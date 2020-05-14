2:05pm, 14 May 2020

The Scarlets have shared a video message from departing head coach Brad Mooar, who is set to return to his native New Zealand. After only one year at the helm of the region, Mooar is leaving to team up with new All Blacks head coach Ian Foster, having announced back in December that he would be leaving at the end of the season.

With rugby currently suspended in Wales due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was announced that the ex-Crusaders assistant coach will not return to training with the Scarlets whenever they are able to resume.

Reacting to his exit without being able to see out the end of the 2019/20 season, the 45-year-old said: “When we reassemble, we’ll do so under next year’s group and that means that eight players and three staff won’t reassemble.

“We farewell some outstanding people who have put in some magnificent service to our great club.”

Wales centre Hadleigh Parkes was the headline name of those eight players who will one leaving the Parc y Scarlets. He will be joining Japan’s Panasonic Wild Knights, bringing to an end a six-year spell in west Wales where the 32-year-old became a fan favourite for club and country.

Departing coach Moar also thanked the club and fans during his brief spell in Welsh rugby, describing them as a “great group of people who love the game and love the club”.

Having taken over from current Wales head coach Wayne Pivac at the beginning of the season, the Kiwi guided the Scarlets to third place in the Guinness PRO14 Conference B, leaving them in a play-off place should the season ever resume.

He is set to be succeeded by his defence coach Glenn Delaney, who he wished all the best for the future.

Mooar will serve as attack coach for Foster’s All Blacks alongside John Plumtree, Greg Feek and Scott McLeod.