Scott Robertson set to unleash ‘world-class’ winger against Springboks

By Finn Morton
Sevu Reece of the New Zealand All Blacks makes a break during the International Test Match between New Zealand All Blacks and England at Eden Park on July 13, 2024 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

With the Freedom Cup on the line, the All Blacks will unleash “world-class” winger Sevu Reece against the Springboks this weekend in Cape Town. Reece returns as one of five changes to New Zealand’s starting side ahead of Saturday’s Test at DHL Stadium.

Reece is set to end a more than 1060-day wait by playing the Springboks in a crucial Rugby Championship fixture. South Africa recorded a thrilling 31-29 win over the All Blacks when Reece was last involved in a Test between the two sides on October 2, 2021.

Years later, the All Blacks have a new coach at the helm. With Scott Robertson now leading the way, the New Zealanders are looking to keep their Rugby Championship hopes alive after falling to South Africa 31-27 in Johannesburg last weekend.

‘Razor’ Robertson has made mass changes to the starting side, with one-third of the First XV undergoing an overhaul. Wallace Sititi has been named in the run-on side for the first time, Cortez Ratima has got the nod at halfback, and there are some significant changes out back.

In the outside backs, Mark Tele’a returns and Will Jordan has been given the go-ahead to start at fullback. Reece is the other flyer hoping to terrorise the Springboks’ defence this weekend. The winger started the first four Tests of the year before falling down the depth chart.

“We wanted to look at Cortez starting at it just worked out this way this week for us in that regard,” Robertson told reporters on Thursday morning.

“The opportunity to play Will (Jordan) at fullback and give Sevu (Reece), who’s a world-class winger, with Mark Tele’a who goes pretty well as well.

“We’re fortunate we’ve got some quality players. This week, it’s that mix for us.”

Reece started both Tests against England in New Zealand, retained that spot against the Flying Fijians in San Diego, and he was once again called upon against Argentina in Wellington. But with Jordan returning from injury off the bench in the capital, a selection dilemma loomed.

Will Jordan on whether he’d beat Boks Kolbe and Arendse in 100m dash

Will Jordan couldn't help but smile when asked who would win in a 100 metre dash.

Robertson stuck with Beauden Barrett at fullback, with the coaching staff picking Jordan in the familiar role of right winger. Jordan was solid in two Tests, but the 26-year-old will shift into a new position for the upcoming clash in Cape Town.

For just the second time in his 30+ Test career, Jordan has been named at fullback. Former coach Ian Foster selected the Tasman Mako and Crusaders outside back in that position on one occasion, and that was against the Wallabies in Dunedin last year.

But, Robertson has no doubts that Jordan will do a job at No. 15.

“He’s fit, he’s able, he’s trained really well,” Robertson explained.

“He covers fullback and wing anyway in the game with the structure that we do play.

“He’ll slot straight in. He’s been around a while.

“He’s played a lot of rugby with Sevu and Mark before,” he added. “It depends on what kick cycles we get into or counter-attack opportunities he gets.

“He’ll slot straight in. He knows our game well.”

On the bench, Beauden Barrett has dropped out of the starting side to make way for Jordan. Barrett joins halfback TJ Perenara on the pine, with the pair looking to add experience and impact when their names are called upon.

“We’ve looked at it and realised it’s really important to have experience at the end of games. It’s a great, great couple of names to put on there with a lot of Tests and a lot of experience,” he added.

“They’ll come on and finish the job for us.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on RugbyPass

B
B.J. Spratt 10 minutes ago
Try-scoring phenom Will Jordan given rare All Blacks chance away from wing

I think Wallace Sititi will be a World Class Flanker/No 8 Star!


Hopefully he takes his chance in Cape Town. He remains very cool under pressure.


Have a look at one of the best ever WRC Tries scored by his father for Samoa V England in 2003. "Seno Sititi scores stunner in RWC 2003"

4 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 11 minutes ago
All Blacks rookies promoted, Barrett benched for Springboks rematch

so in short you hate blackadder & love sotutu, good for you

48 Go to comments
J
JK 15 minutes ago
Three two-time World Cup winners return to Springboks’ starting side

Boring but good. I expect a very tight contest here

6 Go to comments
T
TT 19 minutes ago
All Blacks rookies promoted, Barrett benched for Springboks rematch

1st, after BB & Mr mouth TJ performance, demotion a given.


2nd, Biggest bombshell ... the star performer, attack & defense [especially high ball], Clarke is injured / not available. Bok will be relieved.

 

But 3rd, is that a joke?  Blackadder is injured?? Again!  1st all the best, get mended. 2nd, Sorry but no team can maintain consistent performance with players of his endless unavailability due to injury. It must be about 10% availability with Blackadder. Sorry, end it, Gotta go. At least til there’s a whole season back in NPC & SR without injury.  


Re Blackadder, time to stop operating in this  pretend player fantasy that Mr 66% Razor & Ryan are. Bring on the top SR loosie performer, Sotutu , with his massive performance advantages. Yes iron out his few small wrinkles ie penalties & tackle height (you’re coaches Mr 66%’s Razor & Ryan??...can develop players??).

48 Go to comments
M
Md1991 22 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

The all blacks seem to be the only international team that struggles with tackle height these days. I’d think it would be a pretty high priority to get right but they don’t seem to be able to do that…

It’s just easier to moan after the fact and have an excuse for losing.

75 Go to comments
D
DP 22 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

I think that was meant to be "against the Boks". He can't handle our forwards - Twickenham mauling saw him receive a yellow, WC final was red, last weekend SHOULD have been another card.. yellow no doubt upgraded to a red.. so lets see how he goes this weekend.

75 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 23 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

But we do understand prejudice. We live with it and we can recognise it when we see it.

75 Go to comments
B
BM 25 minutes ago
Argentina vs Australia | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

THESE TWO NOT NAMING !!

1 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 26 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

It must be terribly frustrating to know that the world is against you.

75 Go to comments
d
dk 27 minutes ago
All Blacks rookies promoted, Barrett benched for Springboks rematch

You've also got to root for him given his cancer battle as well. Seems a hell of a bloke.

48 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 27 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

Never used hyperbole yourself I take it. Everything you say is to be taken at strictly gramatical English value, and you are ducking the issue. He is still the worst tackler in international rugby and I still believe he is due for a card soon not because he's dirty or a cheat but his technique clearly has escaped coaching. Now you can comment if you would like to contribute something meaningful.

75 Go to comments
J
JW 29 minutes ago
All Blacks rookies promoted, Barrett benched for Springboks rematch

Yeh, struggling without much support for Harbour I think but lets see how he deals with it!

48 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 31 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

You really are a muppet. But I do understand your posts come from a deep distress and anxiety. Sympathy mate - there are a lot of Saffers like you too. Don't say anything bad about SA or they'll bring up some completely irrelevant statement. I am not saying Cane is bad or a cheat or dirty I am saying he has a terrible tackle technique which has earned him an unenviable reputation.

75 Go to comments
P
PR 33 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

Tell me you haven't just made a joke about necklacing.

75 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 34 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

Don't be a muppet. WTF has that got to do with Cane's cards. I am not saying he is dirty - he doesn't do it on purpose. He just has a terrible tackle technique. He is a liability to NZ and he will get sent off again soon according to the stats. You should try not to take things so personally I am stating an indisputable stats - he is one of the AB players who have been sent off the most.

75 Go to comments
J
JW 36 minutes ago
All Blacks rookies promoted, Barrett benched for Springboks rematch

Yes, agreed. More influential on perceptions that a maul error when trying to make a play.


But then why isn't the captain dropped! He clearly should have seen the need to be on the other side more than were he was. DDA did just enough to fall off the clean to not bring attention to himself. I suspect it was intentional though.


That's a confidence thing though, to have the mentality that "no, I'm not in the wrong position that I should be brought into a ruck like this. I'm going to shrug this guy off and get into my position", he's been stuffed around with and he just kind of accepted his fate but then DDA new what he was doing and he was left looking silly.


Yes, I think you've bullied your own point Nickers. All the guys trialed at 6 have been with an air to longterm replacements for Kaino and not been ready (haven't played like veterans or to the manor born. I don't think anyone was expecting Finau to play like a 6 who was going to be a rock from the outset. Who knows, if Akira decided to stay perhaps Frizells jersey was his and FInau the project. Remember he had fairly good games against England without any such howlers so it is just at this cutting edge he's found wanting. So in that respect, I think you're heavily over egging it, as you probably did the mistakes that Sititi made in Arg1, which I also think were very good mistakes for a new guy to be making even though you can say he gifted them the game.

48 Go to comments
K
KB 42 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

A carded player versus a roid culture...I'll take the cards

75 Go to comments
K
KB 44 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

And multiple springbok players that are banned because of steroid use? There are four or six of them at the moment so your rugby is filthy

75 Go to comments
O
OJohn 45 minutes ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

And the chances of a kiwi living in NZ invoking that in the Wallabies ......is........zero

168 Go to comments
d
dk 46 minutes ago
All Blacks rookies promoted, Barrett benched for Springboks rematch

It's disappointing how innocuous he's been. We were all hoping he would deliver.

48 Go to comments
