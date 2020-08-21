When the Gallagher Premiership returned to screens around the world last weekend, fans were especially excited about the prospect of seeing the competition’s latest signings on display for their new clubs.
Two of the men that attracted the most attention were World Cup stars Manu Tuilagi and Semi Radradra, who are well known for their abilities to draw in defenders and then send them packing.
It was a quiet weekend for the two stars in their debuts for Sale and Bristol, however, with their respective sides both struggling to shake off the rust from the massive break in play – and the weather didn’t exactly promote open field running.
Fans took to social media to vent their disappointment at the limited ball seen by the two powerful Pacific Islanders.
Thankfully, there were no such complaints during Tuilagi and Radradra’s second outings for their newly adopted clubs, with the flying Fijian, in particular, receiving plenty of ball and causing havoc for this weekend’s opponents, Gloucester.
While Radradra managed just six touches in Bristol’s narrow victory over Saracens last week, the action flowed his way on Friday and the burly midfielder accrued 16 runs – chalking up 130 running metres in the process.
Radrdra scored the Bears’ bonus point try in the 29th minute of their encounter with Gloucester and provided the final pass for two more of Bristol’s scores.
Unsurprisingly, fans were full of praise for the Bears’ Fijian import on Twitter.
I'd like to report a murder.
Radradra is slaughtering Gloucester right now!
— RugbyInsideLine (@RugbyInsideLine) August 21, 2020
Semi Radradra has made 13 more metres than the entire Gloucester team.#GLOvBRI #statcave
— Robert Rees (@Rreesrugby) August 21, 2020
https://twitter.com/benjiwilliams8/status/1296894537638518784
Semi Radradra has had the best half hour I’ve seen someone play in a long time.
He is on one.
— The Loose Head (@TheLooseH) August 21, 2020
Is Semi Radradra the complete rugby player, ideal for either code? #GLOvBRI
— Ben Saunders (@BSaundersSport) August 21, 2020
Anyone else got a semi watching Semi Radradra for @BristolBears?!
— Andy Goode (@AndyGoode10) August 21, 2020
Semi Radradra, my heart is yours
— Sonny Williams (@SonnyWills_96) August 21, 2020
Imagine going through years of gruelling training, selection heartaches, personal sacrifices etc to finally make it as a professional rugby player. Only to be swatted aside by Semi Radradra.
— Mr. Eeps (@D_P_DD) August 21, 2020
Following the match, Gloucester head coach George Skivington admitted that it’s impossible not to be impressed by Radradra.
“He is pretty special, isn’t he? There were two or three showings of what he’s made of. He is an outstanding player.”
Bristol’s 33-24 victory ensured they will retain second spot on the Premiership standings for the round, eight shy of Exeter – who also picked up a win. The two ladder leaders will go head to head on Tuesday with plenty of changes expected for both sides, given the quick turn-around.
Recommended
- Rampaging Semi Radradra announces himself to the Premiership as Bristol punish Gloucester
- Bristol hit back after introducing 'system players'
- Astute recruitment by Vern Cotter lands Fiji one of the most experienced coaching groups south of the equator
Mailing List
Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.Sign Up Now