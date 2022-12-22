Benetton suspend player, federal prosecutor opens Traore race case

The racism storm surrounding Benetton Rugby was elevated to a legal matter on Thursday when the Federation of Italian Rugby confirmed that a federal prosecutor had opened an investigation into the Cherif Traore incident, adding that the URC club had suspended an unnamed player.

Benetton have been widely criticised in the wake of the racism incident that became public on Wednesday when Test-level prop Traore posted to his Instagram the revelation that he had been gifted a banana during his club’s secret Santa presentation.

Apologies were made to Traore after the club summoned the Benetton squad to a meeting and while the player attempted to draw a line under the controversy when later posting a follow-up message on Instagram, the reaction of the club has been hugely criticised by high-profile players such England vice-captain Ellis Genge who called them out over their lenient reaction.

URC, the five-nation, 16-team league that Benetton play in, issued a statement on Thursday explaining they wanted a full report from the club on what had happened, but the racism incident took on greater urgency later in the day when the Italian federation confirmed that a legal investigation had been launched and that Benetton had suspended an unnamed player.

A statement read: “The Italian Rugby Federation and Benetton Rugby, in the aftermath of the affair involving some of the members of the club, wish to reiterate their firm condemnation of all forms of racism and discrimination which have not and must not have any place in the within the Italian rugby movement, sport and civil society.

“The FIR informs that the federal prosecutor has launched the investigations necessary to ascertain the facts, as well as the collective and individual responsibilities, to protect the founding values and reputation of the game. Benetton Rugby have simultaneously decided to suspend one of its members as a precaution, for the entire duration of the investigations by the public prosecutor’s office.

“It will be the exclusive competence of the federal justice bodies, based on the results of the investigations, to impose any sporting or administrative sanctions, in total autonomy and without the interference of any kind by bodies external to the FIR justice.

“FIR and Benetton Rugby, having also heard the favourable opinion of Zebre Parma, have also agreed to jointly deepen the process of raising awareness and awareness of inclusion issues for their athletes. The Italian Rugby Federation and Benetton Rugby will not release further comments until the conclusion of the investigations by the federal prosecutor.”