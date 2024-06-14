Bold RG Snyman call made as Munster change 4 for Glasgow semi-final

Munster have made four changes from the side that beat the Ospreys last week in the United Rugby Championship quarter-final for their semi-final with Glasgow Warriors, with RG Snyman and Gavin Coombes both dropping to the bench.

Graham Rowntree has selected a formidable bench, perhaps influenced by Glasgow’s second-half surge to beat the Stormers 27-10 in their quarter-final.

The World Cup winner Snyman and Ireland international Coombes have been replaced by Fineen Wycherley and Jack O’Donoghue in the second row and No8, respectively.

The two changes in the back line see Mike Haley and Alex Nankivell replace Calvin Nash and Sean O’Brien, with the retiring Simon Zebo shifting from fullback to the wing.

Haley started on the bench against the Ospreys, while Nankivell was nursing an ankle injury.

Munster XV:

15. Mike Haley

14. Shane Daly

13. Antoine Frisch

12. Alex Nankivell

11. Simon Zebo

10. Jack Crowley

9. Craig Casey

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Niall Scannell

3. Stephen Archer

4. Fineen Wycherley

5. Tadhg Beirne (C)

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. John Hodnett

8. Jack O’Donoghue

Replacements

16. Diarmuid Barron

17. John Ryan

18. Oli Jager

19. RG Snyman

20. Gavin Coombes

21. Conor Murray

22. Seán O’Brien

23. Alex Kendellen

Glasgow XV

1 Jamie Bhatti

2 Johnny Matthews

3 Zander Fagerson

4 Scott Cummings

5 Richie Gray

6 Matt Fagerson

7 Rory Darge

8 Jack Dempsey

9 George Horne

10 Tom Jordan

11 Kyle Steyn (C)

12 Sione Tuipulotu

13 Huw Jones

14 Sebastian Cancelliere

15 Josh McKay

Replacements

16 George Turner

17 Oli Kebble

18 Murphy Walker

19 Max Williamson

20 Euan Ferrie

21 Henco Venter

22 Jamie Dobie

23 Ross Thompson