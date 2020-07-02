11:24am, 02 July 2020

An important update has been given today on the potential billionaire takeover of French rugby club Béziers.

A report from Midi Olympique reveals that attempts to finalise the deal are still ongoing. Information from Midi Olympique confirmed that the French Rugby Federation of today still had not received any documents from the future buyers of the club.

This has fuelled worries among many fans that this deal will fall through. Franco-Emirati investor Samir Ben Romdhane hoped for a rapid transaction from the future buyers of the club, however, it appears that any hopes of a swift takeover have not materialised.

Many are tipping Béziers to become a new giant of French rugby over the course of the next decade, should the takeover deal go ahead. French winger Christophe Dominici has been acting as a middle man between the party, and according to the club, ownership could change hands ‘in the next few days’. A billionaire takeover of Béziers would see them become the first European club to have a majority share outside of Europe.

Should the deal go ahead, Béziers will almost immediately become a major heavy hitter in the global player market place. Already they have been linked with Beauden Barrett, Ma’a Nonu, Dan Biggar and Benjamin Fall, the latter of whom is said to already said yes to the blue and reds, provided the Emiratis’ takeover goes ahead.

The reports from Midi Olympique suggest that club officials are still confident that a deal for the takeover of the club can be achieved soon.

‘There are procedures that are normal, in this type of file and that take time. For example, it was necessary to obtain a document from the national bank of the United Arab Emirates, to certify the source of the funds. But the points that remain to be discussed are on the margins. The file will be sent soon.’

Beziers have been linked with English players such as Manu Tuilagi and Courntey Lawes. However, the latter has already dismissed reports that he will join the French club.