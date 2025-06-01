‘Cops his fair bit’: Billy Proctor’s take on All Blacks centre Rieko Ioane
Hurricanes centre Billy Proctor seems to be the fan favourite to wear the No. 13 jersey for the All Blacks this July, but Rieko Ioane is the incumbent, and the 81-Test veteran made a statement last weekend with a hat-trick in the Blues’ big win over the Waratahs.
Ioane became the equal-top try-scorer in Blues history, drawing level with Doug Howlett on 55 career tries, with the third effort against the Tahs. That brought the highly experienced centre’s try tally to five for the season, having scored two in as many games in rounds four and five.
There’s been a fair bit of criticism and chat surrounding Ioane’s form over the last couple of seasons, with the midfielder going a full campaign without a try during the Blues’ run to the Super Rugby Pacific title in 2024.
At the same time, the calls for Proctor to start at outside centre for the All Blacks are growing louder, with the Hurricanes co-captain impressing this season. After overcoming an Achilles injury, Proctor has been both reliable and effective in the Canes’ midfield.
Before the Canes clash with the Queensland Reds in Brisbane last month, RugbyPass spoke with Proctor, covering a range of topics. During the six-minute interview, Proctor was asked about Ioane’s value to the All Blacks.
“He’s a leader in that group now. I’m not sure how many games [Ioane has played], maybe 70, 80-odd, but he’s definitely a leader in that group,” Proctor told RugbyPass in Brisbane.
“He’s probably critiqued pretty hard, probably because of how good he has been and how good he is.
“He definitely cops his fair bit of it but he’s a big part of that group and has been for a while now too.”
Ioane and Proctor are both part of playoff-bound teams, where they will get at least one more chance to stake their claim for All Blacks selection. The Blues will take on the top-seeded Chiefs in Hamilton, while Proctor’s Canes will face the Brumbies in Canberra.
It’s a familiar setting for Proctor and the Hurricanes, who travelled to Australia’s capital for a quarter-final in 2023, which the visitors lost. After a stint on the sidelines, Proctor was named in the Canes’ starting side for the first time this season ahead of a clash in Canberra.
Proctor scored a try and was generally prolific as the Canes secured a nail-biting 35-29 win at GIO Stadium on April 26. The two-Test All Black has since started another four matches on the bounce, including a thriller against the Reds in Brisbane.
Whether selectors make a change to the All Blacks’ midfield by promoting Proctor to the first team on a regular basis, that remains to be seen, but all the Hurricane can do in the meantime is focus on the business end of the Super Rugby Pacific season.
“At the end of the day it’s just what I can control is my performance,” Proctor explained.
“Whatever I can do for this team helps me with whatever is to come later this year and onwards.
“I guess you’re aware that there’s a little bit [of] outside noise and people are watching you more so now than probably 12 months ago. But as I said, it doesn’t really change what I have to do because I have to put out performances to put my name forward and prove myself.”
News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!
It sounds like Billy understands how selection works better than most journalists and sofa selectors. To predict the All Black’s line-up, don’t rely solely on SR form. You’ve got to follow the money, the sabbaticals and the leadership group.
Both Jordie and Ioane have been signed through to 2027, with juicy sabbaticals thrown in to help line out their pockets. These are used to keep them in NZ until the WC, not to ensure they turn out for their SR franchises. Otherwise, they’d be playing club rugby in NZ, not Ireland.
Both are part of the leadership group, and Jordie is VC. Those statuses add a fair bit of coin to your contract. They’re lock-ins as starters up until WC. Ioane would need to start scoring tries for the opposition to get dropped. NZR has just invested too much in this project.
That’s how the ABs are run now. It’s hierarchy, seniority and leadership which are the prime drivers for contracts and selection.
Once you get outside the senior payers group, the leadership group and those with generous sabbaticals - you can start to see which positions might be up for grabs.
Sadly for Billy, that means his tremendous form will be mostly for nothing. He’ll make the squad for sure, but baring injury, he’ll have to be content with a few token cameos.
My midfield/outside backs selections vs France:
12 J. Barrett, Tupaea
13 Proctor, Ennor
11/14: Clarke, Ioane, Narawa, Tavatavawania
15: Jordan, Love
We must not forget Leicester Fainga’anuku in the equation.
New Zealand rugby has seemingly never had so many options in the midfield. The hardest part will be selecting and therefore eliminating certain players. Then we’ll see if Razor continues to take a conservative approach or not. Potentially, I imagine the All Blacks’ backline being made up of four centers with Jordan at 15. Or Jordan shifted to 14 to put Jordie at 15. Telea should not be ruled out either.
One of the key reasons Rieko moved to center was because of the dirth of players there, it might also be the reason he’s used on the wing with Tele’a gone.
I think we need to move on from Telea
It is fairly obvious that both Ioane, as the incumbent, and Billie Proctor who is the form Centre of the competition and was selected last year anyway, will both be All Blacks in 2025. The real question is whether Robertson and co. want to risk a new starter and/or try out Reiko on the wing at any point.
In my view, the 2nd 5/8 position has a much greater level of competition. With Jordie Barrett returning, and practically every Super team throwing up compelling candidates, the question is who they’ll be forced to leave out. Personally, I’m hoping that Tawatawanawai gets a chance (and he can cover wing too).
Some very good points
First paragraph- yes they both are 100 percent
It could be either. The French will be very dangerous and will test Billy in a far greater way than SR or Japan will
People who don’t follow the Top 14 in France will probably think if the French send a second string team (will likely at least be for the first test given the final is a week earlier) that it will be easy. Far from it
Billy is the form centre and should go straight in. But he got smoked by Riley twice against Japan and missed a couple of bad tackles against the Landers - wedging in which led to a try
The ABs coaches will be aware of this. Rieko played well finally on Saturday so perhaps he’s woken up
Personally I think he will start then move during a game - at least initially for Billy to come on
I like Tavatavanawai but his game lacks finesse like Nonu. But he would be great impact! He must be the turnover king of SR
Personally I think tupaea is in outrageous form and if it was a form based backline he and proctor would be the midfield
Ioane to the wing and TT as cover