Leinster’s incredible run in the Pro14 continued with their 23rd straight victory in all competitions this season with a 27-5 win in the final over Ulster at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

After conceding the first try after four minutes, the hometown side failed to concede a single point thereafter, running away with the final in the second half despite some jitters with their performance.  Ulster were down only five at halftime but an early penalty kick to Leinster followed by a gut-wrenching intercept moments later quickly blew the deficit out to 15, which proved insurmountable.

The third straight league title for Leinster elevated their status as one of the most dominant sides in sport, ensuring they will go down in history as a revered side with an undefeated season. The men in blue enjoyed praise on social media for their achievement with many in awe of an ‘untouchable’ club side.

Ulster vs Leinster preview

A few asked whether their dominance and ‘monopoly’ on silverware is a good thing, with worries that the imbalance in power won’t be changed any time soon with Leinster’s powerhouse academy pumping out a production line of pro calibre players with the other teams picking up the names that aren’t able to stay.

Some corners of Welsh fans held onto a belief that Leinster escaped being tested by the Scarlets this season, thus aiding their undefeated season. Without a trip to Cardiff, Leinster avoided any clashes with the Welsh side in the shortened season.

The views around Leinster’s unrestrained power could be a ‘prisoner of the moment’ trapping, forgetting that not so long ago their were doubts around Leo Cullen’s ability to turn Leinster’s fortunes around, with the club reeling from the Matt O’Connor years where the side had perpetually declined after a successful era under former Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt.

Those seeing the bigger transformation picture were ready to lather Cullen with superlatives, ready to label him a ‘legend of a coach’ and player for his work.

Former captain and Irish international Jamie Heaslip also offered his view, putting the success down to the system and process of developing talent which other teams could potentially learn from, which led to 53 players being used in this season’s successful campaign.

Other fans shared a similar view around an academy-driven approach, questioning whether there any significant road blocks to club sides in Wales & Scotland taking the same approach.

Leinster certainly have proven to have a hold over the Pro14 but they will be now looking ahead to the European title race where they were downtrodden by an imposing Saracens side in the final last year, despite being the defending champions.

They will face Saracens in a do-or-die quarter-final clash next weekend, while Pro14 runners up Ulster will have to pick themselves up to play Toulouse.

