Big Joe McCarthy to stay in Irish Rugby after penning new deal

Leinster and Ireland lock Joe McCarthy has signed a new three-year contract with the Irish Rugby Union, taking him through until the end of the 2027/28 campaign.

McCarthy, 23, who was born in Manhattan, New York, and moved to Ireland when he was three, has become a key component of Ireland’s engine room since making his debut against Australia in November 2022.

He has won 17 Ireland caps and played a key role in last year’s Guinness Men’s Six Nations title success, before starting all four of Ireland’s Autumn Nations Series matches last November.

The younger brother of the Leinster prop has also made 42 appearances for the province since his senior debut against Cardiff Blues in January 2022, including seven for the runaway URC leaders this season.

“I am delighted to continue my association with Leinster and Ireland, and I believe there’s a lot more to come as we build towards an exciting end to the season and beyond. I have loved playing for my home province.

“Representing my country is a huge honour, which means the world to me. I would like to thank my team-mates and coaches for their help and support, and I have no doubt that there’s more to come as we collectively build towards the future,” said McCarthy.

IRFU Performance Director David Humphreys said: “Since making his provincial and international debuts three years ago, Joe has quickly established himself in the engine room of the Leinster and Ireland packs.

“We are delighted that he has agreed this new three-year deal. His application, physicality and talent have enhanced his reputation for club and country.

“It is a big statement for Irish rugby that one of the top young talents has committed his long-term future here. We all look forward to watching his continued progression over the years to come.”