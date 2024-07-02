Highlanders sign former All Blacks Sevens speedster among haul of young talent

The Highlanders are stocking up on even more promising young players, with five signings announced ahead of the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season.

After signing former champion head coach Jamie Joseph to a Head of Rugby role that manages player recruitment and retention, the club have been pulling off some major coups by finding youngsters with promise who are surplus to their club’s requirements.

Last season, major pulls in the form of Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens and Tanielu Tele’a made an immediate impact for the southern club, while Jospeh’s activity around agents and New Zealand Rugby saw the Highlanders secure the services of the likes of Timoci Tavatavanawai, Rhys Patchell and Mitchell Dunshea.

For 2025, the former Japan head coach has managed to land five strong talents, the oldest of which is just 23 years of age.

Caleb Tangitau may be the biggest name on the list, with the Blues outside back having enjoyed strong seasons with the All Blacks Sevens and the New Zealand U20s in recent years.

Utility forward Will Stoddart is one of the two re-signings on the list, a 20-year-old Southlander who debuted for the club in 2024 and is a graduate of the Highlanders High Performance Programme.

Hooker Soane Vikena is the oldest of the recruits at 23, boasting four years of Super Rugby experience with the 2024 champion Blues.

Loose forward Veveni Lasaqa joins from the Hurricanes, where the Fijian-born 22-year-old claimed his Super Rugby Pacific debut against the Reds during the 2024 season.

Current New Zealand U20 squad member Josh Whaanga is the second of the re-signings, a 20-year-old midfielder and fellow graduate of the Highlanders High-Performance Programme, whose brother, Josh, is also in the team.