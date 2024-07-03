Ex-Wallaby Carter Gordon granted early release to join NRL club Titans

Former Wallabies flyhalf Carter Gordon has officially completed an early switch from rugby union to the NRL after linking up with the Gold Coast Titans for the remainder of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gordon, 23, stunned Australian rugby fans and made international sporting headlines last month after putting pen to paper with the Queensland rugby league club for the next two years.

But coach Joe Schmidt threw another curveball by leaving Gordon and fellow NRL-bound Wallaby Mark Nawaqanitawase out of the Wallabies squad for the July internationals.

It was reported earlier this week that the duo would be granted an early release from their deals with Rugby Australia, and that has since proven to be the case. The Sydney Roosters confirmed that Nawaqanitawase would join the Tricolours after the Paris Olympics this month.

Gordon trained with the Titans on Wednesday and has begun “his integration” into the club before moving into the top 30 NRL squad from next season. For now, the playmaker is part of their extended squad.

“It’s exciting to be joining early and I’m really eager to come in with an open mind and learn from the squad who have been playing rugby league their whole lives,” Gordon told titans.com.au.

“This game is something I’ve always been interested in, so I’m excited to begin the transition and to get the chance to start training early is something I’m really grateful for.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s now started his integration and trained with us this morning as he begins his development and education… but we’re not going to rush him,” coach Des Hasler added on Wednesday.

“It’s certainly beneficial for him and the team in the long run.”

As it was mentioned above, Gordon isn’t the only Super Rugby and Wallabies star making the move to the rival code with Mark Nawaqanitawase penning a two-year deal with the Roosters.

Nawaqanitawase reportedly met with coach Trent Robinson after last year’s Rugby World Cup disaster and the Wallaby put pen to paper for 2025 and 2026 not long after in December.

But before making the move to rugby league, Nawaqaniatwase is focused on the Olympic Games after being unveiled as a surprise inclusion in Australia’s men’s squad on Wednesday. Nawaqaniatwase didn’t play a single event on the SVNS Series but has spent the last fortnight training with the sevens squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re delighted to announce the 2024 Paris Olympic squad – a squad that we’re confident will represent Australia with pride and performance,” coach John Manenti said.

“The group has over 330 World Series tournaments of experience, five previous Olympians and seven debutants.

“We welcome Corey Toole and Mark Nawaqaniatwase back to the squad, both of whom have had seamless transitions and add an x-factor to our well-established combinations.

“We had a really good two weeks in Fiji and Darwin recently and that along with our solid season has the team really well prepared for Paris.”