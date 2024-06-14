Bold RG Snyman call made as Munster change 4 for Glasgow semi-final
Munster have made four changes from the side that beat the Ospreys last week in the United Rugby Championship quarter-final for their semi-final with Glasgow Warriors, with RG Snyman and Gavin Coombes both dropping to the bench.
Graham Rowntree has selected a formidable bench, perhaps influenced by Glasgow’s second-half surge to beat the Stormers 27-10 in their quarter-final.
The World Cup winner Snyman and Ireland international Coombes have been replaced by Fineen Wycherley and Jack O’Donoghue in the second row and No8, respectively.
The two changes in the back line see Mike Haley and Alex Nankivell replace Calvin Nash and Sean O’Brien, with the retiring Simon Zebo shifting from fullback to the wing.
Haley started on the bench against the Ospreys, while Nankivell was nursing an ankle injury.
Munster XV:
15. Mike Haley
14. Shane Daly
13. Antoine Frisch
12. Alex Nankivell
11. Simon Zebo
10. Jack Crowley
9. Craig Casey
1. Jeremy Loughman
2. Niall Scannell
3. Stephen Archer
4. Fineen Wycherley
5. Tadhg Beirne (C)
6. Peter O’Mahony
7. John Hodnett
8. Jack O’Donoghue
Replacements
16. Diarmuid Barron
17. John Ryan
18. Oli Jager
19. RG Snyman
20. Gavin Coombes
21. Conor Murray
22. Seán O’Brien
23. Alex Kendellen
Glasgow XV
1 Jamie Bhatti
2 Johnny Matthews
3 Zander Fagerson
4 Scott Cummings
5 Richie Gray
6 Matt Fagerson
7 Rory Darge
8 Jack Dempsey
9 George Horne
10 Tom Jordan
11 Kyle Steyn (C)
12 Sione Tuipulotu
13 Huw Jones
14 Sebastian Cancelliere
15 Josh McKay
Replacements
16 George Turner
17 Oli Kebble
18 Murphy Walker
19 Max Williamson
20 Euan Ferrie
21 Henco Venter
22 Jamie Dobie
23 Ross Thompson