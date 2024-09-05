Scott Robertson set to unleash ‘world-class’ winger against Springboks

With the Freedom Cup on the line, the All Blacks will unleash “world-class” winger Sevu Reece against the Springboks this weekend in Cape Town. Reece returns as one of five changes to New Zealand’s starting side ahead of Saturday’s Test at DHL Stadium.

Reece is set to end a more than 1060-day wait by playing the Springboks in a crucial Rugby Championship fixture. South Africa recorded a thrilling 31-29 win over the All Blacks when Reece was last involved in a Test between the two sides on October 2, 2021.

Years later, the All Blacks have a new coach at the helm. With Scott Robertson now leading the way, the New Zealanders are looking to keep their Rugby Championship hopes alive after falling to South Africa 31-27 in Johannesburg last weekend.

‘Razor’ Robertson has made mass changes to the starting side, with one-third of the First XV undergoing an overhaul. Wallace Sititi has been named in the run-on side for the first time, Cortez Ratima has got the nod at halfback, and there are some significant changes out back.

In the outside backs, Mark Tele’a returns and Will Jordan has been given the go-ahead to start at fullback. Reece is the other flyer hoping to terrorise the Springboks’ defence this weekend. The winger started the first four Tests of the year before falling down the depth chart.

“We wanted to look at Cortez starting at it just worked out this way this week for us in that regard,” Robertson told reporters on Thursday morning.

“The opportunity to play Will (Jordan) at fullback and give Sevu (Reece), who’s a world-class winger, with Mark Tele’a who goes pretty well as well.

“We’re fortunate we’ve got some quality players. This week, it’s that mix for us.”

Reece started both Tests against England in New Zealand, retained that spot against the Flying Fijians in San Diego, and he was once again called upon against Argentina in Wellington. But with Jordan returning from injury off the bench in the capital, a selection dilemma loomed.



Robertson stuck with Beauden Barrett at fullback, with the coaching staff picking Jordan in the familiar role of right winger. Jordan was solid in two Tests, but the 26-year-old will shift into a new position for the upcoming clash in Cape Town.

For just the second time in his 30+ Test career, Jordan has been named at fullback. Former coach Ian Foster selected the Tasman Mako and Crusaders outside back in that position on one occasion, and that was against the Wallabies in Dunedin last year.

But, Robertson has no doubts that Jordan will do a job at No. 15.

“He’s fit, he’s able, he’s trained really well,” Robertson explained.

“He covers fullback and wing anyway in the game with the structure that we do play.

“He’ll slot straight in. He’s been around a while.

“He’s played a lot of rugby with Sevu and Mark before,” he added. “It depends on what kick cycles we get into or counter-attack opportunities he gets.

“He’ll slot straight in. He knows our game well.”

On the bench, Beauden Barrett has dropped out of the starting side to make way for Jordan. Barrett joins halfback TJ Perenara on the pine, with the pair looking to add experience and impact when their names are called upon.

“We’ve looked at it and realised it’s really important to have experience at the end of games. It’s a great, great couple of names to put on there with a lot of Tests and a lot of experience,” he added.

“They’ll come on and finish the job for us.”