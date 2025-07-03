Northern Edition
Women's Rugby World CupEngland Women

50 Days To Go: Rachael Burford on what England have over every other team

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 14: Gill Burns and Rachael Burford unveil the new Women's Rugby World Cup Trophy during a media event to mark 100 Days until the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 at Battersea Power station on May 14, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Today marks 50 days to go until the 2025 Rugby World Cup. It is mere weeks before teams start to arrive in England and set up camp to prepare for their opening matches. With a new trophy up for grabs, World Cup kits being unveiled and competition for places in every team as hot as ever, this is an exciting time for the women’s game.

One person who knows about the World Cup environment having been to multiple tournaments is former England centre Rachael Burford.

It is 11 years since the Red Roses sat atop the rugby’s summit as world champions, and Burford who knows exactly what it’s like to experience the intoxicating highs of being a World Cup winner, who among her four appearances at the quadrennially-played tournament, triumphed at the 2014 edition, famously overcoming Canada 21-9 in Paris.

The gifted inside-centre, who retired from rugby last year with Harlequins at the age of 37 and is now a respected administrator, admits that seeing the newly designed Rugby World Cup trophy set off a range of emotions.

“When you see that trophy, all the feelings come flooding back. You’re thinking, ‘could I be that one person to hold it up’, she laughs. “Obviously not for me – there will be no comeback – but for any player it’s the ultimate dream, isn’t it?”

Turning to the tournament, which kicks off on August 23rd, with a showpiece opener between England and USA in Sunderland, Burford says England should not be afraid of being favourites but should instead embrace the pressure.

Fixture
Women's Rugby World Cup
England Women
13:30
22 Aug 25
USA Women
All Stats and Data

“I think England are in the most enviable position they’ve ever been with regards to depth. Take Ellie Kildunne, she is a superstar but she was injured in the final Six Nations game against France. Such is the quality of the environment around her that whoever steps into that position, has incredible support around them.

“John Mitchell could roll out two different teams during the Six Nations and still win games comfortably. There are no other teams who could rotate so much and that is England’s luxury going into this World Cup.”

That white-hot competition for places is already leading to many previously shoo-in picks fretting over selection, with star wing Jess Breach, admitting on her own Rugby Rodeo podcast, that her performances hadn’t been up to their usual sky-high standards, and admitting she had work to do to consolidate a place in the England squad. That searing honesty, Burford believes, can guard against any complacency creeping into camp.

“There’s massive competition within this group. Mitch will use certain games and certain opposition to test out different combinations, which keeps the players on their toes. Take Zoe Aldcroft, the England captain. She’s the first pick on the team sheet, but she never trains and believes that and by driving those standards, she sets an exemplary attitude to the rest of the squad. No one feels too comfortable.”

The Red Roses will no doubt face myriad challenges if they are to reach the World Cup final on September 26th, but Burford has allowed herself to dream about a minute before kick-off, with the anthems being belted out and 82,000 supporters are filling the Allianz Stadium in what promises to be a pivotal milestone for the women’s game.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to have commentated on sold-out men’s games and I always, always take my headphones off to listen to that passion. I’ve always thought about what it would have been like as a player on that pitch to experience that. Now it’s a reality that I believe will happen for two countries. I’m hoping it’s ‘God Save Our King’ but if not, I’ll still be absolutely loving the atmosphere and environment that has been created.”

The Red Roses are unequivocally a dominant force in the women’s game, with 25 games unbeaten on the ledger. This will lead to them having a target on their backs at the tournament. Even if they register healthy wins over early pool opponents, Burford doesn’t fear that a lack of competition will turn fans and audiences away.

“I was at the England versus Ireland Six Nations game a couple of seasons ago. The Red Roses were too strong and running in tries from everywhere. I think it ended 73-0. As a purist, and rugby player, I wanted to see a more competitive game, but when you looked around that stadium, the majority didn’t care. They were on their feet, enjoying the moment, and getting behind the team.”

It is over a decade since Burford lifted the World Cup, a period in which she has witnessed an explosion in women’s rugby, but she acknowledges, fondly, that it changed her life. “Even in 2014, we could certainly feel a movement in the women’s game. When I came back home, despite feeling a bit ropey after our celebrations, there was no doubt my life had changed.

“I had more opportunities and the doors that opened for me during that time were phenomenal. There was interest from lots of different media outlets, exposure and invites to events. It was an incredibly special time but this time out, there is a much bigger run up and it’s not just going to open doors, it’s going to blow them wide open.”

The 2025 tournament could yet turn some Red Roses from well-known names in rugby to household names and Burford is intrigued to see how rugby can transcend it usual parameters.

“I think the World Cup will appeal to people who are a bit curious about what the sport is. I think rugby is trending in a similar way to the Lionesses in the Euros. If we can emulate what they did this is going to be an incredible special time for all players concerned. I simply cannot wait.”

