Recap: Australia vs Wales LIVE | Rugby World Cup

29 September, 3:17am

Relive all the action at the Rugby World Cup between Australia and Wales.

Check out the score, stats and join the conversation from anywhere in the world in our Live Match Centre

Injuries aside, Wales coach Warren Gatland has named a full-strength side. Captain Alun Wyn Jones will run out for his 130th match for the Red Dragons, setting a new Welsh record.

Wales post match press conference:

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has taken a different approach to the game, making a number of changes to the team that was given a scare by the Flying Fijians in their first match of the tournament. Notably, halves Will Genia and Bernard Foley have come in for Nic White and Christian Lealii’fano whilst Dane Haylett-Petty has taken over at fullback for Kurtley Beale.

Last November, Wales broke a 13-match losing streak against the Wallabies and will be hoping to build from that victory. Gatland’s latest side includes nine players from last year’s victory.

Australia: Dane Haylett-Petty, Adam Ashley-Cooper, James O’Connor, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Bernard Foley, Will Genia, Isi Naisarani, Michael Hooper (c), David Pocock, Rory Arnold, Izack Rodda, Allan Alaalatoa, Tolu Latu, Scott Sio. Res: Jordan Uelese, James Slipper, Sekope Kepu, Adam Coleman, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Nic White, Matt To’omua, Kurtley Beale.

Wales: Liam Williams, George North, Jonathan Davies, Hadleigh Parkes, Josh Adams, Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies, Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric, Aaron Wainwright, Alun Wyn Jones (c), Jake Ball, Tom Francis, Ken Owens, Wyn Jones. Res: Elliot Dee, Nicky Smith, Dillon Lewis, Aaron Shingler, Ross Moriarty, Tomos Williams, Rhys Patchell, Owen Watkin.

