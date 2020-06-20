The All Blacks have responded to an NFL punter who has claims that they would ‘dominate’ rugby ‘easily’ if he played the sport.
Free agent Marquette King caused bemusement on the social media platform and drew plenty of guffaws when he tweeted: ‘If I played rugby I would dominate it easily’.
If I played rugby I would dominate it easily.
The NFL punter was deluged with a tonne of good-natured backlash.
The All Blacks tweeted back at the former NFL star: “You’re welcome to join us for training anytime.”
You’re welcome to join us for training anytime. https://t.co/QanJhkhV8z
Play tighthead, it’s fun they said! ? pic.twitter.com/mtbhpaAQsc
Welcome to ‘ave a go in a session at Oval Park, anytime.
Come over big lad and we can do a scrum session ???
Would love to see it brother #NoPads
King seemed surprised by the response, Tweeting later:
Dude goes out his way to go on a thirst trap pic on IG just to comment I wouldn’t stand a chance in rugby. ? that’s how u choose to start your morning?
He also seemed to enjoy the response of Squidge Rugby, who tweeted: “If I was a bicycle, I’d win the Tour de France’.
This is my Fav tweet of 2020 so far… https://t.co/yWNyenCYQd
Maybe the 31-year-old could yet take an offer to play the game, be it in Major League Rugby (MLR) or even at his local rugby club. One thing is clear, he certainly knows how to engage rugby fans, even if his approach is a little maverick.
