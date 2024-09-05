Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
26 - 38
FT
39 - 30
FT
34 - 19
FT
Today
23:00
Tomorrow
03:05
Tomorrow
09:00
Tomorrow
11:15
Tomorrow
22:05
Tomorrow
22:05
Saturday
00:35
Saturday
03:05
Saturday
06:05
Saturday
07:30
Saturday
11:00
Saturday
15:00
Saturday
22:05
Sunday
00:35
Sunday
09:00
International

Rassie Erasmus reacts to All Blacks’ changes after injuries to key players

By Finn Morton
Mark Tele’a of New Zealand talks to his teammates during The Rugby Championship match between New Zealand All Blacks and Argentina at Eden Park on August 17, 2024 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus has praised All Blacks wingers Sevu Reece and Mark Tele’a ahead of their return to the starting side this week. Reece and Tele’a are back as two of the five changes to the All Blacks’ First XV for Saturday’s Test in Cape Town.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, the All Blacks announced their team for their ‘rematch’ against the Springboks. New Zealand were beaten by their fierce foe 31-27 at Johannesburg’s Emirates Airline Park last weekend and they’re intent on bouncing back while they’re in South Africa.

Youngster Wallace Sititi comes into the run-on side for the first time after being named at blindside flanker. Cortez Ratima has been promoted to starting halfback while TJ Perenara drops to the bench, and Will Jordan’s shift from wing to fullback is another big talking point.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

There are two injury concerns for the All Blacks with backrower Ethan Blackadder and winger Caleb Clarke both ruled out. Blackadder was a man “possessed” during the Johannesburg Test and Clarke also stood out with an impressive double in the narrow defeat.

But, the injury to Clarke has opened the door for a bit of a backline reshuffle with Beauden Barrett also dropping to the bench. At the Springboks’ press conference on Thursday, Erasmus was especially complimentary towards New Zealand’s two new starting wingers.

“Look, Sevu and Tele’a… (Sevu) is just very dangerous and Tele’a is the guy. He’s physical, dangerous, legs are pumping all the time – someone (who) picks and goes from the middle of the ruck,” Erasmus told reporters at the team’s hotel.

“(Assistant coach) Jerry (Flannery) worked hard on not to stop individuals but for the guys to know individuals because if you think you’re just going to tackle them, a normal tackle, then they’ll get away.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I thought Caleb Clarke, anyway, was fantastic but he’s injured I think.

“Ethan is unfortunately injured so they had to make a change there. I think we made five changes and they made five changes.”

Related

Try-scoring phenom Will Jordan given rare All Blacks chance away from wing

Will Jordan will start at fullback for just the second time when the All Blacks the Springboks this weekend.

Read Now

Reece and Tele’a have an opportunity now to stake their claim in the black jersey once again, and there might be no grander stage to do it than DHL Stadium on Saturday. The Freedom Cup is on the line, with the Boks looking to win it back for the first time since 2009.

South Africa are also in a prime position to push on towards their first Rugby Championship crown since 2019. But if the likes of Reece, Tele’a, Jordan and Sititi can take their opportunities with both hands, then the All Blacks should be able to build on last week’s performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday, the All Blacks were on the cusp of what would’ve been an incredible win at Emirates Airline Park. They led 27-17 with 15 minutes left to play, but a yellow card to Ofa Tu’ungafasi swung the match’s momentum in the hosts’ favour.

Replacements Kwagga Smith and Grant Williams scored a try each as the Springboks clawed their way back into the lead with about six minutes left to play. It never looked like they’d surrender that advantage as the 60,000 in attendance helped bring them home.

The All Blacks had been labelled the underdogs for that Test but, as Erasmus explained, they showed “their greatness will always be around.” Erasmus and the Springboks expect no different on Saturday evening in Cape Town.

“I think what the world knows about them. (They’re) a magnificent team,” Erasmus added.

“Maybe I used the wrong word in the post-match conference… I think they were very unlucky.

“They obviously were not on a high there after the loss to Argentina but then the next game they thrashed them.

“For us going to New Zealand is daunting… I remember us playing a Test match there, we were 15 points up at minute 75 and they still scored three tries… I think our guys are learning a little bit from that. The moment you think you have them, you don’t have them.

“They’ve got a lot to offer not just strategically; their scrums are great, their mauls are great. They certainly matched us at the set phases very well. I thought the breakdown was a tight contest.

“… then they’ve got these individual guys who from nothing do something. It’s a very difficult team to coach against, to play against. Their greatness will always be around them just because they’ve got really special players and coaches.”

Recommended

Rassie Erasmus explains Springboks’ unusual team announcement

'I hate the name Cape Crusaders': Meet the South African fans who support the All Blacks

FEATURED

What to watch in men’s rugby: Race for Pacific Nations Cup title heats up

Scott Robertson set to unleash ‘world-class’ winger against Springboks

The Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup is in full swing - catch every match live on RugbyPass TV or via your local broadcaster! Watch here

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

NFL insider breaks down why Kansas really released Louis Rees-Zammit

2

Will Jordan on whether he’d beat Boks Kolbe and Arendse in 100m dash

3

The prediction George Skivington has made about Louis Rees-Zammit

4

The ominous Pieter-Steph du Toit warning just issued by Boks

5

Wayne Barnes replaces former England captain in RFU role

6

5’7” wing Cheslin Kolbe explains brutal bump on lock Scott Barrett

7

URC statement: Postponement of opening round South African derbies

8

Fissler Extra: Danny Care's future in focus as Ben Youngs takes new job

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

How Alex Craig overcame injuries, a red-card strike, and a struggling team

The Scarlets lock delivered a sensational year culminating in his first Scotland cap since 2021.

FEATURE

'I hate the name Cape Crusaders': Meet the South African fans who support the All Blacks

A group of supporters from the Western Cape have a deep-rooted tradition of backing New Zealand.

FEATURE

Why it's Ciaran Frawley's time in the Ireland 10 jersey

The drop-goal hero wants to prove he can be Leinster and Ireland's go-to fly-half.

Comments on RugbyPass

T
Tembani 8 minutes ago
'I hate the name Cape Crusaders': Meet the South African fans who support the All Blacks

While true that we should afford our compatriots the respect to follow their hearts and support whomsoever they please, I do think it is a little more complicated than many want to admit. I grew up in Cape Town, played with coloured players all my life, dated them, had them as friends since childhood and continue to have them as colleagues and friends to this day. While some may deny it, there definitely is a case for many of them sticking to their guns on this issue because of some historical differences, the close association of the Boks with the apartheid establishment, frustration with the slow pace of transformation (before Rassie) and even the Boks' style of play and perceived tactical preference for larger and burly players (mostly Afrikaner-white) at the expense of smaller, faster and more skilled players (mostly coloured, as black African players usually slot in somewhere in the middle between these two extremes). My humble view is that since 2018, these South Africans may have missed out on the greatest era of Springbok rugby, and may have missed out on the great changes to the team and its culture, brought about by the great rugby thinker and visionary, Rassie Erasmus. Right through the 2023 RWC, I noticed that my coloured friends and neighbours felt rather out of place and forlorn in their inability to be seen to be getting behind their country's team, and that's just sad to me. It looked like an identity crisis, more than anything. I'm not expecting or demanding of anyone to support any team, but it's sad when people catch themselves and want to disappear from public because their own country has won a game. Lastly, the white supporters who threaten coloured AB supporters are actually making it worse. We will all heal in our own terms. For now, to the fellow South Africans who have learned to overcome and got behind their country's team out of a sense of patriotism (NOT NATIONALISM, learn the difference), long may this continue and you are part of the few strong positives healing our nation. To those who would like to join at some point, you don't need any permission to get behind your country.

6 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 32 minutes ago
Joe Marler defends Steve Borthwick as mass exit prompts 'Eddie 2.0' jibes

It’s a pity Joe Marler won’t leave.

1 Go to comments
F
Flankly 50 minutes ago
'I hate the name Cape Crusaders': Meet the South African fans who support the All Blacks

Yes. Chiliboy was not a test captain, but his achievement of captaining the Boks was nonetheless significant.

6 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

I didn't follow it that closely G. It looked like a good fit at the start but the rest of the league is moving towards high ball-in-play time and looking to win high-scoring shootouts, while Dan was still playing Brumby-ball! That's my best guess anyhoo...

189 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

For goodness sakes do not tell OJ!🤣

189 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

The truth is that LSL cannot be replaced adequately by anyone else bar Will Skelton.

189 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
Rassie Erasmus reacts to All Blacks’ changes after injuries to key players

With trash talk between fans, that occasionally includes rugby journo’s and even the coaches can be tempted with their mind games. So people can sometimes get the wrong end of the stick about this rivalry. But the respect at the core between the two teams, players and coaches, is genuine and very much real. A testament to all that is great about the game.

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
It’s second chance Saturday for Ireland in men's world rankings

A riveting weekend of rugby for Ireland as they aim to take the no.1 spot doing sweet effall.

1 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 2 hours ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

That’s totally inane. 1/3 of the replacements is a Tah. And they’re in for injured players

189 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 2 hours ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

I don’t get how we replace a 125kg TH lock with Williams who is 198cm and 113kg. Canham or Blyth surely

189 Go to comments
A
Anderkant 2 hours ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

BS, BS

98 Go to comments
D
DG 2 hours ago
'I hate the name Cape Crusaders': Meet the South African fans who support the All Blacks

Perhaps I could have caveated that with "Test captain".

6 Go to comments
S
Sumkunn Tsadmiova 2 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus explains Springboks’ unusual team announcement

When Kolisi and du Toit play as flankers they certainly do play Kolisi at open-side and du Toit blind. It is depressing that a journo for this site doesn't realise that is SA's traditional way of numbering flankers (as opposed to the rest of the rugby world). In much the same way that Will Greenwood usually wore the No. 13 jersey although playing at inside centre. I understand the journo is Australian. A long way from civilisation, even SA, is Australia.....

1 Go to comments
A
Ace 2 hours ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

If you take Turdflow as an example, the number seems to be infinite.

189 Go to comments
F
Flankly 2 hours ago
'I hate the name Cape Crusaders': Meet the South African fans who support the All Blacks

Siya Kolisi became the first black Springboks captain

Other than Chiliboy Ralapele.

6 Go to comments
F
Flankly 2 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus explains Springboks’ unusual team announcement

Kolisi will start at blindside flanker, though.

Nope. He is at 6, which is openside in SA, to the extent that SA play a blind/open model at all.

1 Go to comments
W
Werner 2 hours ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

Beg to differ. Seemed to be a strange allowance for McKenzie to kick the conversion after the shot clock had run out and the reverse for Sacha even with the early charge down attempts

98 Go to comments
A
Ace 2 hours ago
'I hate the name Cape Crusaders': Meet the South African fans who support the All Blacks

🤣🤡

6 Go to comments
W
Werner 2 hours ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

South Africa had their 3rd penalty advantage during bongis non try. His try probably saved the all blacks from going down to 14 in the first half. And by your logic SA would have taken the penalty to kick to the line and "would've scored with the same style play".

98 Go to comments
B
BC 2 hours ago
John Mitchell hands Exeter flanker first England start as stalwart returns

Really good to see Helena back, roles are now reversed as Meg Jones brilliantly stepped in when Helena was injured in 6N. I think Abby Ward has a slight calf injury and is being held back for the Black Ferns or WXV1.

1 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Jake White: 'It's difficult to deny their crown has slipped' Jake White: 'It's difficult to deny their crown has slipped'
Search