‘Cops his fair bit’: Billy Proctor’s take on All Blacks centre Rieko Ioane

Hurricanes centre Billy Proctor seems to be the fan favourite to wear the No. 13 jersey for the All Blacks this July, but Rieko Ioane is the incumbent, and the 81-Test veteran made a statement last weekend with a hat-trick in the Blues’ big win over the Waratahs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ioane became the equal-top try-scorer in Blues history, drawing level with Doug Howlett on 55 career tries, with the third effort against the Tahs. That brought the highly experienced centre’s try tally to five for the season, having scored two in as many games in rounds four and five.

There’s been a fair bit of criticism and chat surrounding Ioane’s form over the last couple of seasons, with the midfielder going a full campaign without a try during the Blues’ run to the Super Rugby Pacific title in 2024.

At the same time, the calls for Proctor to start at outside centre for the All Blacks are growing louder, with the Hurricanes co-captain impressing this season. After overcoming an Achilles injury, Proctor has been both reliable and effective in the Canes’ midfield.

Before the Canes clash with the Queensland Reds in Brisbane last month, RugbyPass spoke with Proctor, covering a range of topics. During the six-minute interview, Proctor was asked about Ioane’s value to the All Blacks.

“He’s a leader in that group now. I’m not sure how many games [Ioane has played], maybe 70, 80-odd, but he’s definitely a leader in that group,” Proctor told RugbyPass in Brisbane.

“He’s probably critiqued pretty hard, probably because of how good he has been and how good he is.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He definitely cops his fair bit of it but he’s a big part of that group and has been for a while now too.”

Ioane and Proctor are both part of playoff-bound teams, where they will get at least one more chance to stake their claim for All Blacks selection. The Blues will take on the top-seeded Chiefs in Hamilton, while Proctor’s Canes will face the Brumbies in Canberra.

It’s a familiar setting for Proctor and the Hurricanes, who travelled to Australia’s capital for a quarter-final in 2023, which the visitors lost. After a stint on the sidelines, Proctor was named in the Canes’ starting side for the first time this season ahead of a clash in Canberra.

Proctor scored a try and was generally prolific as the Canes secured a nail-biting 35-29 win at GIO Stadium on April 26. The two-Test All Black has since started another four matches on the bounce, including a thriller against the Reds in Brisbane.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether selectors make a change to the All Blacks’ midfield by promoting Proctor to the first team on a regular basis, that remains to be seen, but all the Hurricane can do in the meantime is focus on the business end of the Super Rugby Pacific season.

“At the end of the day it’s just what I can control is my performance,” Proctor explained.

“Whatever I can do for this team helps me with whatever is to come later this year and onwards.

“I guess you’re aware that there’s a little bit [of] outside noise and people are watching you more so now than probably 12 months ago. But as I said, it doesn’t really change what I have to do because I have to put out performances to put my name forward and prove myself.”