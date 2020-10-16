Bristol Bears scored the quickest try in European Challenge Cup final history as they became the ninth English club to win the title after a 32-19 win over Toulon at Stade Maurice-David, in Aix-en-Provence.
Harry Randall scored the opening try of the game a mere 15 seconds after kick-off to give the Bears, playing in their first European final, a dream start.
Even so, they were forced to come from behind in the second half to take the title, with Callum Sheedy scoring 22 points with eight perfect kicks.
Max Mallins got the other try for the Bears in the second half.
