    The All Blacks have responded to an NFL punter who has claims that they would ‘dominate’ rugby ‘easily’ if he played the sport.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Free agent Marquette King caused bemusement on the social media platform and drew plenty of guffaws when he tweeted: ‘If I played rugby I would dominate it easily’.

    The NFL punter was deluged with a tonne of good-natured backlash.

    The All Blacks tweeted back at the former NFL star: “You’re welcome to join us for training anytime.”

    King seemed surprised by the response, Tweeting later:

    He also seemed to enjoy the response of Squidge Rugby, who tweeted: “If I was a bicycle, I’d win the Tour de France’.

    Maybe the 31-year-old could yet take an offer to play the game, be it in Major League Rugby (MLR) or even at his local rugby club. One thing is clear, he certainly knows how to engage rugby fans, even if his approach is a little maverick.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Trending on RugbyPass

    More News More News

    Recommended

    More News More News

    Mailing List

    Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

    Sign Up Now