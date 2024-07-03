Richie Mo’unga’s nephew in line for Test debut when Fiji play Georgia

Playmaker Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula is in line for a Test debut after being named as one of five uncapped players in Fiji’s matchday squad to take on Georgia at Adjarabet Arena early on Saturday morning (Fiji time).

Armstrong-Ravula, who is the nephew of former All Blacks flyhalf Richie Mo’unga, was an unused substitute on June 22 when Fiji went down swinging 45-32 against a star-studded Barbarians outfit at Twickenham.

Earlier in the year, the 20-year-old made the Fijian Drua’s No. 10 jersey his own during Super Rugby Pacific after starting 14 matches throughout the campaign, including the quarter-final defeat to the Blues at Auckland’s Eden Park.

Another Fijian Drua player, Elia Canakaivata, is the other player potentially set to debut off the bench. The uncapped trio of Drua backrower Kitione Salawa, Stade Francais outside back Peniasi Dakuwaqa, and Racing 92 centre Inia Tabuavou have been named to start.

The starting side is completely different to the one that lost to the Baa Baas in London, starting with the all-new front row of Eroni Mawi, Tevita Ikanivere and Mesaka Doge. The middle row is made up of loosehead lock Isoa Nasilasila and tighthead Temo Mayanavanua.

Coach Mick Byrne has named Pau backrower Lekima Tagitagivalu at blindside flanker, while debutant Salawa will start at openside. Olympic gold medallist Viliame Mata rounds out the forward pack as the starting No. 8.

Frank Lomani partners Vilimoni Botitu in the halves, while the midfield is made up of debutant Inia Tabuavou and inspirational skipper Waisea Nayacalevu.

Peniasi Dakuwaqa will line up on the left wing, with Jiuta Wainiqolo on the right, and Fijian Drua Ilaisa Droasese is set to line up as the familiar option at fullback.

On the bench, keep an eye out for Queensland Reds enforcer Peni Ravai and the Drua’s Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula.



This match is being played in Georgia and is scheduled to get underway at 4:00 am (Fijian time) on Saturday morning. Fans in Fiji can watch the Test on Sky Pacific.

Flying Fijians to take on Georgia

Eroni Mawi Tevita Ikanivere Mesake Doge Isoa Nasilasila Temo Mayanavanua Lekima Tagitagivalu Kitione Salawa* Viliame Mata Frank Lomani Vilimoni Botitu Peniasi Dakuwaqa Inia Tabuavou* Waisea Vayacalevu (C) Jiuta Wainiqolo Ilaisa Droasese

Replacements

Zuriel Togiatama Haereiti Hetet Peni Ravai Albert Tuisue Ratu Meli Derenalagi Elia Canakaivata* Simione Kuruvoli Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula*