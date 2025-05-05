Bok Ben-Jason Dixon is having a weird stand-off with the Stormers

The Ben-Jason Dixon saga has been dominating the headlines, but there may be more to the ‘stand-off’ between the player and franchise than meets the eye.

The weekend media was littered with reports of a letter sent by Dixon last Friday, requesting an arbitration hearing.

At the heart of the dispute between the injured Bok and the Stormers is the wording of an ‘exit clause’ in his contract.

While most media dispatches hinted strongly about the possibility of the 27-year-old loose forward departing Cape Town, word from his camp is that there is an ‘alternative’ option.

With arbitration an ‘automatic recourse’ in any contract dispute, last Friday’s email from Dixon was just a formality.

Neither the Stormers nor his agent, Dane Galley, wanted to discuss the details of the dispute.

However, there are suggestions of an ‘alternative option’, giving the appearance of a ‘power play’.

Dixon has a contract with the Stormers till 2027, but it is clear his camp wants ‘better terms’ and that the player may well settle to remain with the Stormers.

Having made his Bok debut off the bench against Wales at Twickenham in June last year, he played on the flank against Portugal (in Bloemfontein), Australia (Lang Park, Brisbane), New Zealand (at Ellispark) and Argentina (T Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades, Santiago).

He is currently sidelined with a wrist injury, and indications are he will remain unavailable for the rest of the season.

The Springboks open their 2025 campaign with a non-cap international against the Barbarians at the end of June, then meet Italy and Georgia in mid-year Tests in July.