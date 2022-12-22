Benetton suspend player, federal prosecutor opens Traore race case

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
Back

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Sinckler: 'I knew the cameras were there. I just wanted the attention'

2

Watch - Multiple red cards as London derby boils over

3

Steve Hansen on what 'probably' cost Eddie Jones his job

4

Ex-England winger Marland Yarde has signed for a Top 14 club

5

NRL salary cap outstrips Gallagher Premiership for first time

More News More News

RugbyPass+

+

Finn Russell: Life-altering Bath gold must come with silverware

Finn Russell will earn life-altering money at Bath, but the silverware he seeks would be truly defining.

RugbyPass+ Home

United Rugby Championship News

Benetton beat Zebre after week dominated by racist joke scandal

Glasgow seize 1872 Cup control with bruising win over Edinburgh

Mapimpi brace helps Sharks claim bonus-point win over rivals Lions

Leinster and Munster name sides for Irish Christmas derby

More United Rugby Championship More News

Trending Video

Josh Tuisova never lifts weights | Rugby Roots

Chris Ashton reveals that during his time in Toulon he never saw Fijian star Joshua Tuisova lift weights, despite what the 113kg utility back's physique might suggest.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Steve Hansen on what 'probably' cost Eddie Jones his job
c
chris 7 hours ago

It was a mistake to sack Eddie. They will do well under Borthwick but they won't win the RWC. Could Eddie have won this time around? Probably not considering the competition. But he had a long term vision that was just starting to come together. Squidge Rugby's YouTube analysis of this is really interesting. Too bad English management weren't paing attention. If Steve Hanson is surprised, it probably wasn't a good choice.

Go to comments More News
Cut the rhetoric, Australia and NZ can't live without one another
F
Francisco 14 hours ago

Movement is demonstrated by walking. Excellent approach to this vital issue for the health of rugby in the southern hemisphere.

Go to comments More News
United Rugby ChampionshipBenetton

Benetton suspend player, federal prosecutor opens Traore race case

By Liam Heagney
(Photo by Federugby/Getty Images)

The racism storm surrounding Benetton Rugby was elevated to a legal matter on Thursday when the Federation of Italian Rugby confirmed that a federal prosecutor had opened an investigation into the Cherif Traore incident, adding that the URC club had suspended an unnamed player.

ADVERTISEMENT

Benetton have been widely criticised in the wake of the racism incident that became public on Wednesday when Test-level prop Traore posted to his Instagram the revelation that he had been gifted a banana during his club’s secret Santa presentation.

Apologies were made to Traore after the club summoned the Benetton squad to a meeting and while the player attempted to draw a line under the controversy when later posting a follow-up message on Instagram, the reaction of the club has been hugely criticised by high-profile players such England vice-captain Ellis Genge who called them out over their lenient reaction.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

URC, the five-nation, 16-team league that Benetton play in, issued a statement on Thursday explaining they wanted a full report from the club on what had happened, but the racism incident took on greater urgency later in the day when the Italian federation confirmed that a legal investigation had been launched and that Benetton had suspended an unnamed player.

A statement read: “The Italian Rugby Federation and Benetton Rugby, in the aftermath of the affair involving some of the members of the club, wish to reiterate their firm condemnation of all forms of racism and discrimination which have not and must not have any place in the within the Italian rugby movement, sport and civil society.

Related

URC statement: The Cherif Traore racism incident at Benetton

URC officials have issued a 96-word statement confirming they are investigating the racist incident that took place against Cherif Traore at Benetton Rugby, one of the tournament’s 16 clubs.

Read Now

“The FIR informs that the federal prosecutor has launched the investigations necessary to ascertain the facts, as well as the collective and individual responsibilities, to protect the founding values and reputation of the game. Benetton Rugby have simultaneously decided to suspend one of its members as a precaution, for the entire duration of the investigations by the public prosecutor’s office.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It will be the exclusive competence of the federal justice bodies, based on the results of the investigations, to impose any sporting or administrative sanctions, in total autonomy and without the interference of any kind by bodies external to the FIR justice.

“FIR and Benetton Rugby, having also heard the favourable opinion of Zebre Parma, have also agreed to jointly deepen the process of raising awareness and awareness of inclusion issues for their athletes. The Italian Rugby Federation and Benetton Rugby will not release further comments until the conclusion of the investigations by the federal prosecutor.”

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Join Free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING Watch - Multiple red cards as derby boils over in Brentford Watch - Multiple red cards as London derby boils over
Search