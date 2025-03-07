The 'major weapon' at Scotland's disposal that worries Matt Sherratt

Wales interim head coach Matt Sherratt has acknowledged the “major weapon” threat posed by Scotland’s back three ahead of Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash at Murrayfield.

Wales are chasing a seventh win from their last nine Six Nations trips to Edinburgh, but it is two years since they last tasted victory in the competition.

Nine successive tournament losses accompanies a record run of 15 Test defeats on the bounce, although Wales showed a major recovery against Six Nations title favourites Ireland last time out.

They led by eight points at one stage as Sherratt’s first of three games in charge bristled with ambition, creativity and freshness.

The challenge now is to back up that performance, facing a Scotland team that has not won since the opening Six Nations weekend, but one also laced with attacking threats.

Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 3 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Average Points scored 23 18 First try wins 40% Home team wins 40%

While fly-half Finn Russell pulls the strings, the back-three unit of Blair Kinghorn, Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe – 75 Test tries between them – has potential to run riot.

“Scotland’s back three is a major weapon,” Sherratt said.

“Three-quarters of their line breaks come from their back three. That is something we are going to have to contain, but with the ball we want to have a threat as well.”

Sherratt, who will return to his role as Cardiff boss after next week’s Six Nations finale against England, has coached against Edinburgh and Glasgow on numerous occasions.

“I wouldn’t say it’s an advantage, but it definitely helps your preparation,” he added.

“Knowing how they would defend against Cardiff does give me a little bit of a heads-up, but obviously that advantage goes both ways as well because they will have faced a similar style of play as well.

“It is better not to over-think it. I actually know Steve Tandy (Scotland defence coach) pretty well from his time at the Ospreys, and I spent a bit of time in the Scotland camp a couple of seasons ago as well when Danny (Wilson) was there.

“The challenge the group set themselves on Monday was that they are pleased with the performance (against Ireland) but not the result, because they are all competitors. We all are.

“Can we do the same again and build a little bit more on top of that? The passion and effort was first-rate. It is matching that as a minimum but trying to build our game slowly.”

Sherratt has predictably retained the starting line-up that gave title favourites Ireland a major scare in Cardiff two weeks ago.

It is the first time since 2019 and World Cup games against Georgia and Australia in Japan – a gap of 66 Test matches to this weekend – that Wales have fielded the same XV.

Scotland, though, start as favourites, even if it now looks far more of an even contest than during the tournament’s opening flurries when Wales were crushed by France and embarrassed against Italy.

“I don’t really listen to the outside stuff,” Sherratt said.

“I know their coaches well, I know a couple of their players. I am sure between the two camps there is a healthy respect.

“The Ospreys went up there (last Saturday) and got a last-minute win in Glasgow, which maybe sharpened their senses as well.

“I don’t think there is a lack of respect from either squad.”