Three two-time World Cup winners return to Springboks’ starting side

By Finn Morton
Eben Etzebeth celebrates beating France at Rugby World Cup 2023 (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Double Rugby World Cup winners Eben Etzebeth, Handre Pollard and Willie le Roux have been recalled to the Springboks’ starting side ahead of the team’s Freedom Cup decider against the All Blacks on Saturday evening.

The Springboks haven’t held that Cup since 2009 but they’ll truly believe they can create history at Cape Town’s DHL Stadium. South Africa did the job last weekend against the same foe in Johannesburg, winning a thriller 31-27 at Emirates Airline Park.

Coach Rassie Erasmus has made seven changes to the starting side, which includes two positional, for the blockbuster Test. Erasmus has opted to go with experience at flyhalf with Pollard returning to the run-on side while Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu drops to the bench.

Halfback Grant Williams will combine with Pollard in the halves after earning his first Test start of 2024. Also in the backs, Canan Moodie has been given the nod on the right wing as a replacement for Kurt-Lee Arendse who is unavailable.

All Blacks rookies promoted, Barrett benched for Springboks rematch

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson has made a handful of significant changes in his team to face the Springboks in round four of The Rugby Championship in Cape Town.

Read Now

Moodie joins 96-Test veteran le Roux in a new-look outside backs trio. Another two-time Rugby World Cup winner, Cheslin Kolbe is the other outside back with the speedster shifting from the right wing to the left for this Test.

In the forwards, Etzebeth is another significant inclusion to the Springboks First XV with the towering lock set to combine with Ruan Nortje in the second row.

That change has opened the door for Pieter-Steph du Toit to return to the backrow. Du Toit joins captain Siya Kolisi and Jasper Wiese in a powerful loose forward trio that certainly packs a punch.

“This match is going to be massive,” coach Rassie Erasmus said in a statement.

“New Zealand a world-class outfit and we know that they’ll be desperate to bounce back after leading in the second half last week.

“They’ll also be fully aware of the fact that a victory could give them a huge boost on the Castle Lager Rugby Championship standings, and they’ll be playing to retain the Freedom Cup, which they’ve held since 2010. It’s going to be an epic encounter.

“They’re a quality team with a lot of pace and several players who have a great X-factor. We also saw last week what they can do if they get a strong start, while they have proven time and time again that they are a team that can close out games under a lot of pressure in the last 20 minutes, so it’s going to take a huge team effort to register a victory against them.”

After last weekend’s Test at Emirates Airline Park, Springboks skipper Kolisi struggled to drink water from a bottle due to a suspected facial fracture. Coach Erasmus made some jokes at the captain’s expensive, which was met by laugher by journalists in attendance.

But that injury had the potential to be far more serious leading into the Freedom Cup decider. There was a bit of doubt over Kolisi’s availability for this Test but those concerns have been put to rest with the Boks confirming their side.

“Siya is a world-class player and captain, and he adds immense value to the team with the way he leads by example and galvanises the team when the pressure is on,” Erasmus added.

“Similarly to the call we made with Eben last week, our team policy is that if a player trains on a Monday and gets through training during the week pain free, they can be selected for the weekend, and Siya did just that.

“Honesty from the players about whether they can play and deliver fully on what we expect form them is a key part of our team culture, so have full faith in Siya to give everything on the field.”

Springboks team to take on All Blacks in Cape Town

First XV

  1. Ox Nche
  2. Bongi Mbonambi
  3. Frans Malherbe
  4. Eben Etzebeth
  5. Ruan Nortje
  6. Siya Kolisi (captain)
  7. Pieter-Steph du Toit
  8. Jasper Wiese
  9. Grant Williams
  10. Handre Pollard
  11. Cheslin Kolbe
  12. Damian de Allende
  13. Jesse Kriel
  14. Canan Moodie
  15. Willie le Roux

Replacements

  1. Malcolm Marx
  2.  Gerhard Steenekamp
  3. Vincent Koch
  4. Kwagga Smith
  5. Elrigh Louw
  6. Jaden Hendrikse
  7. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu
  8. Lukhanyo Am

Trending on RugbyPass

1

NFL insider breaks down why Kansas really released Louis Rees-Zammit

2

Will Jordan on whether he’d beat Boks Kolbe and Arendse in 100m dash

3

The prediction George Skivington has made about Louis Rees-Zammit

4

The ominous Pieter-Steph du Toit warning just issued by Boks

5

Wayne Barnes replaces former England captain in RFU role

6

5’7” wing Cheslin Kolbe explains brutal bump on lock Scott Barrett

7

URC statement: Postponement of opening round South African derbies

8

Assistant coach’s blunt update on Dalton Papali’i’s injury status

5 Comments
S
SK 1 hr ago

So basically the AB's have gone with a lineup that will look to run the ball and the Boks have decided to tighten things up and play more territory with this lineup. Pollard and Le Roux will look to control the tempo and put the ball into NZ territory and force them to play from deep. Look for some nice bombs or cross kicks onto Reece or Telea with Moodie and Kolbe contesting. Expect PSDT to also be out there contesting a few high bombs. Interesting they went for a 5-3 split and Williams to start. Williams is very effective when the defence tires late in the game. He is more suited to a high tempo game with more passing and more attacking play but they have him next to Pollard who is more suited to a low tempo kicking game. Perhaps when they attack the Boks will look to attack closer to the ruck before spreading it wide which is why they have Williams in to snipe. NZ line speed was impressive last week and effectively negated the Bok plan to attack outside channels. Also last week NZ put alot of pressure on the 9 at lineout time and perhaps Willams pace will assist in negating that threat. Not sure this 5-3 looks like a bomb squad but some great players there who can change it up to a more attacking game if they require it. Going to be an interesting clash of styles come Saturday.

J
JK 16 mins ago

Boring but good. I expect a very tight contest here

E
Ed the Duck 1 hr ago

Beginning to look like an ominous line up from the Boks.


Rassie knows this is the championship decider!!!

G
GrahamVF 1 hr ago

i'm sure they will have adjusted their backline defence after a turnover. That will take twelve points off the AB's - and hopefully no intercept tries. I think the AB's played much better with 14 men in the WCF than they did on Saturday.

B
BM 2 hours ago

Good team - Boks defence will be much better organized with Willie at the back, and Pollard loves playing with Grant. ABs does not have the grunt up front to live with the Boks, and will battle for clean ball. Boks by 15.

B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago

Lukhanyo is also a double World Cup winner. Happy to see him back!

Comments on RugbyPass

B
B.J. Spratt 11 minutes ago
Try-scoring phenom Will Jordan given rare All Blacks chance away from wing

I think Wallace Sititi will be a World Class Flanker/No 8 Star!


Hopefully he takes his chance in Cape Town. He remains very cool under pressure.


Have a look at one of the best ever WRC Tries scored by his father for Samoa V England in 2003. "Seno Sititi scores stunner in RWC 2003"

4 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 12 minutes ago
All Blacks rookies promoted, Barrett benched for Springboks rematch

so in short you hate blackadder & love sotutu, good for you

48 Go to comments
J
JK 16 minutes ago
Three two-time World Cup winners return to Springboks’ starting side

Boring but good. I expect a very tight contest here

6 Go to comments
T
TT 20 minutes ago
All Blacks rookies promoted, Barrett benched for Springboks rematch

1st, after BB & Mr mouth TJ performance, demotion a given.


2nd, Biggest bombshell ... the star performer, attack & defense [especially high ball], Clarke is injured / not available. Bok will be relieved.

 

But 3rd, is that a joke?  Blackadder is injured?? Again!  1st all the best, get mended. 2nd, Sorry but no team can maintain consistent performance with players of his endless unavailability due to injury. It must be about 10% availability with Blackadder. Sorry, end it, Gotta go. At least til there’s a whole season back in NPC & SR without injury.  


Re Blackadder, time to stop operating in this  pretend player fantasy that Mr 66% Razor & Ryan are. Bring on the top SR loosie performer, Sotutu , with his massive performance advantages. Yes iron out his few small wrinkles ie penalties & tackle height (you’re coaches Mr 66%’s Razor & Ryan??...can develop players??).

48 Go to comments
M
Md1991 23 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

The all blacks seem to be the only international team that struggles with tackle height these days. I’d think it would be a pretty high priority to get right but they don’t seem to be able to do that…

It’s just easier to moan after the fact and have an excuse for losing.

75 Go to comments
D
DP 23 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

I think that was meant to be "against the Boks". He can't handle our forwards - Twickenham mauling saw him receive a yellow, WC final was red, last weekend SHOULD have been another card.. yellow no doubt upgraded to a red.. so lets see how he goes this weekend.

75 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 24 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

But we do understand prejudice. We live with it and we can recognise it when we see it.

75 Go to comments
B
BM 26 minutes ago
Argentina vs Australia | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

THESE TWO NOT NAMING !!

1 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 27 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

It must be terribly frustrating to know that the world is against you.

75 Go to comments
d
dk 28 minutes ago
All Blacks rookies promoted, Barrett benched for Springboks rematch

You've also got to root for him given his cancer battle as well. Seems a hell of a bloke.

48 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 28 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

Never used hyperbole yourself I take it. Everything you say is to be taken at strictly gramatical English value, and you are ducking the issue. He is still the worst tackler in international rugby and I still believe he is due for a card soon not because he's dirty or a cheat but his technique clearly has escaped coaching. Now you can comment if you would like to contribute something meaningful.

75 Go to comments
J
JW 30 minutes ago
All Blacks rookies promoted, Barrett benched for Springboks rematch

Yeh, struggling without much support for Harbour I think but lets see how he deals with it!

48 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 32 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

You really are a muppet. But I do understand your posts come from a deep distress and anxiety. Sympathy mate - there are a lot of Saffers like you too. Don't say anything bad about SA or they'll bring up some completely irrelevant statement. I am not saying Cane is bad or a cheat or dirty I am saying he has a terrible tackle technique which has earned him an unenviable reputation.

75 Go to comments
P
PR 35 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

Tell me you haven't just made a joke about necklacing.

75 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 35 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

Don't be a muppet. WTF has that got to do with Cane's cards. I am not saying he is dirty - he doesn't do it on purpose. He just has a terrible tackle technique. He is a liability to NZ and he will get sent off again soon according to the stats. You should try not to take things so personally I am stating an indisputable stats - he is one of the AB players who have been sent off the most.

75 Go to comments
J
JW 37 minutes ago
All Blacks rookies promoted, Barrett benched for Springboks rematch

Yes, agreed. More influential on perceptions that a maul error when trying to make a play.


But then why isn't the captain dropped! He clearly should have seen the need to be on the other side more than were he was. DDA did just enough to fall off the clean to not bring attention to himself. I suspect it was intentional though.


That's a confidence thing though, to have the mentality that "no, I'm not in the wrong position that I should be brought into a ruck like this. I'm going to shrug this guy off and get into my position", he's been stuffed around with and he just kind of accepted his fate but then DDA new what he was doing and he was left looking silly.


Yes, I think you've bullied your own point Nickers. All the guys trialed at 6 have been with an air to longterm replacements for Kaino and not been ready (haven't played like veterans or to the manor born. I don't think anyone was expecting Finau to play like a 6 who was going to be a rock from the outset. Who knows, if Akira decided to stay perhaps Frizells jersey was his and FInau the project. Remember he had fairly good games against England without any such howlers so it is just at this cutting edge he's found wanting. So in that respect, I think you're heavily over egging it, as you probably did the mistakes that Sititi made in Arg1, which I also think were very good mistakes for a new guy to be making even though you can say he gifted them the game.

48 Go to comments
K
KB 43 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

A carded player versus a roid culture...I'll take the cards

75 Go to comments
K
KB 45 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

And multiple springbok players that are banned because of steroid use? There are four or six of them at the moment so your rugby is filthy

75 Go to comments
O
OJohn 46 minutes ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

And the chances of a kiwi living in NZ invoking that in the Wallabies ......is........zero

168 Go to comments
d
dk 47 minutes ago
All Blacks rookies promoted, Barrett benched for Springboks rematch

It's disappointing how innocuous he's been. We were all hoping he would deliver.

48 Go to comments
