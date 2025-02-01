Northern Edition

Six Nations

'Best since South Africa': Ireland are 'back' after shaking off November woes

James Lowe of Ireland runs with the ball during the Guinness Six Nations 2025 match between Ireland and England at Aviva Stadium on February 01, 2025 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Ireland entered the 2025 Six Nations without hype and giddy excitement after losing the number one ranking last November in what was a deflating period for Irish rugby.

After bouncing back from the 2023 World Cup with a Six Nations title in 2024, which included a thumping of France in the opening round, their home winning streak ended at the hands of New Zealand in the Autumn which saw them lose the number one ranking in the process.

France stole the headlines on Friday night with the return of Antoine Dupont in a demolition of Wales, but Ireland’s gritty win over England has brought back the aura for Ireland according to their pundits.

Points Flow Chart

Ireland win +5
Time in lead
28
Mins in lead
43
33%
% Of Game In Lead
51%
33%
Possession Last 10 min
67%
7
Points Last 10 min
12

“We’re never in between, but after a slow start and letting the English come on top of us, for me, that’s the best 40 minutes of roughly, we’ve played since South Africa,” Kearney told Virgin Media Sport proudly.

Former Ireland international Shane Horgan was extremely pleased with the way Ireland dug deep to withstand a multitude of blows from England in the first half.

“Listen, it’s a test match. It’s the Six Nations. They’re not a ‘gimme’. You know, England are hurting. They’ve got their own objectives, and they think they’re gonna win the game. So they came out with enormous firepower, like they were incredibly physical,” he said.

“You just don’t steamroll a team the Six Nations like England, it just doesn’t happen. You know, once in a blue moon, maybe, or very often, you got to go into the trenches and you got to dig it out.

Ruck Speed

0-3 secs
52%
42%
3-6 secs
36%
29%
6+ secs
12%
28%
90
Rucks Won
89

“And that’s what they did in that first half, and it opened up and they exploited it in the second.”

Australian coach turned TV pundit Matt Williams urged Ireland supporters to remember that Test wins are hard fought for, especially in the Six Nations.

England beat Ireland just last year with a late Marcus Smith drop goal sealing the win.

“Shane, you gotta remember, England beat it Ireland last year, and they denied Ireland a Grand Slam,” Williams said.

“You know, this is what you want, competition. And again, we say the term Test match, it is tough, and you’re gonna have to see it out.

“And that’s what I thought it was. I agree with Rob in his summation of of the best performance, because Ireland had to dig deep.”

England will have to regroup quickly for a home Test against the French while Ireland will prepare for a Wales side desperate for a good performance.

Comments

7 Comments
T
Toaster 2 days ago

It certainly was the best 40 by far in a while

Impressive and the final score flattered England


The penalty and three points to Ireland was strange as I didn’t see Itoje touch the jumper?


Doris a little lucky to escape a yellow for the hit on Curry

Decent enough tackle but still head contact


JGP was great as was Sheehan when he came on

In congrats England ran out of steam badly with little impact off the bench too

R
RedWarrior 1 day ago

Re the lineout pen: the line ref was aware that Itoje used the tactic, he moved to use it, something change the Irish jumpers trajectory from straight up and down to rotating consistent with a push on the thigh.


Guideline is: Players must not do anything to intentionally destabilise a player in the air

Looks like Itoje intended to destablize the Irish jumpers and there was evidence that he did. Fair call.

B
BillFray 2 days ago

The usual press hyperbole. Lose a game to a quality NZ side and the wheels are coming off. Beat a poor England side with 16 men and suddenly all is roses.

J
JC 2 days ago

Don’t be getting triggered by the journalists’ on here. The articles are all focused on hits so the analysis is generally garbage. Ireland are in transition, NZ beat us well and we put England to the sword, when we used our experience, game management, superior handling ability and phase play together. Nobody is proclaiming anything, but the gradual transition of players is in process and we are still competitive in the top 4.

R
Rob 2 days ago

Ah yes the 16th man who, lets see here, ruled out an early Irish try, ignored Marcus Smith deliberately head butting James Lowe when he was on the ground and Itoje grabbing Hansen by the collar and stamping on his feet, wonder why he wasn’t subbed off??? Shocking performance from our 16th player

Comments on RugbyPass

Z
ZB 24 minutes ago
Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi banned for 'one of vilest acts'

Saffe here - if he admitted to eye gouging, that's unacceptable and should miss more than 3 matches. Video isn't clear that it's an eye gouge in my opinion but if thats what he admitted to, he got off with a very lenient sentence.

5 Go to comments
W
Werner 37 minutes ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

It's tough he was a player and coach during a very different time in rugby, the new law variations have changed so much since he last won the 6N and he just doesn't seem to have adapted as well as the other teams. It's pretty clear with his take that substitutions should be limited to injuries rather than player mgt.

Also Feel like his part of the WRU men's and womens contract negotiations caused him to lose a lot of buy in from the players.

25 Go to comments
G
GP 46 minutes ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

Worry about your own team. Dallas is equally adept at centre. Try and come up with an original cliche. You lot else where are one eyed too. Why should we

weaken our team ?

11 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Makes sense. I wasn't watching as intently as Wallabies games but every time I looked Itoje was winning ball

25 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Good point. Does seem like 3 jumpers is standard in 2025

25 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

That's exactly the reason a player would benefit elsewhere GP, not a reason to stay.


But I can at least see you're struggling to look through your Canterbury lens.. 😋

11 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

I think that is more by design UOB. For example, while I prefer player parochialism, I applaud the likes of Gallagher shifting to Wellington for a couple of years, but they already have a couple of good starters and a young star to bring through, so I'd imagine Gallagher looked at the Highlanders but because they have a future prospect bigger than Holland (who they may have even tried to include this year) they didn't want to lock him out of a contract by signing Zach.


Whats his name may also want to play a more modern, French (Japanese) style game with light jumpers (and big lifters), with just one big partner.

11 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

Don't know where you got the idea anyone was advocating for forcing players to go anywhere? The writer is pointing out where players may not get to make their case for higher honours (if that is their goal) when staying at a franchise rich in players at their position. His examples are valid. I would rate McLeod behind a fit, firing Ennor who has superior speed, attack and distribution skills (was also an All Black who only lacked game time because of injury) and when he and Aumua are fit, McLeod becomes back-up for Havili at second five. Or fills in elsewhere. Your sensitivity to all things Canterbury / Crusaders clouds your comprehension of the discussion.

11 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

Where would he go though? The only place I can see is the Highlanders were he is probably a step above TUJ and Gilbert.


Depending how how the Blues see some of their more versatile players like Lam, Zarn, and Heem, he could fit in their. But I see that as very unlikely and staying at the Crusaders now would be his best bet.

11 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

On the spot article!


In the case of Dallas, and possible Zarn, they also get shunted around positions, so are least likely to be able to push for a case of being the best in their main positions.


We saw it again in last weeks preseason game, with Dallas being pushed to play outside Havili. You are now at the point (with having done this for four seasons with him) of ruining any further progress he has to his career Penney. Play your centers at center and leave Dallas to trying push Havili out.

11 Go to comments
B
BAZ 5 hours ago
Players to watch in Super Rugby Aupiki 2025

when is Super Rugby Pacific head announcing his comps instead of delaying further and denying fans VALUABLE planning TIME please TEAM? Superbru.com in South Africa has already beaten him to the draw SADLY!

1 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Many England fans echoing the same gripe following Six Nations loss

Ah, one of those "England should be dominating the World" fellas I see...

15 Go to comments
T
Tom 5 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Chessum is good but England also lack ball carriers. I'm not sure what Ted Hill has done to become a pariah. He could provide good balance.

25 Go to comments
F
FW 5 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

I would have thought the WRU would have brought in ex Welsh rugby players to assist Gatland. Where is his support?

25 Go to comments
T
Tom 5 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Interesting analysis, I wondered why our halfbacks kept getting caught defending against Kiwis on the wing. People seemed keen to throw Smith and Mitchell under the bus but they are not supposed to be exposed like that. There clearly was a breakdown in defensive strategy which I now understand. Smith and Mitchell could have done better perhaps but you leave your smallest players alone to tackle guys like that and tackles will be missed.


Attack is still definitely a huge issue though. We spend so little time stressing defenses. Our flankers may have been more able to cover the wings if we didn't spend the entire game without the ball. England need to mix it up and start putting some multiphase rugby together. Borthwick's unwaivering dedication to a box kicking strategy which isn't working is weird. Again we saw the players are capable of playing some dangerous rugby when they're chasing the game and forced to throw Borthwick's strategy out the window.

25 Go to comments
O
OJohn 7 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Stockholm Syndrome still ?

25 Go to comments
l
lK 7 hours ago
World Cup dream driving Exeter's Canadian star Taylor Perry

👍🏼

1 Go to comments
f
fl 7 hours ago
Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi banned for 'one of vilest acts'

3 matches isn't very many!

5 Go to comments
R
Rob 8 hours ago
Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi banned for 'one of vilest acts'

I believe a certain sect owe Andrew Forde an apology

5 Go to comments
G
GP 8 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

Braydon Ennor is out for first few weeks re injury. But I disagree. These guys should not be forced in to going any where. Dallas McLeod is a current starting player. He did not get in the AB's because barely no one was tried outside of Ioane and Barrett in midfield. You do need depth in Super Rugby squads. Dallas McLeod played well starting last Friday. He is starting again. What more do you want? He should be in contention for AB's any way. Corey Kellow got mentioned, he is starting again. An outstanding season for Canterbury last year.

11 Go to comments
