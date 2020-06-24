5:20pm, 24 June 2020

The plan to have South Africa’s teams return to play in August has just been boosted with more positive news out of the South African Rugby camp.

SA Rugby confirmed on Wednesday that it had sought and received clarification from the government on a number of questions relating to the return to non-contact training.

As a result, SA Rugby’s official statement read that it “would advise government this week of its technical preparedness to return to training, as per government requirements,”

The statement added: “However, due to the location of nine of the 14 professional teams in COVID-19 “hotspot” zones – where it has been confirmed that training is not permitted – SA Rugby is reviewing the various options available to them to address the issues of training and the hosting of matches.

“This would ensure equality of preparation and create the environment for a return to competitive action.

“The actual date of return-to-training will be confirmed in due course,”

The news could allow SA to stage a domestic Super Rugby tournament in August, while international matches are planned for October and November.

New Zealand Super sides are already engaged in a 10-week national competition while Australia are gearing up for their own tournament which is set to kick off in early July.

South Africa’s Cheetahs and Kings both take part in the European PRO14 competition, which is potentially set to resume in late August. It’s unlikely the two sides will be able to participate in the tournament, given travel restrictions and the delayed start to training. This could open the door for all six of the current and former South African Super Rugby sides to take part in one six-team domestic competition.