All Blacks lose their ‘Pieter-Steph’ for Freedom Cup decider against Boks

Two-time Rugby World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi has compared All Blacks backrower Ethan Blackadder to Springboks enforcer Pieter-Steph du Toit ahead of this weekend’s Freedom Cup decider at Cape Town’s DHL Stadium.

Blackadder was a man “possessed” during last weekend’s clash between the two international rugby heavyweights in Johannesburg. The 29-year-old set the tone with a handful of carries inside the opening 15 minutes and continued to star throughout the Test.

However, the All Blacks have been dealt a major blow as they look to return to winning ways against the same foe in Cape Town. Blackadder has been ruled out of Saturday’s Test with an injury, and it’s a similar story for winger Caleb Clarke who is also unavailable.

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson has turned to an inexperienced option to wear the No. 6 jersey with Wallace Sititi coming into the starting side for the first time. Sititi has only played two professional matches at blindside flanker, and both were with North Harbour in the NPC.

On the eve of the blockbuster Test, South Africa captain Kolisi was complimentary of Blackadder before explaining how Sititi will be well-supported by two of the All Blacks’ senior players.

“I know he plays for the Chiefs,” Kolisi told reporters when asked about Sititi.

“Obviously, Blackadder is proper. He reminds me of Pieter-Steph, like how he’s everywhere on the field, he works really hard.

“Sititi, for a young guy he’s going to get his opportunity. He’s going to throw himself in battle, he’s going to attack.

“But to have a guy like Sam Cane and Ardie Savea, who else would you want to be playing your cap with? I think they’ll be in his ear the whole week encouraging him.



“I have no doubt we’re going to have a challenge on our hands, especially in the breakdown. It was a challenge last week but I think this week will be even more (of a challenge).”

Sititi comes into the All Blacks’ starting side as one of five changes made by ‘Razor’ Robertson and the coaching staff. Cortez Ratima will start ahead of TJ Perenara at halfback, while Sevu Reece and Mark Tele’a will return to the First XV on the wings.

Will Jordan showed signs of promise on the right edge at Emirates Airline Park but the 26-year-old has been given a chance at fullback with Beauden Barrett also dropping to the bench. It’s a bold call from the All Blacks but one that has been well received by some fans.

This New Zealand outfit are looking to snap a three-Test losing streak against South Africa. It’s important for the All Blacks to do it, too, with the prestigious Freedom Cup going the way of whichever side emerges victorious on Saturday evening.

South Africa hasn’t won the trophy back off New Zealand in quite some time. They may have won back-to-back Rugby World Cups in 2019 and 2023 but the Boks are still yet to win back the Freedom Cup, with the All Blacks having owned it since 2010.

Now, they have an opportunity to make more history.

“You can never relax, not when you’re playing against the All Blacks,” assistant coach Mzwandile Stick explained with passion on Friday.

“We’ve never been in a position like this in the past… you know how difficult it is to win a Freedom Cup away from the All Blacks. You need to win two games to get it away from them.

“We’ve been doing well against them, winning one game and then they win one game and they retain that Freedom Cup. It’s a very special trophy.

“If you look at where we are as a country, for example, 30 years of democracy, I think that trophy speaks volumes into what we stand for as a Springbok team currently.

“Yes, we spoke about it… I know we haven’t played a lot of games against the All Blacks here in Cape Town, the last one was in 2017, and now if you look at the team and what we stand for, I think the timing of bringing the game back into Cape Town… we are given an opportunity make a difference between the four lines.

“It’s going to be a great vibe, it’s going to be a great occasion… I know our people will be behind us and we’ll do everything in our powers to make sure that we are least give them a taste of that Freedom Cup.”