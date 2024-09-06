Wallabies forced into 3 changes as history looms for James Slipper

Australia head coach Joe Schmidt is unable to stick to a winning formula for their rematch against Argentina in the Rugby Championship, as three injuries have forced him into changes for the clash in Santa Fe.

Lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (shoulder), flyhalf Noah Lolesio (back) and fullback Tom Wright (ankle) are all casualties from the 19-20 win in La Plata last week- the Wallabies’ first win of this year’s Championship.

Jeremy Williams has come in to replace Salakaia-Loto in the pack, while Ben Donaldson and Max Jorgensen will step in in the back line, all of whom featured from the bench last week. There will be a reshuffle in the back three, with Andrew Kellaway shifting to fullback having started on the wing last week.

The match will be 20-year-old Jorgensen’s first start for the Wallabies, while 23-year-old lock Josh Canham could make his debut from the bench.

Joining Canham among the substitutes is James Slipper, who could draw level with George Gregan as Australia’s most-capped player at the Estadio Brigadier General Estanislao López.

Looking ahead to Canham’s potential debut, Schmidt said: “Josh is a good athlete and I think he’s a really promising young player.

“He’s gone away and put some work in and some of that is just the physical grind of making sure he’s prepared for Test match Rugby…he’s built a bit of confidence through the work he’s done and we’ve built in what Josh can deliver.”

Australia XV

1. Angus Bell (30 Tests)

2. Matt Faessler (9 Tests)

3. Taniela Tupou (53 Tests)

4. Nick Frost (18 Tests)

5. Jeremy Williams (5 Tests)

6. Rob Valetini (45 Tests)

7. Carlo Tizzano (3 Tests)

8. Harry Wilson (16 Tests)

9. Jake Gordon (24 Tests)

10. Ben Donaldson (11 Tests)

11. Marika Koroibete (61 Tests)

12. Hamish Stewart (1 Test)

13. Len Ikitau (32 Tests)

14. Max Jorgensen (2 Tests)

15. Andrew Kellaway (32 Tests)

Replacements

16. Josh Nasser (5 Tests)

17. James Slipper (138 Tests)

18. Allan Alaalatoa (73 Tests)

19. Josh Canham (uncapped)

20. Langi Gleeson (7 Tests)

21. Tate McDermott (34 Tests)

22. Tom Lynagh (2 Tests)

23. Josh Flook (2 Tests)