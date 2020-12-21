8:43am, 21 December 2020

Bristol Bears have signed ‘formidable Argentina international’ Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro on a short-term deal from January 2021.

The Pumas tighthead, Chaparro, who has made 54 appearances for his country and started the historic victory over the All Blacks and two draws with Australia recently in the Rugby Championship, will remain at Ashton Gate until the conclusion of the 2020/21 season, the club have said.

The 31-year-old has previously played for Dragons, Lyon and, most recently, Los Jaguares in Super Rugby.

“We’re delighted to be able to bring in a player of Nahuel’s quality and experience in the New Year to bolster our front-row options,” said Director of Rugby, Pat Lam.

“With the 2021 Six Nations ahead, Kyle [Sinckler] could be unavailable for up to ten weeks so it’s important to ensure we have plenty of quality depth and cover in this key position.

“His performances in the recent Rugby Championship, where Argentina finished second, impressed us – especially his display in the famous win over the All Blacks. Nahuel plays both sides of the scrum which will be invaluable for our team during a busy period for the team.”

Bristol are the latest team to avail of a Pumas player following the Tri-Nations. Gloucester signed Santiago Carreras last week while earlier in the year Leicester Tigers signed fly-half Joaquín Díaz Bonilla and Matias Moroni.

