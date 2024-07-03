Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
Tomorrow
08:00
U20
Tomorrow
08:00
U20
Tomorrow
10:30
U20
Tomorrow
10:30
U20
Tomorrow
13:00
U20
Tomorrow
13:00
U20
Friday
00:00
Friday
09:00
Friday
11:15
Saturday
03:05
Saturday
05:45
Saturday
07:30
Saturday
11:00
Saturday
15:00
Saturday
17:00
International

8 Moana Pasifika players named in star-studded Samoa side for Italy

By Finn Morton
Nigel Ah-Wong of Samoa breaks with the ball during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between England and Samoa at Stade Pierre Mauroy on October 07, 2023 in Lille, France. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Eight Moana Pasifika players have been named in Manu Samoa’s matchday squad ahead of their blockbuster clash with Italy in Apia. This is Samoa’s first match under new coach Mase Mahonri, and it’ll be a tough Test against quality opposition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samoa haven’t played an international Test since last year’s valiant run at the Rugby World Cup in France. After starting their campaign with a relentlessly dominant win over Chile, they went down to Argentina, Japan and England to round out pool play.

But those three defeats were by no means one-sided, with Samoa only losing by nine to Los Pumas, by six to the Brave Blossoms, and the difference was just a single point against eventual bronze medallists England.

Video Spacer

Chasing the Sun on RugbyPass TV | RPTV

Chasing the Sun, the extraordinary documentary that traces the Springboks’ road to victory at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, is coming to RugbyPass TV.

Watch now

Video Spacer

Chasing the Sun on RugbyPass TV | RPTV

Chasing the Sun, the extraordinary documentary that traces the Springboks’ road to victory at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, is coming to RugbyPass TV.

Watch now

With this being the start of a new international campaign and a fresh start of sorts under coach Mahonri, this is “a fantastic opportunity” for Manu Samoa to challenge themselves against the Azzurri before facing Spain on July 13.

“I’m excited about the task ahead and assembling our first squad to play our initial two Tests at home,” Lakapi Sama Chief Executive Officer, Faleomavaega Vincent Fepuleai, said in a statement last month.

“These matches will provide valuable insights into our future strategies. Hosting Italy, one of the top Tier One nations in the world, is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate and bring rugby back to our people.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Wales-based prop Aki Seiuli joins Moana Pasifika hooker Sama Malolo and Colomiers Rugby enforcer Marco Fepuleai in the front row. The two locks are lock Benjamin Petaia Nee-Nee, who plays club rugby for Kamashi in Japan, and Samuel Slade.

Saracens backrower Theo McFarland will start in a formidable loose forward trio along with openside flanker Murphy Taramai and Nola Gold No. 8 Olajuwon Noa. That completes a forward pack that includes players from multiple leagues around the world.

The Moana Pasifika halves duo of Jonathan Taumateine and Alai D’Angelo Leuila will steer Manu Samoa’s attack around the park. This is a team with genuine attacking threats out-wide including the midfield of Danny Toala and Alapati Leiua.

Fixture
Internationals
Samoa
00:00
5 Jul 24
Italy
All Stats and Data

Nigel Ah Wong joins Counties Manukau flyer Sebastian Visinia on a wing each, while 2015 Australia U20s representative Duncan Paia’au will line up as the starting fullback.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moana Pasifika have two representatives on the bench. Those players are Michael Cury and Melani Matavao.

This match at Apia Park in Samoa is scheduled to get underway at 5:00 pm WST on Friday.

Manu Samoa to take on Italy

  1. Aki Seiuli
  2. Sama Malolo
  3. Marco Fepuleai
  4. Benjamin Petaia Nee-Nee
  5. Samul Slade
  6. Theo McFarland
  7. Murphy Taramai
  8. Olajuwon Noa
  9. Jonathan Taumateine
  10. Alai D’Angelo Leuila
  11. Nigel Ah Wong
  12. Danny Toala
  13. Alapati Leiua
  14. Sebastian Visinia
  15. Duncan Paia’au

Replacements

  1. Andrew Tuala
  2. Tietie Tuimauga
  3. Lolani Faleiva
  4. Michael Curry
  5. Iakopo Mapu
  6. Melani Matavao
  7. Afa Moleli
  8. Stacey Ili

Recommended

Richie Mo’unga’s nephew in line for Test debut when Fiji play Georgia

Harry McLaughlin-Phillips: 'I've got a pretty cruisy lifestyle'

INTERVIEW

Ex-Wallaby Carter Gordon granted early release to join NRL club Titans

Scott Barrett was told 'stop picking on halfbacks' after Nic White incident

Watch the World Rugby U20s Championship live and for free on RugbyPass TV. Register here now
*Unavailable in Africa, NZ, Fiji, Samoa, Papua NG and Tonga

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Ireland and Springboks agree to trial new TMO protocol in Pretoria

2

Rugby league international played 'in front of a handful of people'

3

Stormers address Joseph Dweba situation as speculation mounts

4

Former Bok captain Victor Matfield launches personal tirade at Sam Warburton

5

Scott Hansen offers insight into All Blacks' starting halves combination

6

The kind words Faf de Klerk said to Wales debutant Ellis Bevan

7

'That is not a memory I want to live back, I think we lost about 1000-nil didn't we?'

8

England reshuffle front row in team to face All Blacks

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Liam Williams shows his enduring value to Wales as Wallabies lie in wait

He maybe a veteran at 33, but the well-travelled full-back is still a class act and provides Wales with all-important X-Factor

FEATURE

Massive Andy Farrell decision asks three Ireland stars to put their legacies on the line

Giants of Irish rugby must go to the well again as a monumental Test series against the Springboks looms.

FEATURE

Are the All Blacks playing the retention game and losing?

New Zealand rugby has seen at first a trickle but now a steady flow of talent going offshore to hurt them where it counts

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Bull Shark 9 minutes ago
Ireland and Springboks agree to trial new TMO protocol in Pretoria

How many other tier one teams have this sort of capability (a former referee) and focus on training and development around the laws?

3 Go to comments
N
Neil 25 minutes ago
Are the All Blacks playing the retention game and losing?

Doesn’t bode well for the future. Pretty shocked to read the NZR financial losses. I thought selling a percentage of equity was supposed to be a AB sovereign fund. By the looks of it, they’re burning through it pretty quick.

8 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 30 minutes ago
The problem areas Joe Schmidt must address for 'desperate' Wallabies

Top article again Brett. They should beat Wales and Georgia but 38% overall might be tough to beat with this squad.

17 Go to comments
F
Flankly 36 minutes ago
The problem areas Joe Schmidt must address for 'desperate' Wallabies

We saw what Wales have, against a rusty Bok team that was missing many first choice players. We have not seen what Australia have, but it’s easy to make educated guesses. Schmidt is a smart and meticulous planner with a focus on precision execution. His team do not have tons of experience, nor have they had the opportunity to groove their systems and game plan. But Australia always has athletic players, with a very competitive mindset. We should expect Australia to focus on doing the basics better than Wales, and layering on a keep-control attacking strategy that targets the Wales weaknesses. That probably translates into a “keep alive” approach, with a multi-phase running attack that creates mismatches, line-breaks and space out wide. If Wales bring what they brought at Twickenham then we should expect Australia to win convincingly.

17 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 41 minutes ago
Are the All Blacks playing the retention game and losing?

Kiwi players move North because there's more money and/or it's easier to win test caps. It doesn't happen much the other way because we don't have more money and it isn't easier to get into the All Blacks. Not for the reasons stated in the article.

8 Go to comments
T
Turlough 1 hours ago
Former Bok captain Victor Matfield launches personal tirade at Sam Warburton

I see Erasmus’s troops have given up on the attempt to frame Ireland as arrogant. A picture of Sam Warburton on the wall in the Loftus Road dressing room might not have the desired effect. Ireland so so silent. Three days til the real talking starts.

46 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hours ago
'New Zealand are smart most of the time but they weren’t smart that day'

I remember watching this game and thinking afterwards that NZ will not win the World Cup.

2 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 1 hours ago
How Wayne Smith's fingertips are all over New Zealand's 'Razor' blueprint

Great piece, Nick. This is a really fascinating series. I will support the AB’s against England generally, but I really like this English side. They come into NZ on a rising plane….good RWC,and that after looking very poor in the warm up games. Then the defeat of Ireland. They looked very well organised against Japan, who tried hard with their LQ game, but were swamped in the end. With a new coaching team under Razor, and key players gone forever, or overseas, I really think the AB’s are vulnerable. They won’t replace Whitelock and Retallick to any significant extent this year, I suspect, and they certainly won’t replace Mo’unga either. I am not at all confident that Beauden Barrett will stand up well to this England team, at either 10, unlikely, or at 15, more likely. and he is now in his 34th year of life. Personally, I would not select him at all in the 23. Bottom line, I fear for the AB’s. A loss in the first game, and the knives will start to be unsheathed. Hoskin’s Sotutu’s omission will be a hot topic then, I would think.

61 Go to comments
J
Jon 2 hours ago
How Wayne Smith's fingertips are all over New Zealand's 'Razor' blueprint

Yeah Sotutu was good all year, those assists numbers are crazy. Certainly his workrate looks sus in that table, defensive work well off his teammate (despite both hitting same ruck %), could that be due in part to his lineout roll? Sotutu 40% dominant carry, committing extra tackles 62%. 78% ruck effectiveness on offence, 18% on D. Sititi 55% DC, 65%. 87%, 11. Ioane 35, 70. 80(much high volume that Sotutu with less minutes), 16. Earl 34, 60. 88, 24 (more technical league, easier?) Sotutu also had much high steals and turnovers than all (a fair amount more minutes too though, still higher % I’d say). Of course Sotutu was first chosen after a breakout season, so that he himself likely lost his spot to another with a breakout season doesn’t leave much room to complain. Thing they still might feel with him, is that he is probably the SRP forward equivalent of Shaun Stevenson. That lineout steal is more to do with what I had previously been saying about McMillan not giving Thompson enough prep and game time. He obviously just missread that call and threw it to the front jumper. Stern Verns style though is what we had all been crying out for Ian Foster to embrace in the All Blacks play. It was the only method in which that (2020-22) team could reliably hold the ball while gaining territory. Of course, he also shunned it. Went the other way and selected younger ball carriers and someone who could free up the backline, and we saw no more of Ardie or Samisoni eating up the easy meters. Still a missed trick I thought might return during the RWC. Hit the nail on the head with the setting for this one though, Nick! This is deja vu feeling for me.. there is something else this time as well though.. So often have we heard stories like these (from tourists/strting the year) but when it came down to it, the comparisons were always on different levels. The All Blacks are used to coming out of the blocks and blowing sides away. This very much has that feel. Then theres also the last 4 years that are there, somewhere, giving a feeling of imparting reality that makes you question if the past (history) you know was seen through rose tinted glasses. I really liked JDs begging in his last article, it hinted at it, with line like “we have never lost to Scotland”. Like really? We’ve come down to labelling our Scotland record as our ‘shinning light’ now? But we still have one! And, as I just read JDs French revolution series, this feeling goes all the way back to what, 94, when the French won both games(and then lost in atrocious conditions, again, or whatever in the following years RWC Semi-Final)? The explosive athletes have obviously gone too far one way, and I certainly hope there is a bit of subtlety to come our way soon. ALB doesn’t provide it at Int anymore, I certainly hope Havili is not asked to try his hand again at showing the way. Players like Poihipi, Plummer, Nanai-Seturo are just a call away. I miss my Smith’s and ageless Nonu in the backline. I certainly don’t want it continuing in that direction and players like AJ Lam being thought of in the midfield. Did you near choke when you heard Mils Muliaina (another in that above preferred category) say who he thought would be the playmakers?

61 Go to comments
f
finn 2 hours ago
Scott Roberston needs to send Samipeni Finau on a Marcus Smith mission

This is actually the opposite of what NZ should do. If Ford or Fin Smith was playing then yes, you would want to target them because they orchestrate the entire attack. But Marcus will typically only get involved when England are already on the front foot, at that point it’s best to stand off him a little bit so his sidestep doesn’t make you look a fool. NZ's best bet is to target Mitchell as the team's primary playmaker, and so prevent Marcus from ever getting going.

20 Go to comments
f
finn 2 hours ago
Bloodied but unbowed Dan Cole prepares for final hurrah

“Cole would need to play on and stay fit until the autumn of 2026 to have a chance of overtaking Youngs by which point he would be 39 and a half. That is a stretch.” Bad maths! He’d only need to play on until 2025, by which time he’ll be 38. I don't know if he will do it, but he’s definitely got a chance. There are some really exciting prospects at tighthead for England (Opoku-Fordjour, Sela, Harper, Fasogbon) but I don't think any of them will break into the starting 23 for another season.

2 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 2 hours ago
Scott Roberston needs to send Samipeni Finau on a Marcus Smith mission

Targeting one player with another is something that happens routinely but when a flanker or other forward targets a flyhalf it often doesnt result in anything good happening and sometimes can result in an untimely card

20 Go to comments
J
Jack 3 hours ago
Scott Roberston needs to send Samipeni Finau on a Marcus Smith mission

Marcus got absolutely targeted by Fiji in the World Cup. Google his top lip and bandaged head. The Champions Cup is the most physical club competition in the world, he regularly gets targeted there owing to his size, skill and influence. Very happy if the ABs back row want to focus on him. Opens up space for some of England’s other rapid backs.

20 Go to comments
S
Sinenhlanhla 3 hours ago
Are the All Blacks playing the retention game and losing?

New Zealand has been arrogant for a long time and refuse to move with the times

8 Go to comments
j
jim 3 hours ago
'It's like an argument with your wife': Ex-Boks skipper previews Irish 'war'

I think this will be a cracker and hopefully lives up to the hype. Hopefully an intense but clean game not decided by a stupid red card on either side. Looking forward to a good game. The talking now needs to be done on the pitch. Best of luck to both sides but Éire abú

3 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 4 hours ago
Are the All Blacks playing the retention game and losing?

You can’t call it a “reluctance” to consider recruiting players from offshore because this is something NZ have done and continue to do for decades already. Problem is the cashed-up NH clubs also started doing it and it has reached a stage where the best PI players are getting contracted to move North before NZ can get to them. You just have to take a quick glance at the squads of the cashed-up NH clubs to see that they have already severed that historical two-way traffic flow of players from the PI nations to NZ. Fact, you will struggle to find a NH club without any PI players at the moment.

8 Go to comments
A
Andrew 4 hours ago
Are the All Blacks playing the retention game and losing?

“One of the great strengths of Scotland and Ireland, is their diaspora and both the Celtic nations are brilliant at keeping tabs on who is eligible to play for them and they have cleverly and strategically recruited New Zealanders, Australians and South Africans on the promise that test caps could be – almost immediately – in the offing.” 1. Can we now have no more selective ignorant whining about NZ anf PI players 2. It doesnt say much for the local.players that they have to openly recruit foreign talent with tenuous links.

8 Go to comments
M
Mitch 5 hours ago
The problem areas Joe Schmidt must address for 'desperate' Wallabies

I haven't been more nervous a mid year test in Australia since the 3rd Lions test in 2013. The journey towards the Wallabies getting credibility back in their own country must start with 3 wins from 3 in July.

17 Go to comments
B
B.J. Spratt 5 hours ago
How Wayne Smith's fingertips are all over New Zealand's 'Razor' blueprint

The All Blacks will inflict the biggest hiding England has ever had since they first played in 1905, on Saturday the 6th of July 2024, at Forsythe Barr Stadium in Dunedin As far as “Razor” is concerned, Non Crusader All Blacks have never experienced a “Buzz” and such a “happy team experience in 10 years. Hey, after the debacle of the last three years over the “coaching role” etc etc etc and the fact that the A.B,’s played with 14 men for 51 minutes and were beaten by 1 point against the champions South Africa, the England management need to invest in bulk tissues for after the game. Borthwick will be “looking for a new gig after this tour” Borthwick will go back to the “boring 10 man rugby style” that is the English playbook when they are incapable of providing “a running game which entertains the fans” Leicester Tigers 65% WIN rate. England 59% WIN rate. Coaches WIN rates never change much. Marcus Smith is about 35% the talent of Johnny Wilkinson. Originally I thought 43 - 9, now I’m thinking 50+

61 Go to comments
T
Toaster 5 hours ago
Scott Roberston needs to send Samipeni Finau on a Marcus Smith mission

He probably will start yes I’m interested to see how Finau goes When he burst on to the scene I thought yes He’s been quite good this year highlighted by some torpedo hits which are very very close to being illegal so whilst he doesn’t want to dampen this facet of play he needs to be very careful or it’s all Sam Cane again.. Marcus Smith like DMac is very good at avoiding this sort of thing

20 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Massive Andy Farrell decision asks three Ireland stars to put their legacies on the line Massive Andy Farrell decision asks three Ireland stars to put their legacies on the line
Search