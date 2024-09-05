Rassie Erasmus reacts to All Blacks’ changes after injuries to key players

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus has praised All Blacks wingers Sevu Reece and Mark Tele’a ahead of their return to the starting side this week. Reece and Tele’a are back as two of the five changes to the All Blacks’ First XV for Saturday’s Test in Cape Town.

On Thursday, the All Blacks announced their team for their ‘rematch’ against the Springboks. New Zealand were beaten by their fierce foe 31-27 at Johannesburg’s Emirates Airline Park last weekend and they’re intent on bouncing back while they’re in South Africa.

Youngster Wallace Sititi comes into the run-on side for the first time after being named at blindside flanker. Cortez Ratima has been promoted to starting halfback while TJ Perenara drops to the bench, and Will Jordan’s shift from wing to fullback is another big talking point.

There are two injury concerns for the All Blacks with backrower Ethan Blackadder and winger Caleb Clarke both ruled out. Blackadder was a man “possessed” during the Johannesburg Test and Clarke also stood out with an impressive double in the narrow defeat.

But, the injury to Clarke has opened the door for a bit of a backline reshuffle with Beauden Barrett also dropping to the bench. At the Springboks’ press conference on Thursday, Erasmus was especially complimentary towards New Zealand’s two new starting wingers.

“Look, Sevu and Tele’a… (Sevu) is just very dangerous and Tele’a is the guy. He’s physical, dangerous, legs are pumping all the time – someone (who) picks and goes from the middle of the ruck,” Erasmus told reporters at the team’s hotel.

“(Assistant coach) Jerry (Flannery) worked hard on not to stop individuals but for the guys to know individuals because if you think you’re just going to tackle them, a normal tackle, then they’ll get away.

“I thought Caleb Clarke, anyway, was fantastic but he’s injured I think.

“Ethan is unfortunately injured so they had to make a change there. I think we made five changes and they made five changes.”



Reece and Tele’a have an opportunity now to stake their claim in the black jersey once again, and there might be no grander stage to do it than DHL Stadium on Saturday. The Freedom Cup is on the line, with the Boks looking to win it back for the first time since 2009.

South Africa are also in a prime position to push on towards their first Rugby Championship crown since 2019. But if the likes of Reece, Tele’a, Jordan and Sititi can take their opportunities with both hands, then the All Blacks should be able to build on last week’s performance.

On Saturday, the All Blacks were on the cusp of what would’ve been an incredible win at Emirates Airline Park. They led 27-17 with 15 minutes left to play, but a yellow card to Ofa Tu’ungafasi swung the match’s momentum in the hosts’ favour.

Replacements Kwagga Smith and Grant Williams scored a try each as the Springboks clawed their way back into the lead with about six minutes left to play. It never looked like they’d surrender that advantage as the 60,000 in attendance helped bring them home.

The All Blacks had been labelled the underdogs for that Test but, as Erasmus explained, they showed “their greatness will always be around.” Erasmus and the Springboks expect no different on Saturday evening in Cape Town.

“I think what the world knows about them. (They’re) a magnificent team,” Erasmus added.

“Maybe I used the wrong word in the post-match conference… I think they were very unlucky.

“They obviously were not on a high there after the loss to Argentina but then the next game they thrashed them.

“For us going to New Zealand is daunting… I remember us playing a Test match there, we were 15 points up at minute 75 and they still scored three tries… I think our guys are learning a little bit from that. The moment you think you have them, you don’t have them.

“They’ve got a lot to offer not just strategically; their scrums are great, their mauls are great. They certainly matched us at the set phases very well. I thought the breakdown was a tight contest.

“… then they’ve got these individual guys who from nothing do something. It’s a very difficult team to coach against, to play against. Their greatness will always be around them just because they’ve got really special players and coaches.”