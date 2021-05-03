Join Tom Shanklin (ex-Wales, British & Irish Lions), Jim Hamilton (ex-Scotland), Andy Goode (ex-England) and Stephen Ferris (ex-Ireland, British & Irish Lions) for a RugbyPass Lions Fanzone live special on Thursday, 6 May @ 12-1pm BST, as they reveal the Lions Squad and provide their reactions to Warren Gatland’s picks.
