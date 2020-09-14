11:34am, 14 September 2020

Munster have been dealt another blow with the news that their Head of Athletic Performance will be stepping down from his role at the end of October. The province have confirmed that Denis Logan will end his two-year stay in Limerick as he and his family return home due to personal reasons.

Logan was appointed in May 2018 following the departure of Aled Walters, who followed former Munster boss Rassie Erasmus into the Springboks set-up.

The New York native joined Munster with a hugely impressive CV, fresh from working as an assistant strength and conditioning coach with NFL side the Cleveland Browns.

Logan previously held the role of Director of Performance for the US Pro Sports division of EXOS.

With EXOS he worked with elite athletes across multiple sports, including American football players and Olympians.

During this time he also worked as the lead strength coach for the NFL Combine and the NFL off-season development programmes.

Munster announced the news that Logan would be returning to America at the bottom of a short squad update.

The statement read: “In staff news, Head of Athletic Performance Denis Logan will depart the province at the end of October as he and his family return home due to personal reasons.”

The province have endured a difficult few weeks since the rugby season resumed in Ireland, losing key signing RG Snyman to a long-term injury just minutes into his Munster debut, and suffering a disappointingly flat Guinness Pro14 semi-final defeat to eventual champions Leinster.