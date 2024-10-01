Police delay leaves Sale uncertain when Jonny Hill can play again

Sale have outlined they are still in the dark at to when Jonny Hill might be available for selection again. It was June 1 when the out-of-favour England lock got involved in a post-game altercation with a fan at The Rec after Bath had beaten the Sharks in the Gallagher Premiership semi-final.

Director of rugby Alex Sanderson recently revealed that Hill was due to visit police on September 16 and there was optimism that a line would finally be drawn under the matter.

However, heading into next Friday’s round three home game with Gloucester more than 17 weeks after the incident took place in the main stand at Bath, Sale remain none the wiser as to when Hill can be selected to play for them as the police investigation – which will be followed by an RFU disciplinary – has not yet concluded.

“We have no clarity on Jonny with regards to the exact date he is going to return because it’s still with the officials, the authorities, at the moment and we have to wait for whatever judgement passes down from them,” explained Sanderson at his Tuesday afternoon media briefing in Manchester. “The guy who is supposed to be dealing with it is on annual leave.

“I have to take deep breaths and accept that it’s out of my control and out of Jonny’s at this point in time. It’s not like we’re not chasing it up. We have got barristers on the case and have had since the start of this. It’s just a long process that is not conducive to professional sport.”