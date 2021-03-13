10:19am, 13 March 2021

Bath continued their impressive recent revival with a dominant 38-19 win over Newcastle at Kingston Park. Stuart Hooper’s side made it four wins from their last five Gallagher Premiership matches as they ran in six tries on Tyneside against their mid-table rivals.

Sam Underhill, Zach Mercer, Henry Thomas, Jack Walker and Tom Dunn (two) all crossed to propel the visitors level on points with Falcons in the table. Trevor Davison, Tom Penny and a penalty try helped Dean Richards’ hosts rack up their points but Bath, who went down to Exeter last time out, got back to winning ways in style.

The away side made a lightning-fast start to the game and pinned Newcastle back for the opening ten minutes. And it was Underhill who grabbed the first try of the game in the fourth minute after going down the short side to score in the corner.

The lead was extended after 13 minutes, with Mercer going over from close range and Tian Schoeman adding the extras to put Bath 12-0 up. Newcastle gradually grew into the game, however, and grabbed their first try when Davison reduced the deficit after burrowing over from close range.

Bath went further ahead in the 26th minute when Newcastle were warned for their infringements around the breakdown and hooker Dunn was able to take advantage as he splintered off from a drive to go over. Penny then scored in the corner for Falcons after Mateo Carreras’ mazy, jinking run – which was halted by Schoeman, who was injured in the process.

Bath continued their dominance early in the second half as Thomas was able to get over in the corner after 47 minutes but Josh Matavesi, a former Falcon, was unable to add the extras. Dunn grabbed his second 15 minutes into the second half after a 12-man rolling maul in the right corner, but Ben Spencer was able to slot over the conversion this time.

With 61 minutes on the clock, Walker came on as a replacement and scored the visitors’ sixth try of the game as he splintered off the maul from the lineout and went over. Newcastle were unable to cope with the attacking movement of Bath and Spencer added the conversion with a kick that beat the elements.

The Bath defence stood in the face of some Newcastle pressure as the Falcons built-up phase after phase. Moments later, Bath’s scintillating attack sprung into action with Semesa Rokoduguni and Joe Cokanasiga but the final pass did not go to hand and the chance went begging. Newcastle had a chance in the final moments of the game and were awarded a penalty try by the TMO.

