Alex Sanderson: 'I haven’t felt pain like it for 20 years'

Alex Sanderson has recounted last week’s training ground collision with England international Tom Roebuck which left him nursing sore ribs and skipping last Saturday’s post-game media duties at Saracens. The Sharks director of rugby has since sufficiently recovered to attend his latest media briefing ahead of next Friday’s home clash with Gloucester and he has now explained how the accident happened.

“I was trying to coach some backfield attacking play which probably says it all, I should probably stay out of that area the field,” chuckled the 44-year-old former England forward. “There is a seam where the wings chase and there is a disconnect from outside chase to the midfield chase and in there lies a seam where you can attack.

“I’m in the seam, pointing and coaching the seam right where Tom Roebuck took a ball which was passed to me perfect timing, well unfortunate timing for me. I just caught one in the back, in the ribs off him. He’s a big lad.”

Has the collision led to Roebuck earning a new nickname in the Sale dressing room? “Boneshaker? No, it hasn’t. The lads get shots in the ribs all the time, so I try not to make too much of a fuss over it.”

It was 2005 when Sanderson retired from playing with a back injury and he is taking a perverse pleasure from his current pain which has left him feeling like he has played a match. “I haven’t felt pain like it for 20 years,” he quipped.

“I’m weirdly masochistic with it, it’s quite nice to feel like you have been in a game. Yeah, it’s gives you something to focus. If you get through a day and you get through it well, I have overcome a mini challenge in my own head because it is only pain. It gives me more empathy for the boys as well, I will say that much.

“I’m pumped up with pain killers and managing to shout again now which is good so I can at least do a bit of coaching and get around the field. It’s a week down the line so I am much better.”

