8 Moana Pasifika players named in star-studded Samoa side for Italy

Eight Moana Pasifika players have been named in Manu Samoa’s matchday squad ahead of their blockbuster clash with Italy in Apia. This is Samoa’s first match under new coach Mase Mahonri, and it’ll be a tough Test against quality opposition.

Samoa haven’t played an international Test since last year’s valiant run at the Rugby World Cup in France. After starting their campaign with a relentlessly dominant win over Chile, they went down to Argentina, Japan and England to round out pool play.

But those three defeats were by no means one-sided, with Samoa only losing by nine to Los Pumas, by six to the Brave Blossoms, and the difference was just a single point against eventual bronze medallists England.

With this being the start of a new international campaign and a fresh start of sorts under coach Mahonri, this is “a fantastic opportunity” for Manu Samoa to challenge themselves against the Azzurri before facing Spain on July 13.

“I’m excited about the task ahead and assembling our first squad to play our initial two Tests at home,” Lakapi Sama Chief Executive Officer, Faleomavaega Vincent Fepuleai, said in a statement last month.

“These matches will provide valuable insights into our future strategies. Hosting Italy, one of the top Tier One nations in the world, is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate and bring rugby back to our people.”

Wales-based prop Aki Seiuli joins Moana Pasifika hooker Sama Malolo and Colomiers Rugby enforcer Marco Fepuleai in the front row. The two locks are lock Benjamin Petaia Nee-Nee, who plays club rugby for Kamashi in Japan, and Samuel Slade.

Saracens backrower Theo McFarland will start in a formidable loose forward trio along with openside flanker Murphy Taramai and Nola Gold No. 8 Olajuwon Noa. That completes a forward pack that includes players from multiple leagues around the world.

The Moana Pasifika halves duo of Jonathan Taumateine and Alai D’Angelo Leuila will steer Manu Samoa’s attack around the park. This is a team with genuine attacking threats out-wide including the midfield of Danny Toala and Alapati Leiua.



Nigel Ah Wong joins Counties Manukau flyer Sebastian Visinia on a wing each, while 2015 Australia U20s representative Duncan Paia’au will line up as the starting fullback.

Moana Pasifika have two representatives on the bench. Those players are Michael Cury and Melani Matavao.

This match at Apia Park in Samoa is scheduled to get underway at 5:00 pm WST on Friday.

Manu Samoa to take on Italy

Aki Seiuli Sama Malolo Marco Fepuleai Benjamin Petaia Nee-Nee Samul Slade Theo McFarland Murphy Taramai Olajuwon Noa Jonathan Taumateine Alai D’Angelo Leuila Nigel Ah Wong Danny Toala Alapati Leiua Sebastian Visinia Duncan Paia’au

Replacements

Andrew Tuala Tietie Tuimauga Lolani Faleiva Michael Curry Iakopo Mapu Melani Matavao Afa Moleli Stacey Ili