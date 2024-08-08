Ben Lam quits union for rugby league with immediate effect

Samoan Rugby World Cup pick Ben Lam has quit rugby union with immediate effect to take up an offer from Catalan Dragons, the French-based Super League side. The 33-year-old, who was out of contract after finishing up at Montpellier, had been rumoured to be staying in the Top 14, with Castres his likely destination.

However, the former New Zealand 7s player has decided to exit union and instead play league via the Dragons through to the end of the 2024 campaign. A statement read: “Catalans Dragons are delighted to announce the signing of rugby union star Ben Lam with immediate effect. The New Zealand winger has signed with the club until the end of 2024.

“A tall, elusive and explosive runner, Ben Lam has spent his entire career playing rugby union. He made his professional debut in 2012 with the Auckland Blues in Super Rugby. After playing for his hometown club, he joined the Hurricanes where he became a key player in Super Rugby until the 2020 season, scoring 33 tries in 56 professional matches.

“Lam then headed to France, signing with Union Bordeaux-Begles. After two seasons with UBB, he joined Montpellier. Lacking game time in his first season, he found his form again last season despite MHR’s challenging season. He scored 16 tries in 55 Top 14 matches.

“The powerful winger made his international debut in 2012 with New Zealand’s rugby sevens team. With solid performances, he won the World Rugby Sevens Series in the following two seasons. He also represented Samoa in the 2023 Rugby World Cup, playing in the first two games against Argentina and Japan.”

Lam said: “I’m excited to be joining the Dragons. To learn and have a new experience at a great club is a special opportunity for me. I look forward to what this year brings.”

Catalan head coach Steve McNamara added: “Ben has shown a real desire to try rugby league and has made a big personal commitment to give himself every chance to be successful at it. We are really happy to give him the opportunity. His pedigree in Rugby Union is there to see and it is with great interest that we wait to see if we can help him turn that quality into rugby league.”

Dragons sporting director Neil McIlroy explained: “The opportunity to sign an experienced rugby union player like Ben was too good to pass up. He has a genuine desire to play rugby league before the end of his career. He turned down opportunities in rugby union in France to undertake a trial period with us until Christmas.

“After that, we will decide whether the transition has been successful or not. He will train with the Dragons and have the chance to get game time with our reserve team St Esteve XIII Catalan. It will be interesting to see if his power and experience in rugby union can adapt to rugby league.”