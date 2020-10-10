7:54pm, 10 October 2020

Following Beauden Barrett’s ACL strain which saw Damian McKenzie take over at fullback, Ian Foster has had to make another late change to the first All Blacks squad of his tenure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prop Nepo Laulala, who was named on the bench for today’s clash with the Wallabies, has withdrawn from the match for personal reasons. Tyrel Lomax, who played one match for New Zealand at the end of 2018, has taken Laulala’s place.

Lomax was released from the All Blacks squad earlier this week in order to earn some more game time for his Mitre 10 Cup side, Tasman. While Lomax was named on Tasman’s bench for their match with Bay of Plenty today, the 24-year-old will instead earn his second cap for New Zealand.

The captains of the All Blacks and Wallabies addressed media after their sides trained for the final time before they lock horns in the first Bledisloe test of 2020 in Wellington on the 11th of October.

Lomax, son of former Kiwis prop John Lomax, was born in Canberra and represented the Melbourne Rebels in the 2016 Super Rugby season. In 2018, Lomax signed with the Highlanders and committed his future to New Zealand.

More to come…