Ex-Wallaby Matt Giteau set to reunite with All Blacks great Ma'a Nonu

Australia centurion Matt Giteau is set to make his San Diego Legion debut this Sunday in Major League Rugby four months after coming out of retirement.

ADVERTISEMENT

After bringing his long and illustrious career to an end in early 2023, the 41-year-old confirmed his rugby comeback by signing for San Diego in December, having previously played for the LA Giltinis in the MLR.

The 103-cap Wallaby has been absent for the Legion’s opening eight matches of the season, where they sit in third place in the Western Conference, but his club announced on Wednesday that he is set to make his debut on Sunday against the Dallas Jackals at the Snapdragon Stadium.

Chasing the Sun on RugbyPass TV | RPTV Chasing the Sun, the extraordinary documentary that traces the Springboks’ road to victory at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, is coming to RugbyPass TV. Watch now Chasing the Sun on RugbyPass TV | RPTV Chasing the Sun, the extraordinary documentary that traces the Springboks’ road to victory at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, is coming to RugbyPass TV. Watch now

Staggeringly, Giteau will not be the oldest member of the San Diego backline on Sunday though, with former All Black Ma’a Nonu running out alongside the versatile back.

San Diego also confirmed that the double World Cup winner, who turns 42 this month, will play alongside Giteau to reprise the partnership they formed with Toulon in the Top 14 after years of being adversaries in gold and black.

San Diego Legion Dallas Jackals All Stats and Data

The Legion cannot be accused of lacking experience in the midfield, with a combined 82 years and 206 caps between them.

This is a partnership that San Diego coach Danny Lee has surely been desperate to unleash on the MLR, describing the Australian as “world-class” when announcing his signing last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are over the moon to secure Matt’s services for the upcoming season,” he said.

“To have a highly experienced international player of Matt’s calibre join the Legion is something very exciting.

“He is a world-class player who will bring an incredible wealth of knowledge, a competitive attitude, and a drive to succeed with him that will no doubt spread throughout the squad. We can’t wait to get the former MLR winner onboard.”