11:23pm, 21 August 2020

When the Gallagher Premiership returned to screens around the world last weekend, fans were especially excited about the prospect of seeing the competition’s latest signings on display for their new clubs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two of the men that attracted the most attention were World Cup stars Manu Tuilagi and Semi Radradra, who are well known for their abilities to draw in defenders and then send them packing.

It was a quiet weekend for the two stars in their debuts for Sale and Bristol, however, with their respective sides both struggling to shake off the rust from the massive break in play – and the weather didn’t exactly promote open field running.

Fans took to social media to vent their disappointment at the limited ball seen by the two powerful Pacific Islanders.

Thankfully, there were no such complaints during Tuilagi and Radradra’s second outings for their newly adopted clubs, with the flying Fijian, in particular, receiving plenty of ball and causing havoc for this weekend’s opponents, Gloucester.

While Radradra managed just six touches in Bristol’s narrow victory over Saracens last week, the action flowed his way on Friday and the burly midfielder accrued 16 runs – chalking up 130 running metres in the process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Radrdra scored the Bears’ bonus point try in the 29th minute of their encounter with Gloucester and provided the final pass for two more of Bristol’s scores.

Unsurprisingly, fans were full of praise for the Bears’ Fijian import on Twitter.

I'd like to report a murder. Radradra is slaughtering Gloucester right now! — RugbyInsideLine (@RugbyInsideLine) August 21, 2020

Semi Radradra has made 13 more metres than the entire Gloucester team.#GLOvBRI #statcave — Robert Rees (@Rreesrugby) August 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

https://twitter.com/benjiwilliams8/status/1296894537638518784

Semi Radradra has had the best half hour I’ve seen someone play in a long time. He is on one. — The Loose Head (@TheLooseH) August 21, 2020

Is Semi Radradra the complete rugby player, ideal for either code? #GLOvBRI — Ben Saunders (@BSaundersSport) August 21, 2020

Anyone else got a semi watching Semi Radradra for @BristolBears?! — Andy Goode (@AndyGoode10) August 21, 2020

Semi Radradra, my heart is yours — Sonny Williams (@SonnyWills_96) August 21, 2020

Imagine going through years of gruelling training, selection heartaches, personal sacrifices etc to finally make it as a professional rugby player. Only to be swatted aside by Semi Radradra. — Mr. Eeps (@D_P_DD) August 21, 2020

Following the match, Gloucester head coach George Skivington admitted that it’s impossible not to be impressed by Radradra.

“He is pretty special, isn’t he? There were two or three showings of what he’s made of. He is an outstanding player.”

Bristol’s 33-24 victory ensured they will retain second spot on the Premiership standings for the round, eight shy of Exeter – who also picked up a win. The two ladder leaders will go head to head on Tuesday with plenty of changes expected for both sides, given the quick turn-around.