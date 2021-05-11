6:29am, 11 May 2021

South African great Jean de Villiers has picked Damian de Allende and Lukhanyo Am as his starting Springboks centres to take on the British and Irish Lions later this year, saying the combination “has really worked for the Boks”. The former inside centre, who started in the No12 shirt against the Lions in the victorious first and second Tests in 2009, joined Christina Mahon, Jamie Roberts and Ryan Wilson on the latest RugbyPass Offload to discuss the upcoming series.

ADVERTISEMENT

He singled out de Allende as a Springboks player who will play an important role at inside centre having spent the last year playing for Munster. De Villiers also made the same move to the Irish province during his career, albeit after the 2009 Lions tour, so he will know the advantages that come with playing alongside and against future Test level opponents on a regular basis.

“I don’t see a lot of change in terms of the starting line-up that played in the World Cup final, to be honest,” said the 109-cap former Springboks midfielder.

The crazy reaction on the RugbyPass Fanzone to the 2021 Lions squad announcement

“Being a midfielder myself, Damian de Allende, the way he played recently against Leinster and the performance that he put in, (with) his experience now of playing against a lot of the guys that will be in the Lions squad he has got a massive role to play. Handre Pollard probably will be playing next to him at No10, but he will need to take on a much more senior role so that will be key for us.”

Roberts quizzed the South African on the chances of the recently suspended Harlequins midfielder Andre Esterhuizen starting alongside de Allende after a season in the Gallagher Premiership where he has been used to devastating effect. “I don’t see that happening,” de Villiers replied.

"They are rightfully World Cup holders, but this era of Springboks rugby hasn’t proven to the world they are anything but a good side who won the World Cup with a helpful schedule."@bensmithrugby ??? asks where is the sudden Bok confidence coming from? https://t.co/FvxrGt9Oma — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) May 10, 2021

“Jamie, if you take the success of yourself and Brian O’Driscoll in ’09, having the bigger player that can get massive momentum like yourself and then a bit more, well actually a lot more, speed and flair in the No13 channel really worked.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The combination of Damian de Allende and Lukhanyo Am has really worked for the Boks, so I can’t see them playing (de Allende and Esterhuizen) together, it will be a like-for-like swap. So if de Allende cannot make it then Esterhuizen definitely comes in because he has been very impressive at Quins.”

RugbyPass Offload EP 28 with Jean de Villiers ? We are joined by the #SpiritofRugby legend Jean de Villiers as he gives us all the low down of Springbok preparations for the Lions Series ? He talks his Lions team, the Springboks and much more! ?? – https://t.co/NBRIihC2ct pic.twitter.com/riw4VKrVcP — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) May 5, 2021