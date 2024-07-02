Scott Barrett names the players he'd least like to meet at a ruck

New All Blacks captain Scott Barrett has played against and alongside some all-time greats of the game, but he says two players in particular provide a physical edge around the breakdown.

Barrett succeeded Sam Cane as All Blacks captain in 2024 after breaking up the iconic pairing of Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick in the second row ahead of last year’s Rugby World Cup.

The seven-time Super Rugby champion remembers Retallick’s impact on the game well, having felt the full force of the All Black centurion’s weight many a time on the pitch.

The 30-year-old was asked who he’d least like to see at a ruck during a game and Retallick’s name was the first to come to mind.

“I guess locally, or historically, it would be Brodie Retallick,” Barrett laughed on the Aotearoa Rugby Pod.

“He’d just zero in on you. If you’re over the ball, that’s how he’s made his mark on the game; for some of his cleanouts. Especially earlier on in his career when you could tuck a shoulder a bit more. He’s very physical around the breakdown.

“Probably in the current team, Ethan Blackadder. At the training park, he’s pretty heavy.

“Probably with those two, if you’re committing to getting over the ball, you’re making sure you’re locking it down otherwise you’re getting spat out the back.”

The Crusaders captain has a longstanding relationship with new All Blacks coach Scott Robertson and was the favourite to land the captaincy for this next era.

Barrett contributed heavily to the decision to appoint his brother, Jordie, and World Rugby Player of the Year Ardie Savea as vice-captains for the team.

The trio are arguably the only guaranteed starters for the All Blacks, who begin their season this weekend against England in Dunedin.

With Barrett and Scott “Razor” Robertson at the helm, Kiwi hopes are high for what the team can achieve. Barrett outlined how the leadership group will operate.

“With Razor, I think he drives a lot of the philosophy, the culture stuff within the group and how you operate. Within that, you have key relationships with your coaches who drive different areas of the game,” he said.

“I guess your role as captain is to trust the guys in their key positions, be it the players, your game drivers, your nines, 10s, your 15s, trust them to be able to influence on the ground, in the training park with their strategy alongside the coaches.

“I guess that’s the beauty of the All Blacks, you’re surrounded by a group of talented guys, not just the players but coaches. Guys striving to be experts.”