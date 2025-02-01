'Best since South Africa': Ireland are 'back' after shaking off November woes
Ireland entered the 2025 Six Nations without hype and giddy excitement after losing the number one ranking last November in what was a deflating period for Irish rugby.
After bouncing back from the 2023 World Cup with a Six Nations title in 2024, which included a thumping of France in the opening round, their home winning streak ended at the hands of New Zealand in the Autumn which saw them lose the number one ranking in the process.
France stole the headlines on Friday night with the return of Antoine Dupont in a demolition of Wales, but Ireland’s gritty win over England has brought back the aura for Ireland according to their pundits.
“We’re never in between, but after a slow start and letting the English come on top of us, for me, that’s the best 40 minutes of roughly, we’ve played since South Africa,” Kearney told Virgin Media Sport proudly.
Former Ireland international Shane Horgan was extremely pleased with the way Ireland dug deep to withstand a multitude of blows from England in the first half.
“Listen, it’s a test match. It’s the Six Nations. They’re not a ‘gimme’. You know, England are hurting. They’ve got their own objectives, and they think they’re gonna win the game. So they came out with enormous firepower, like they were incredibly physical,” he said.
“You just don’t steamroll a team the Six Nations like England, it just doesn’t happen. You know, once in a blue moon, maybe, or very often, you got to go into the trenches and you got to dig it out.
“And that’s what they did in that first half, and it opened up and they exploited it in the second.”
Australian coach turned TV pundit Matt Williams urged Ireland supporters to remember that Test wins are hard fought for, especially in the Six Nations.
England beat Ireland just last year with a late Marcus Smith drop goal sealing the win.
“Shane, you gotta remember, England beat it Ireland last year, and they denied Ireland a Grand Slam,” Williams said.
“You know, this is what you want, competition. And again, we say the term Test match, it is tough, and you’re gonna have to see it out.
“And that’s what I thought it was. I agree with Rob in his summation of of the best performance, because Ireland had to dig deep.”
England will have to regroup quickly for a home Test against the French while Ireland will prepare for a Wales side desperate for a good performance.
News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!
It certainly was the best 40 by far in a while
Impressive and the final score flattered England
The penalty and three points to Ireland was strange as I didn’t see Itoje touch the jumper?
Doris a little lucky to escape a yellow for the hit on Curry
Decent enough tackle but still head contact
JGP was great as was Sheehan when he came on
In congrats England ran out of steam badly with little impact off the bench too
Re the lineout pen: the line ref was aware that Itoje used the tactic, he moved to use it, something change the Irish jumpers trajectory from straight up and down to rotating consistent with a push on the thigh.
Looks like Itoje intended to destablize the Irish jumpers and there was evidence that he did. Fair call.
The usual press hyperbole. Lose a game to a quality NZ side and the wheels are coming off. Beat a poor England side with 16 men and suddenly all is roses.
Don’t be getting triggered by the journalists’ on here. The articles are all focused on hits so the analysis is generally garbage. Ireland are in transition, NZ beat us well and we put England to the sword, when we used our experience, game management, superior handling ability and phase play together. Nobody is proclaiming anything, but the gradual transition of players is in process and we are still competitive in the top 4.
Ah yes the 16th man who, lets see here, ruled out an early Irish try, ignored Marcus Smith deliberately head butting James Lowe when he was on the ground and Itoje grabbing Hansen by the collar and stamping on his feet, wonder why he wasn’t subbed off??? Shocking performance from our 16th player