The Rugby Championship

Wallabies clinch last-gasp comeback win in Argentina

By AAP
Players of Australia celebrate after winning the Rugby Championship Test match between Argentina and Australia at the UNO Jorge Luis Hirschi Stadium in La Plata, Buenos Aires Province, on August 31, 2024. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images

The Wallabies have rallied in the wet for a comeback 20-19 defeat of Argentina thanks to a Ben Donaldson penalty kick on the siren.

Australia trailed 10-0 and 16-7 at Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi in La Plata, just south of Buenos Aires on Sunday (AEST), but found a way in driving rain to improve to 1-2 in the Rugby Championship.

Centre Len Ikitau was a bright spark in attack despite the conditions, halfback Jake Gordon impressed, props Angus Bell and Taniela Tupou and loose forwards Carlo Tizzano, Rob Valetini and first-time skipper Harry Wilson were influential.

The Wallabies had scored just one try in two comprehensive losses to South Africa to begin the series and their offensive punch was again lacking early, unable to score despite making just five tackles to the host’s 75 in the first 15 minutes.

They held the ball for 27 phases in the opening exchanges, wary of playing too expansively in driving rain.

But they only went backwards, five-eighth Noah Lolesio’s eventual grubber kick easily collected and Argentina gaining territory and opening the scoring with a penalty.

Los Pumas then marched down-field again, Juan Martin Gonzalez scoring from a driving maul as they went ahead 10-0.

Ikitau provided the spark for the visitors, breaking the line after a strong Valetini run and offloading to Tom Wright.

The fullback then flipped a pass to impressive halfback Gordon, who collected around his boot laces and scored under the posts.

Lolesio’s narrow penalty kick miss on halftime left the visitors 13-7 down at the break.

Australia then defended stoutly on resumption but lost a scrum against the feed and the hosts went ahead by nine.

Wilson then regretted his decision to attack the blind side off a five-metre scrum when he was pushed into touch.

But again Ikitau made something happen, beating two players before Valetini crashed over for a vital try to make it a two-point game with 30 minutes to play.

Player Carries

1
Pablo Matera
19
2
Harry Wilson
19
3
Santiago Carreras
16

Ten minutes later Lolesio’s penalty kick put Australia ahead 17-16 but the No.10 then put his side under pressure, going himself from a kick return then throwing a wobbly pass to an isolated Nick Frost that led to a turnover and penalty.

Argentina edged back ahead, by two points, with 10 minutes remaining and missed a chance to seal the result when Gonzalez had the ball knocked from his grasp as he dived to score.

Lolesio then found space after Argentina chipped ahead but couldn’t find freshly-introduced winger Max Jorgensen, who spilled the pass as he tore down the right flank.

They pressed on though, hammering the Argentina line in the centre of the field until winning a penalty with one minute on the clock.

Substitute Donaldson, with his first touch, then soaked up the remaining seconds and slotted the winning kick as the full-time buzzer sounded.

