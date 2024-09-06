Watch: Ex-Wallaby Mark Nawaqanitawase compared to Folau after NRL debut try

Former Wallaby Mark Nawaqanitawase has drawn comparisons to fellow code-hopper Israel Folau after scoring an incredible try on his NRL debut. It didn’t take long for Nawaqanitawase to make NRL headlines, with the winger producing an effort that must be seen to be believed.

ADVERTISEMENT

After playing for the NSW Waratahs in Super Rugby Pacific and then the Australian men’s sevens side at the Paris Olympic Games, Nawaqaniatwase’s dream-like year continued with the Roosters confirming earlier this week that their new recruit was set to debut.

With an injury crisis making its way through the Tricolour’s squad, coach Trent Robinson called on Nawaqanitawase to start on the right wing in round 27. Nawaqanitawase would wear No. 20 in the Roosters’ grudge match against fierce rivals the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

In the Roosters’ final regular season game, Nawaqaniatwase only needed six and a half minutes to remind rugby fans of what they’re missing. Five-eighth Luke Keary sent the ball Nawaqanitawase’s way and the Olympian certainly made the most of the opportunity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fox League (@foxleague)

Nawaqaniatwase, 23, rose to the heavens with an athletic leap above Rabbitohs winger Tyrone Munro before crashing back down to Earth for the four-point score. The debutant was immediately swarmed by Roosters teammates, including rugby-bound Joeseph Manu.

“Oh my goodness, well hello Mark Nawaqanitawase, get used to the name,” commentator Dan Ginnane said on Fox League.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Has anyone scored a debut try quite like that… that is an astonishing bit of athleticism.

“One of the most incredible stories, to go from the Olympics to the NRL finals, and he looks the real deal.”

Nawaqaniatwase had already shown signs of promise after making the switch to rugby league. On debut for the Roosters in the NSW Cup a few weeks ago, the flyer scored a try on debut in a thrilling 23-22 win over the Bulldogs.

In that match, Nawaqaniatwase ran the ball for more than 150 metres, had two line breaks, seven tackle busts, and 57 post-contact metres. There was a lot to like, and further honours could be on the horizon with reports already linking Nawaqaniatwase with the Fiji national team.

With Nawaqaniatwase producing athletic feats of brilliance like the one in the NRL, it’s not hard to see why ‘the Bati’ (Fiji) would want him in their squad for the Pacific Championships after the NRL season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Look at the crowd, they are going absolutely berserk,” 2016 NRL Premiership winner Mick Ennis added about Nawaqaniatwase’s try of the Roosters.

“Nawaqanitawase, the fans are in. That is Israel Folau-like that, just the way he rises up above.

“(Playmaker Luke) Keary puts it on an absolute dime and he climbs well into the air over the top of Myrone Munro.

“The (athleticism) Nawaqanitawase got there, what a moment, what an absolute debut try.”