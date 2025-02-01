'Best since South Africa': Ireland are 'back' after shaking off November woes

Ireland entered the 2025 Six Nations without hype and giddy excitement after losing the number one ranking last November in what was a deflating period for Irish rugby.

After bouncing back from the 2023 World Cup with a Six Nations title in 2024, which included a thumping of France in the opening round, their home winning streak ended at the hands of New Zealand in the Autumn which saw them lose the number one ranking in the process.

France stole the headlines on Friday night with the return of Antoine Dupont in a demolition of Wales, but Ireland’s gritty win over England has brought back the aura for Ireland according to their pundits.

“We’re never in between, but after a slow start and letting the English come on top of us, for me, that’s the best 40 minutes of roughly, we’ve played since South Africa,” Kearney told Virgin Media Sport proudly.

Former Ireland international Shane Horgan was extremely pleased with the way Ireland dug deep to withstand a multitude of blows from England in the first half.

“Listen, it’s a test match. It’s the Six Nations. They’re not a ‘gimme’. You know, England are hurting. They’ve got their own objectives, and they think they’re gonna win the game. So they came out with enormous firepower, like they were incredibly physical,” he said.

“You just don’t steamroll a team the Six Nations like England, it just doesn’t happen. You know, once in a blue moon, maybe, or very often, you got to go into the trenches and you got to dig it out.

“And that’s what they did in that first half, and it opened up and they exploited it in the second.”

Australian coach turned TV pundit Matt Williams urged Ireland supporters to remember that Test wins are hard fought for, especially in the Six Nations.

England beat Ireland just last year with a late Marcus Smith drop goal sealing the win.

“Shane, you gotta remember, England beat it Ireland last year, and they denied Ireland a Grand Slam,” Williams said.

“You know, this is what you want, competition. And again, we say the term Test match, it is tough, and you’re gonna have to see it out.

“And that’s what I thought it was. I agree with Rob in his summation of of the best performance, because Ireland had to dig deep.”

England will have to regroup quickly for a home Test against the French while Ireland will prepare for a Wales side desperate for a good performance.