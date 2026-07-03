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Nations Championship

Ardie Savea on Ruben Love: 'There's something special about that boy'

Ruben Love of New Zealand. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
Comments
58 Comments

Ardie Savea is backing Ruben Love to perform in the 25-year-old’s first start at No.10 for the All Blacks, suggesting there is real Test star potential in his former Hurricanes teammate.

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The new All Blacks captain addressed the media on the eve of New Zealand’s first Test of the year and, when prompted, shared that he had approached Love early in the week to check in on the headspace he was in.

Just two weeks removed from a Man of the Match performance in a dominant Super Rugby Pacific final, Love assured Savea he was ready for this next chapter in his rugby journey.

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“There’s something special about that boy,” Savea said. “He doesn’t need any help. I go to him and say, ‘you sweet?’ he said ‘I’m good.’ You’ve just got to leave space for those boys to do their thing.”

Love has played just 179 minutes of rugby in the Test arena thus far in his young career, 7,772 fewer than his teammate and last year’s preferred No.10, Beauden Barrett, but has been backed to deliver the “optimistic” game plan new head coach Dave Rennie is eager to implement.

In Savea’s words, Rennie “wants us to play with optimism, but also with a bit of brutality. He’s big on effort, so for us, those are the rock-solid foundations that we need to go out there and perform.”

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Nations Championship
New Zealand
34 - 32
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France
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That performance will be challenged by a France team packed with Champions Cup winners and rising stars, and despite the absence of nine Top 14 finalists who will join the team next week in Australia, Savea says France remains a team that commands huge respect.

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The captain echoed assistant coach Neil Barnes’ sentiment from earlier in the week when asked what he made of suggestions that it was a ‘B’ team coming his way on Saturday.

“I think it’s rubbish,” Savea responded. “The French are the French. If you look at their depth and their competition, they’ve got world-class players from one to 100 in their top players. It doesn’t matter what team they bring out.

“The players they’ve got now, Marko (Gazzotti) and Pierre (Bochaton), both playing at Bordeaux, they’ve had massive experience, and with Oscar (Jegou), their loose trio is outstanding. We understand that, but also looking forward to the challenge.”

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Savea has previous experience filling in as captain and said he believes the role brings out the best in him. He shared his goals as the team’s leader.

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“I think of the past leaders and past captains that have had a huge impact on me, and it’s making me feel seen, it’s giving me space to lead, it’s giving me opportunities to just be my authentic self. So for me, it’s just about encouraging and empowering my teammates and the people within this legacy to be better; mainly better men, and hopefully, better players from that.”

That message will be perhaps most relevant for the two debutants that have been named on the bench for Saturday night: Xavier Numia and Fehi Fineanganofo. Savea said his message for the Hurricanes duo was simple.

“They’ve been outstanding all year. Yes, the Test arena’s different, but they got here because of who they are. So I just encourage them to be themselves, and do their job.”

While the All Blacks hold a strong cultural presence within New Zealand, and Savea’s role as captain therefore amplifies his prominence as a public figure in the country, the 32-year-old reflected on his newfound responsibility as merely a progression of the principles he was raised on.

“It’s service. I’ve grown up that way, serving my parents, serving the people and the community around me, and that’s the thing that I feel I can do in this team: serve my people, the players and the management, and we go from there.”

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Comments

58 Comments
J
J T 4 days ago

Enough with this fake kiwi humility and subliminal self doubt; Love has loads of confidence and brashness that is refreshing and he should be given full reins…

B
Bazzallina 5 days ago

I’m all about Reuben atm no doubt the passing variety is off the hook but I do rate Richie M and he will be in there at some point and I expect he will play well but if Reuben kills it will he keep him out? or will they possibly look at both of them on paddock at same time with Love getting time at 15 again ? They might be keen on the dual playmakers and I do like the fact if you start 2 of them you can load bench with dudes in the more attritional positions or a real X factor wing aka Fehi , to any Dmac fans I ain’t ruling him out of the convo but I do think Reubs is better under the highball

J
J T 4 days ago

BS and poppycock; Love is the choice at 10 and the way of the future. He can attack the line, kick and pass. Enough with this experience is paramount. Play with confidence, physicality and brashness and leave it on the pitch…

S
SB 5 days ago

Very curious to see how he adjusts to test level. Whether it’s more like Sam Prendergast or Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

J
J T 4 days ago

Well more like Sascha duh; he can tackle and attack the line….

B
Blackmania 5 days ago

It’s perfectly fair to say they’re facing a very good French team tomorrow.


But still… anything less than a convincing win—or even worse, a defeat—would be a very bad sign for what’s to come.


The French will still be severely depleted, especially up front. Around 15 of their best forwards are missing, with Guillard being the main exception.


At half-back they’ll have Lucu and Jalibert, arguably the best club pairing in Europe. But they won’t have LBB, the best winger in the world, or Rayasi—who, ironically, is a New Zealander!


If I wanted to be a bit provocative, I’d say this French team is probably a little weaker than Bordeaux-Bègles (UBB)!


Let’s be honest: the All Blacks have to win tomorrow, and ideally by a comfortable margin.


If they lose, I think we might as well cancel the tour to South Africa. That would be deeply worrying, even for a first Test with a new coaching setup.

W
WJ 4 days ago

Load of b….it’s one game! We put 50-something to nil on SA maybe 8 years ago, and they went on to win the next two RWCs. I’ll take any win tomorrow.

J
J Marc 5 days ago

If they were fit and available these players will be almost sure in the 23 : Gros, Mauvaka, Marchand, Flament, Cros,Meafou, Olivon, Dupont, LBB and Ramos. For some position, like the centers, you should discuss endlessly, but others, like Barassi, Gourgues are not less or more skilled than these ones. But it’s no so often where everybody is available. And this team is supposed to be better than last year. It doesn't means that the game will be tighter…

N
Nickers 5 days ago

I would settle for losing if we are ambitious and score lots of points. Defence can be fixed very quickly, but scoring tries has been a major issue for us recently. I want to see lots of sensible kicking (Canes and Chiefs style), and ambitious but calculated counter attack.

S
SB 5 days ago

No Rayasi but Penaud and Attissogbe means their wingers are elite!


You are right with your assessment but a comfortable margin win would be a great result for Dave Rennie.

L
LondonAllBlack 5 days ago

Both teams are quite equally matched. We are going to have to be on our best or suffer the consequences. I am nervous but at the same time I am excited.

j
johnz 5 days ago

I go to him and say, ‘you sweet?’ he said ‘I’m good.’


Deep. We’re in good hands.

d
d 5 days ago

Let’s see him deliver under pressure before anointing the new messiah.

W
WJ 4 days ago

Come on mate - we’ve been saying that for months. Former ABs said the Super final would answer that question, being the nearest thing to test footie. If he delivers tomorrow you’ll be saying it was France B. The kid is obviously very good.

H
Hammer Head 5 days ago

You sweet?

P
PB 5 days ago

Ardie the new flavour of the month 🤦🏻‍♂️


All of a sudden his role in the back stabbing of the coach is forgiven and forgotten?

J
Jordon 4 days ago

Since returning to nz and deciding to join MP, savea is the true prodigal son of nz rugby. To whom everything is given, and nothing expected.

c
cnw 4 days ago

I think its plain Ardie had lost faith in Razor and made it known. I was and remain disappointed by that last bit and it will always be a black mark for me. But Ardie puts his body on the line every time for the team. He is a follow me leader. So I am moving on as I think most AB supporters are PB - after all we have some Boks to beat…

B
Blackmania 5 days ago

If this was only about a few words from Savea…

Razor is yesterday’s news. He nailed his own coffin shut.

B
Bazzallina 5 days ago

For myself never gave it a second thought he had a performance review didn’t go that well

O
Over the sideline 5 days ago

What backstabbing? Any actual evidence or is Facebook your “special sauce”?

L
LondonAllBlack 5 days ago

No one cares what you have to say or think turd boy!


Bye 👋

j
johnz 5 days ago

Il informed comment. The most verifiable comments that Ardie made last year were that he was exhausted. Wanted to dedicate more time to his family so was strongly considering leaving NZ. I think we can forgive Ardie for being exhausted and wanting to prioritise his family. At least he’s honest. The rest of the nonsense online appears to be pure speculation.

d
d 5 days ago

the vast majority would say it showed good judgement, but we will find out real soon.

H
Hammer Head 5 days ago

How dare you speak of the best no. 8 in the world like that!

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Comments on RugbyPass

T
Tom 4 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

He doesn't believe in what he is half-doing. Couldn't have put it better myself.

He might as well go back to the future. It’ll be an admission that we can't win a world cup but right now we can't win a rugby match! Let's stick Freddie Steward on the wing again lol.



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43 Go to comments
P
PMcD 10 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

For all the doom and gloom, they should have their full Forwards pack available by Autumn, so I am hoping they find their midfield balance this summer and the two may come together and do something interesting by RWC 2027 . . . . . But that’s mustering all the optimism I can generate at the moment. 🤣

43 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 10 minutes ago
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343 Go to comments
P
PMcD 14 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

I could probably think of about 1 to 1.5m reasons NB. 🤣🤣

I also think knowing the playing squad he has available and a crack at being the first person to potentially hold the Womens & Mens RWC titles at the same time, might be the sort of challenge someone like John Mitchell may just enjoy and thrive on.



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43 Go to comments
P
PMcD 18 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

How old was KLA when the Boks capped him? If you are good enough, you are old enough . . . . and Caluori brings a unique skill to that team we are sadly missing without Freeman & Daly being available on the wing.

43 Go to comments
S
SB 21 minutes ago
Lenni Nouchi : « Si je commence déjà à calculer pour la Coupe du monde, je vais juste jouer pour ma gueule »



But when you play for the French national team, I think there's always an obligation to win.

Exactly, this is something different in 2026.



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S
SB 23 minutes ago
Jalibert de plus en plus incertain contre l'Australie

Finally, Tatafu!

1 Go to comments
S
SB 24 minutes ago
Moses Alo-Émile : « Je me sens plus Français qu’Australien »

Very good in the scrum, which will be important in this game.

1 Go to comments
S
SB 25 minutes ago
Comment le Top 14 a changé la vie de ces natifs d'Australie

He did well on his debut.

1 Go to comments
N
NB 26 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

The clearest indication we had of what Eng can do was the France game at the end of the 6N, but the closet I could find to the gameplan v SA was the Italy match before that! If they weren’t kicking contestables they were kicking for the corner.

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S
SB 26 minutes ago
Meafou, Alo-Emile et Staniforth, ces Bleus venus d’Australie

Will be a special game for all 3.

1 Go to comments
N
NB 28 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

I don’t mind SB going back to the future in 2023 if he feels that is his true coaching DNA Tom.

The problem is that he doesn’t really believe in what he is half-doing:



...

43 Go to comments
N
NB 31 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

There are precious few signs of it working, and Fin Smith pretty much said so after the game…

43 Go to comments
N
NB 32 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

The women’s game is England is very progressive P. Why would Mitch go back to the men?😁

43 Go to comments
N
NB 34 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

An old ploy but a good one Tom😉

43 Go to comments
N
NB 34 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

Good point why wouldn’t you pick Caluori if you want to get the ball back from kicks P? Get him in, fast-track him and pick him to start.

Do you think Rassie would warehouse him and say, ‘let’s see if he’s ready in a few years time?’ Aboslutely not.



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P
PMcD 36 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

Game strategy, tactics and selection - all 3 come back to the (Head) coaches but I would also question Richard Wigglesworth appointment on defence - that was the most decision of the lot.

A recently retired scrum half (made about 5 career tackles), who never coached defence before being appointed defence coach and it all goes South. Who’d have ever thought that could go wrong?? 🤣🤣



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43 Go to comments
N
NB 37 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

Yes they had and that was one reason England enjoyed such a successful November 2025. Now we seem to have a situation wher SB feels he has to incorporate something of the Saints way, and the way the Prem as a whole is evolving with all-out attack the name of the game, but he doesn’t really believe in it.

So we get a lot of contestable kicking with Eng coming a clear second to Scotland, France and now SA, and a backline which is half-selected to run and half to kick. As usual half measures lead to disaster.



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P
POHM 40 minutes ago
The Wallabies’ five crucial ‘what-if’ moments from the heartbreaking Ireland loss in Sydney

your conspiracy theory re kiwis is pathetic, stop trying to blame others for Australian players errors, grow up mate your just embarrassing.

33 Go to comments
P
PMcD 40 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

They have a very qualified coach called “John Mitchell”, who is on contract with the RFU, is already contracted to them having just won the Women’s World Cup and beat two teams with the win rate that other coaches and countries can only dream of.

If they gave him the job, I think you would see a similar Rennie effect with ENG but he certainly wouldn’t keep Richard Wigglesworth on defence and they would play very different tactics from what they are doing today.



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43 Go to comments
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