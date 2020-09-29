This week on the Aotearoa Rugby Pod, North Harbour duo James Parsons and Bryn Hall join Ross Karl to discuss which 11 players could join the All Blacks in Australia for the Rugby Championship, what to expect from the Wallabies and Springboks, and how Ma’a Nonu keeps getting contracts.
