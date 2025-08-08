Northern Edition
Women's Rugby World Cup

Beukeboom column: 'There's excitement everywhere in camp. One more game to go.'

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND - MAY 19: Tyson Beukeboom of Canada holds the winners trophy alongside teammates after winning the 2024 Pacific Four Series following winning their match between New Zealand Black Ferns and Canada at Apollo Projects Stadium on May 19, 2024 in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

The North American rivalry is so intense. Last weekend in Ottawa was incredible. We said goodbye to home for the best part of two months in front of an incredible crowd that brought awesome energy.

Honestly the game wasn’t perfect. We beat the USA 42-10, but the first half didn’t go as expected. It was more of a grind than we’d hoped, and we didn’t stick to the plan as best we could have.

We pulled it together in the second half, played how we wanted to play and it all came together in the end. We’re even more hungry and excited coming out of that game.

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

There were 11,453 fans at TD Place, a new record for a stand-alone women’s rugby match in North America and just a few months after the last record was set in Kansas City. It was unbelievable. So good to be a part of.

To top all of that, we got to do it in front of our family, friends and home supporters. They had so much energy. They were so loud. That drove us.
When things weren’t going as well as we’d have liked, we knew we had to keep grinding because it was so important to put down that performance for our fans.

All week in Ottawa we’d been able to meet so many young girls, the stars of tomorrow, to give us another reminder of why we’re doing it. It is so much fun and goes so far beyond the game as we got to build connections in the community, grow the game in Canada and meet the people driving us towards a Rugby World Cup final.

That opportunity to connect is always really enjoyable. We get to hear people’s stories, hear how rugby has changed people’s lives and how our team, and teammates, have inspired the next generation.

It was also the first game since our World Cup squad was confirmed. I had a pretty good idea where I stood, but it was still nerve-wracking waiting for that call from Kev (Kévin Rouet, Canada’s head coach). At the end of the day, you don’t know until you know.

I’m going to my fourth World Cup and I’m just really excited. This is probably the best position a Canada team has ever been in going into a World Cup.

At my first World Cup in 2014, if you’d have told me that I’d be sticking around for three more I’d have told you I wasn’t. After every World Cup I’ve told myself that I’ll retire. Even when I was 23.

I got my first cap because someone decided to retire at the last minute. I was a non-travelling reserve and got pulled in. I couldn’t believe it. There was a large group of us getting our first caps that day. So, I was kind of just there. It sounds bad, but I got my first cap because there wasn’t anyone else.

When the World Cup came, I was supposed to be there for experience and then one person went down injured and suddenly I was on the roster. I can still remember thinking “oh my god, what am I doing here?”

When we got to the semi-finals and finals (in 2014), I said, “don’t put me on the field” and thankfully the coaches didn’t.

Now, I’m a little bit more integral to the group. I like to think I’m a key player in our group and that reflects in the longevity of my career.

This year’s World Cup just feels so different. The vibe of every World Cup team I have been part of has been so different and this one has been the most exciting.

In the past we’ve said, “we could” over and over again, this time around it has been a bit more like “we’re going to”. We feel so good.

After the last World Cup in 2022, a bounce here and a bounce there against England we could have got to the final against New Zealand. But we didn’t and we left it all in that England game, so when we got to France in the third-place game it stacked against us.

We’d only been coached by Kévin full-time for seven months then. We essentially paid for our own camps and only had 21 days officially together before the tournament. New Zealand, France and England had at least double that.

This year we’ll have had close to 50 to put us in the best position. In the past two years we’ve beaten New Zealand for the first time ever and took the confidence from that game into our home WXV 1 last year.

We had our fans behind us, and we finished second to England after we lost that game in the finale. I like to say we lost that game because I don’t think they beat us. We left out a lot of opportunities and points on the field in that game. We had a good game and, again, those bounces and little things that we needed to finish that game didn’t happen for us.

Now they look at us in a great place. We have such a dynamic style of play that they never know what to make of us. Honestly, sometimes we don’t know what we’re going to do. I think that is what makes us such a threat.

In July we also got to display something else that makes us so strong. Just ahead of the World Cup squad announcement we played two games against the Springboks Women and almost entirely changed squads for those games.

I won’t lie, the travel to Johannesburg wasn’t ideal. Our first flight was cancelled, and we didn’t end up leaving until two days later. There’s always something with us. Always some logistical nightmare. But we got there. Eventually.

We actually managed to go to a safari in Joburg and Port Elizabeth and properly experience the country.

South Africa is such a welcoming country, and the union is so supportive. Their men sat in the stands ahead of their games against Italy, properly supported their women and even said hi to us.

Siya Kolisi made the effort to come over and meet every one of our players and after the second game there was a post-match function where everyone was just really friendly.

Anyway, back to the games. We won both of them and were able to give so many players gametime. There were massive positives. Coming into the World Cup, Kev said we needed more games, he got them, and South Africa was a real test of our resilience.

They are a physical team, we saw that at the weekend as they beat the Black Ferns XV, and if I never have to play them again in my career, I’ll be happy. I got my whole ribcage rearranged at one point.

As a final audition, so many players stepped up. One thing Kev has done is build this unbelievable one squad mentality, with players that flow from the 15s to the sevens. That only adds to our strength, because as much as I and others have gone to Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR) to get better, those girls on the SVNS Series play such a good standard.

In South Africa, Flo Symonds reminded us of what an unbelievable talent she is in 15s. I think she is going to do some special stuff at the World Cup.

Kev has this ability to put a group together that’s going to thrive on the field. He can just see what dynamic is going to be successful. It may not always make sense from the outside, but I have learned to trust whatever he decides. It works. He’s a genius.

Before the World Cup finally gets underway, we play Ireland this weekend in Belfast. They’ve seen huge improvements in the past two years, and it will be a good battle.

As a team they are going to be structured. They have a good kicking battle. They are going to be clinical. They are going to be disciplined. We just need to match that with our own discipline.

We can get into hairy situations with discipline at times, so we need to keep an eye on that and build on our defence. What we really want to bring into this game is our physicality. We want to take away any hope they have for this game with our physicality.

More than anything else we want to build well all week, which we have been, get a good result at the weekend and go into the World Cup with a lot of confidence. On Saturday it will be exactly two weeks until we play Fiji at York Community Stadium.

We’re excited. Excited to play Ireland, but especially for the World Cup. We’ve waited so long to get out there now, we know what we can do, and it is so close. There is excitement everywhere I look in camp right now. One more game to go.


Comments

3 Comments
v
vP 5 days ago

Congrats Ladies. were following you and are excited for the possibilities.

B
BC 5 days ago

I expect Canada to play to their strengths and beat the BFs in WC semi final. They will need to dominate up front and play an England type game of 3 years ago, which is likely, and sufficiently so that they keep lid on some of the BF’s backs'. If they allow them to play it, or lose any players, it could be different.

v
vP 5 days ago

It should be golden. The BF will want to prove the last two games against Canada have been flukes and Canada will want to prove to the BF that they're for real. And to prove to World Rugby that they aren’t some backwater rugby nation. The Canadian women can play.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Comments on RugbyPass

J
JW 19 minutes ago
All Blacks Sevens star Etene Nanai-Seturo poised for European move

Playing the Top 14 could be a great step for Etene. For unknown reasons he hasn’t got the call up to the ABs and he is being hindered by too much of the domestics season revolving around his struggling NPC team, if he could build year on year instead of having to reset each year, he could develop exceptional accuracy in all his high skill areas, tackle evasion, positional play, kicking, etc that will basically demand an All Black selection.

Top 14 might be the best place to do that and he could be a useful Richie Mo’unga type signing for the next incoming Lions tour, if he didn’t immediately choose to represent his lineage if going offshore, that is.



...

1 Go to comments
M
MR 43 minutes ago
World Cup memories- Fiona Coghlan: 'The Black Ferns were gracious in defeat'

From memory it was the BFs only loss (as they didn't get out of their pool) at that Cup which was a bit odd and brought changes at successive tournaments when more teams were involved

3 Go to comments
J
JW 47 minutes ago
Enjoy the last real Rugby Championship as the end looms

Perhaps make the RC crown different to the individual crowns but following a golf handicap type system? Make RC crown ‘best performing biannual team’ (most improved), using a system more like crickets World Test Championship, where for Rugby Championship you simple total the ‘Test Ranking points Gained’ over a period, so that means even the likes of Fiji can win it by squiring a few wins but which give them much bigger points gains compared to say SA who would get very little points gains from all the opponents below them (if ranked 1st in world etc)?

17 Go to comments
S
SF 53 minutes ago
'There's no future': Former All Blacks pick their halfback for first Argentina Test

And you still think the springboks are my countrymen? The pot calling the kettle black? Damn colonial Dutchmen!

43 Go to comments
J
JW 54 minutes ago
Enjoy the last real Rugby Championship as the end looms

But it needs to be 6 teams really, so that’s a 6 year period. I like the host idea, it’s kinda cool, but even with next years tours, that’s no primetime rugby tests for a month or more. I think theres got to be a better way.

17 Go to comments
J
JW 59 minutes ago
Enjoy the last real Rugby Championship as the end looms

There is no difference between RC rivalries and individual, they are one in the same.

Good point around WC years though, you’ve outlined the problem with RC all along, it’s format.



...

17 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Enjoy the last real Rugby Championship as the end looms

You’re making no sense using the word ‘doubt’ Ben. Grammatically it’s not describing anything correctly, you need a different word in it’s place, or another word in place of ‘future’ if doubt is the emotion you’re trying to express. You don’t doubt the future of SR, you doubt that something specific is going to happen in the future, like a restructure or it’s ending, etc. So I’m not sure if your trying to doubt something, or actually having a different emotion about it’s future.

Personally, I’m excited by the Rugby Championship from next year. You make a great point about about how the individual battles against SA and for the Bledisloe have more meaning than ‘new’ titles like the RC or Freedom Cup though, but it’s really the contested model of those titles that is exciting, whether they can be contested in a cool way, and eventually, once these are as old and history infused as the Bledisloe or 6N is now, they will all be melded into one and the mentioned of RC will have the same impact.



...

17 Go to comments
F
Flankly 1 hour ago
'Face value': The internal Wallabies chat on South Africa at Ellis Park

Yes - I expect White and O’Connor as 9 and 10. Their best chance is smart game management and in-game adjustments, vs athleticism in the half-backs. Experience will be valuable.

I don’t think that White will get away with much, despite Faf not being there to keep him in check …



...

15 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

Thanks Nick. Not just Mortlock agreeing with you about JAS but I hope his comments influence Joe to move him. Am not particularly confident against SA but let’s see. With your points around the wallabies defence troubles, and with parling leaving is there any word on Wallabies getting a defence coach? It’s must needed.

Would love to see Lonergan get a run in south Africa



...

33 Go to comments
C
Can I have a word your Honour? 1 hour ago
The 'politics' that forced Sam Burgess to end dream of captaining England

Sam Burgess just didn’t adapt to the intricacies of Rugby regardless of whatever position he was tried in. He came to Rugby as the promised next big thing to make an immediate positive impact but was instead a total flop. He took the money, didn’t deliver, he was found out, went to the NRL in Australia. Simples

5 Go to comments
D
DP 1 hour ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

Thank you oh rugby guru for your fascinating rugby insight. I can see how you gained your green badge.

33 Go to comments
P
PM 1 hour ago
England Rugby confirm 25-man enhanced elite player contract group for 2025/26

Eddie was an absolute rockstar from 2016 to 2019 but he’s an absolute alpha-male dictator and covid brought the worst out in him, which is where he also fell out with the media and once results went against him, he was toast. Then angry Eddie emerged from 2021 and it all got very difficult and unpleasant and destroyed the legacy he built.

I am certain that NZ have improved since last summer but The Rugby Championships will show if they are a match for SA, who look very strong.



...

31 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hour ago
World Cup memories- Fiona Coghlan: 'The Black Ferns were gracious in defeat'

I remember the way NZ media & fans were talking in the lead up, the game was a done deal. After all, we’d just won four RWCs in a row. Nek minit. 🤣

3 Go to comments
K
KD 1 hour ago
Top 50 Women's Rugby Players of 2025: Who made the cut? | RugbyPass

Not one South African. And just having beaten New Zealand women,!

38 Go to comments
J
Jimmy 1 hour ago
'Face value': The internal Wallabies chat on South Africa at Ellis Park

It’s going to be interesting to see if they start Nic White and try the same fox terrier and Skelton as the “enforcer” tactics.

Hopefully O’Keefe will be quick with a card if Skelton tries his hit from behind tactics again.



...

15 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hour ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

if you think the Bok will win at Eden park you are delusional.

33 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 2 hours ago
World Cup memories- Stacey Waaka: 'As I limped off the field, I felt deeply gutted'

Great insight. Also, the Thompson head clash on Portia wasn’t “accidental”, it was reckless, at best, careless. Hit in the head late, upright, & at pace with zero time for Portia to avoid, defend, brace, or react. A sitting duck, no less.

1 Go to comments
F
Flankly 2 hours ago
'Face value': The internal Wallabies chat on South Africa at Ellis Park

Agree. It feels like they are working towards that game in which things click. But let’s not under-estimate the Australian ability to disrupt. We are certainly going to see some of that on Saturday.

15 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 2 hours ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

Ike having connections to the paranormal would explain much tbf…

33 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'



I expect them to win both tests in Argie but one will be close. I reckon they will do the double over the Boks but I do think they will lose one to Australia.

Bold prediction SK!



...

33 Go to comments