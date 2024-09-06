Julian Montoya to bring up century as Pumas change 4 for Australia
Argentina captain Julian Montoya is set to win his 100th cap on Saturday in Santa Fe against Australia in round four of the Rugby Championship.
Following an agonising 20-19 loss to the Wallabies in La Plata last week, Felipe Contepomi has made four changes to his starting XV for the rematch.
The second-row unit has been replaced for the Pumas, with Guido Petti and Tomas Lavanini both set to start having been on the bench last week. While the Pumas have stuck with a 6-2 split on the bench, Harlequins-bound lock Franco Molina is the only member of the engine room that started last week to make the bench this week, with Pedro Rubiolo injured.
Talismanic flyhalf Santiago Carreras has found himself demoted to the bench on this occasion, with Tomas Albornoz starting instead. The final change to the squad sees Bautista Delguy start on the right wing in Santiago Cordero’s place.
After long-serving veteran Agustin Creevy retired following last week’s match, Ignacio Ruiz is the replacement hooker for this contest.
Argentina XV
1. GALLO, Thomas (29 caps)
2. MONTOYA, Julián (99 caps) captain
3. SCLAVI, Joel (21 caps)
4. PETTI, Guido (83 caps)
5. LAVANINI, Tomás (89 caps)
6. MATERA, Pablo (104 caps) vice-captain
7. KREMER, Marcos (70 caps)
8. GONZÁLEZ, Juan Martín (34 caps)
9. BERTRANOU, Gonzalo (63 caps)
10. ALBORNOZ, Tomás (11 caps)
11. CARRERAS, Mateo (23 caps)
12. CHOCOBARES, Santiago (24 caps)
13. CINTI, Lucio (26 caps)
14. DELGUY, Bautista (28 caps)
15. MALLÍA, Juan Cruz (36 caps) vice-captain
Replacements
16. RUIZ, Ignacio (12 caps)
17. VIVAS, Mayco (27 caps)
18. BELLO, Eduardo (26 caps)
19. MOLINA, Franco (6 caps)
20. OVIEDO, Joaquín (7 caps)
21. GRONDONA, Santiago (16 caps)
22. GARCÍA, Gonzalo (5 caps)
23. CARRERAS, Santiago (48 caps)
The Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup is in full swing - catch every match live on RugbyPass TV or via your local broadcaster! Watch here