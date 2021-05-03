Join Tom Shanklin (ex-Wales, British & Irish Lions), Jim Hamilton (ex-Scotland), Andy Goode (ex-England) and Stephen Ferris (ex-Ireland, British & Irish Lions) for a RugbyPass Lions Fanzone live special on Thursday, 6 May @ 12-1pm BST, as they reveal the Lions Squad and provide their reactions to Warren Gatland’s picks.

'That is the reddest of red cards': Ex-Lions skippers O'Driscoll and Warburton raging over...

The NRL ploy to 'undermine' NZ rugby and 'weaken' the All Blacks

The Lion Sir Clive Woodward would 'unquestionably opt for' as skipper

Watch: Foot trip can't stop Cheslin Kolbe as Toulouse's star steps his way through...

Premium feature exclusive to TheXV.Rugby - Free Trial

Pulling power The Crusaders have surprised the rugby world by making perhaps their highest profile signing ever. Patrick McKendry

Case for the Crusader David Havili is showcasing his wide-range of skills week after week and deserves an All Blacks call-up. Ben Wylie

Watershed moment Alice Soper is thankful ahead of the landmark fixture between the Blues and Chiefs Women's teams. Alice Soper

Intellectual poverty Fluid movement of players and coaches means intellectual property is always going to be tough to lock down. Gregor Paul