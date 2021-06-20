'Bow to me or crucify me': South African journo who tore apart Alun Wyn Jones doubles down on position

2:33am, 20 June 2021

The South African journalist who took aim at Alun Wyn Jones and the Lions has doubled down on his position as he clarified that remarks he made are not from South African media.

Mark Keohane, who earlier called Jones a ‘pensioner’ and the Lions ‘hobbits’, took to Twitter to clarify that ‘no rugby media in South Africa’ other than himself made the claims.

However, he stood vehemently by his series prediction of a 3-nil win to the Springboks. He called on fans to ‘bow’ to him once the series is over if he is correct, otherwise they can ‘crucify’ him.

Keohane believed that his role in the media called on him to make a prediction before kick-off, one that he would live or die by.

No rugby media South Africa called @lionsofficial hobbits. I did. I also wrote @Springboks would win series 3-0. I stand by that. And when series is over, either bow to me or crucify me. Our profession demands making a call before kick-off, not being wise when we know the result. — Mark Keohane (@mark_keohane) June 19, 2021

Keohane sought to clarify his position after another prominent South African journo Brendan Nel asked overseas media to ‘stop taking the sensational ‘hobbits’ headlines to heart in reference to the original piece which read like a character assassination of Jones.

Nel took a passive parting shot at Keohane, saying ‘those who believe that are there for headlines and clickbait’.

Message to overseas scribes, please stop taking the sensational "hobbits" headlines to heart. few in SA believe that, especially after tonight. Those who do are there for headlines and clickbait. — Brenden Nel (@BrendenNel) June 19, 2021

And message to you Brendan. I don’t need clicks. That is what I believe, just like I posted in the week of the World Cup final that I believed @Springboks would win. — Mark Keohane (@mark_keohane) June 19, 2021

I still believe it because I wrote it @Springboks will win 3-0. It was and is my headline and I will own it before the series … and not wait like the rest to own it when everyone is wise after the 3-0 series win. — Mark Keohane (@mark_keohane) June 19, 2021

Keohane originally made headlines when he claimed Jones will need a wheelchair to get past customs at Johannesburg airport and predicted a 3-0 test series triumph for the Springboks claiming:

“There are some players in this squad who are hobbits while Alun Wyn Jones is not in the top 10 of locks in the world.”

“If the virtual Jones, the hologram, is something from the future, then Jones, the real thing, is something from a playing past that is far more glorious than the plodder who will lead the Lions into battle against the world champion Springboks,” he wrote for IOL.

“Appreciate the tour and bow to the occasion, but don’t put Captain Plod on a pedestal and don’t add to the delusion that this is a team of world-beaters.”