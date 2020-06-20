2:41pm, 20 June 2020

The All Blacks have responded to an NFL punter who has claims that they would ‘dominate’ rugby ‘easily’ if he played the sport.

Free agent Marquette King caused bemusement on the social media platform and drew plenty of guffaws when he tweeted: ‘If I played rugby I would dominate it easily’.

If I played rugby I would dominate it easily. — Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) June 20, 2020

The NFL punter was deluged with a tonne of good-natured backlash.

The All Blacks tweeted back at the former NFL star: “You’re welcome to join us for training anytime.”

You’re welcome to join us for training anytime. https://t.co/QanJhkhV8z — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) June 20, 2020

Play tighthead, it’s fun they said! ? pic.twitter.com/mtbhpaAQsc — Petrus du Plessis (@PetrusduPlessis) June 20, 2020

Welcome to ‘ave a go in a session at Oval Park, anytime. — Leicester Tigers (@LeicesterTigers) June 20, 2020

Come over big lad and we can do a scrum session ??? — Perry-John Parker (@perryjp) June 20, 2020

King seemed surprised by the response, Tweeting later:

Dude goes out his way to go on a thirst trap pic on IG just to comment I wouldn’t stand a chance in rugby. ? that’s how u choose to start your morning? — Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) June 20, 2020

He also seemed to enjoy the response of Squidge Rugby, who tweeted: “If I was a bicycle, I’d win the Tour de France’.

This is my Fav tweet of 2020 so far… https://t.co/yWNyenCYQd — Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) June 20, 2020

Maybe the 31-year-old could yet take an offer to play the game, be it in Major League Rugby (MLR) or even at his local rugby club. One thing is clear, he certainly knows how to engage rugby fans, even if his approach is a little maverick.

