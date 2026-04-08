How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

Versatility is a double-edged sword. Ask Austin Healey of Leicester, England and the British & Irish Lions, or Reece Hodge of the Melbourne Rebels and Australia. Between them the pair won 114 caps for their countries over 13 years, while playing every single position in the backline. Healey started at 9 and 10 for England and played everywhere in the back three; Hodge ran on for the Wallabies at all the spots from outside-half to full-back. They were the Swiss Army pen-knives for the teams they represented, able to do any job that was required of them.
Versatility always kept Healey and Hodge in the national reckoning, but it also hamstrung their efforts to establish themselves as the number one in any particular spot. They were simultaneously too good to leave out and too expert at multitasking to settle down. Caveat Emptor: rugby careers can live or die by the word versatility.
Healey was dropped from the England squad which went on to win the 2003 World Cup after playing a pivotal role in the team’s development. At the squad announcement, head coach Clive Woodward observed:
“The biggest thing everyone has got to get their minds around is that I’m not taking a squad of utility players, and we must have the best 22 available for the key games. Austin has had almost a year out [with injury] and although he has done very well, he has not quite done enough to be selected.”
Healey’s red rose lifetime came to an end in 2003, and Hodge last represented the green-and-gold 20 years later. If they were in their prime now, their stock value would have boomed. With the popularity of the 6/2 bench split and Springbok supremo ‘Rassie’ Erasmus tinkering latterly with a 7/1, the value of the utility player is rising quicker than the price of crude oil. Versatility is becoming rugby’s very own bull market.
One of the primary reasons for Scott Robertson’s sudden downfall as head coach of the All Blacks was a failure to adapt to trend. While Rassie stretched the envelope on bench splits, and experimented with forwards who could play as backs and backs who could adjust to roles up front, ‘Razor’ stuck rigidly to a 5/3 split and never appeared to consider the possibility of hybrid players.
New Zealand had fallen behind South Africa in the global arms race, and it was not a good look for a nation so used to being at the cutting edge of innovation. Now there is a change in the air, and one or two tell-tale signs that the Land of the Long White Cloud is ready to throw open its doors and embrace the globalization of the rugby economy.
When he left for RC Toulon and life in the Top 14 at the end of 2023, Leicester Fainga’anuku was a wing who occasionally dabbled with centre. By the time he returned to the Crusaders for the current Super Rugby Pacific season, he was a centre who could spend time profitably in the back row, and Fainga’anuku was liking the new growth to his game. He had bulked up to 115 kilos on the Côte d’Azur:
“With my shift to France, I became mainly a midfielder/loose forward. I’m always trying to grow my toolbox and grow my game and just have a point of difference out on the field. I think spending that time in France really helped me grow that.”
Fainga’anuku’s ability to shift from centre into the loose forwards opens up a new world of possibility for the All Blacks, let alone the Crusaders. You can split 6/2 on the pine and effectively have a seventh forward in the mix.
That in turn meant the creation of a new role for Fainga’anuku when he returned to red-and-black colours. Crusaders attack coach James Marshall described his role thus in pre-season:
“Realistically, it’s probably going to be him starting in the backs, and instead of having two loose forwards on the bench, you’ve got one loose forward coming off the bench and Leicester moving in [to the back-row], and it frees up a bit more backs space on the bench.
“He does love it, he’s good over the ball. You look at his game and a lot of his strengths are around what a loose forward’s strengths are. Good over the ball, leg drive, carry ability, such a tough man to tackle. He’s excited about it, and I know he played a lot of it late on in games in France.”
Head coach Rob Penney was keen to talk about the ongoing Leicester project after his side’s crushing 69-26 win over the Fijian Drua in round eight.
“He’s such a tiger, and he loves it. It’s not as if we’re putting him in there [in the back-row] against his will. He’s very much part of that discussion. He’s literally a hybrid and he was always part of the conversation. That’s probably [his] superpower – his ability to be physical and dominate with subtle touches on the edges of that. He’s a great acquisition for us.”
Fainga’anuku’s ability to shift from centre into the loose forwards opens up a new world of possibility for the All Blacks, let alone the Crusaders. You can split 6/2 on the pine and effectively have a seventh forward in the mix. You can stay 5/3 and play Leicester as a sixth forward while still enjoying generous coverage in the backline. The potential is off the charts.
Against the Drua, Rob Penney replaced a No.7 [Johnny Lee] with an inside back [Rivez Reihana] in the 59th minute, with Fainga’anuku shifting into the back-row in the process. The ex-Toulonnais won two pilfers on the deck in his new role in the last quarter of the game, while still carrying with all the power of a traditional eighth man:
‘Boomfa!’ as Justin Marshall phrases it so eloquently. Leicester’s only concession to the demands of his new role was to don a protective black hat, and it did not diminish his impact on the game.
In his other life as a centre earlier in the match, Fainga’anuku had already shown unsuspected nuance as a playmaker to hitch to his undoubted power-carrying wagon, with three try-assists off either the left boot or the left hand:
A right-sided Jordie Barrett is able to offer triple threat on the run, kick and pass from 12, and Leicester is willing to do the same from centre off the left hand and/or boot. Fainga’anuku has extra talents as a late-game loose forward, and Jordie can cover the back three and even 10. What’s not to like in that combination for the All Blacks? It offers the last word in flexibility.
On the other side of the rugby world, Leinster were doing Dave Rennie an inadvertent favour while sorting through their own impressive bunch of versatile backs in the round-of-16 in the European Champions Cup. Jamie Osborne has already played every position bar nine or 10 in the full Ireland backline at the tender age of only 24, but when he settled in at second five-eighth with 20 minutes to play, with veteran Robbie Henshaw outside him and Rieko Ioane moving to the left wing, everything clicked into place down the left side of the Leinster attack.
That is the flip-side of versatility, the need to have a clear and unimpeded view of a player’s optimal position even when he can cover a plethora of different roles. Leicester Fainga’anuku’s is 13, Osborne’s looks like it will be 12, Rieko Ioane’s is 11. When Ioane shifted back to left wing as I recently suggested, his offensive game came alive and everything he touched turned to gold:
Ioane’s speed and footwork creates two tries directly, and a deft chip ahead looks odds-on to make a score out of the third opportunity just before the end of the game. Leinster may well stick with this arrangement at the pointy end of the Champions Cup, and it could gesture towards Ioane’s future in Dave Rennie’s brand-new All Blacks later in the year.
Positional versatility has never been more valuable in the professional game than it is right now. The ability to cover multiple backline spots, or even better, to translate from forward to back or vice-versa is at a premium with the new, more ambitious bench splits pioneered by Springbok supremo Erasmus.
New Zealand may just have unearthed the treasures they sorely lacked in the Razor era, with Ioane shifting back to wing at Leinster and Fainga’anuku succeeding at the hybrid role in Canterbury in the last quarter of matches. Both should be leading contenders for the silver fern in Rennie’s brave new world. Select them in the right spot and watch them fly. Fainga’anuku summarized the potential crisply: “Just put me wherever and I’ll hopefully get the job done. I’m a simple man.”
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Dear Nick, old reader but new member of the comments section here. Firstly, thanks for all these analysis. I just wanted to ask you about your thoughts on Damian McKenzie as a starter for New Zealand ? Do you think their starting backline could feature Mo’unga, J. Barrett and McKenzie at the same time or would it be too much of a drawback for their defense ? (or even too many playmakers on the pitch ?) At least, it would enable Jordan to come back on the right wing…
I’m asking you that because I was wondering which backs would be on the bench if they decided to use a 6|2… If J. Barrett and Fainga’anuku start in the midfield, does it mean that Tupaea would be outside of the 23 with a 9 and a 10/15 on the bench ? I’ve seen that you rate Love very highly but do you think he would be great in this bench role or do ou see him, as Fabian Holland, as either a starter or outside of the team ? (Btw, I’m a little surprised to see no real emergence of players able to play either 9 or 10 which would be facilitate hugely 6|2 benchs… But maybe, it is too hard to have the sufficient capaicities for both position at the international level ?)
Thanks ! (And, since I’m not a native english writer, I hope that my comment will still be understable)
I’d see DMac as bench impact esp they go 6/2 split. He could cover back three plus 10 and maybe 9 too. I’d like to see Ruben Love as an alternate 10 to Mo’unga with that in view.
So you could start with DMac and Tavatavanawai/Ratima on the bench depnding on whether you trust McKenzie to do the bizz at 9!
I think Holland is really a stater, straight choice between him and Scooter. Paddy T for bench lock.
Leicester Fainga’anuku has to be in the AB’s. I believe he will be. A rocky start at times for the Crusaders , he has really showed his strength and skills, especially in the last few games.
👍
Not by running straight into contact though.
People have a big misconception about Kaino that he was some huge Chabal type enforcer, when in fact his size was far more comparable to Flanders than anyone elses. Squire was big by comparison, as a result though he simple tended to use that as his weapon, Kaino had to develope the full kit. Shame he had health issues as he was going to be a good option though.
Oh don’t underestimate yourself JW, you’re the king of making stuff up!👍
Being taller and heavier does not mean being a stronger carrier, even by the ‘pub test’. Ardie has been the best at post-contact metres for years now and he’s only about 6’1 and 100 kilos.
Hi Nick - another goodie! If you look at the top teams over the years, long standing combinations are a recurring theme. 9/10, 12/13/ 6/7/8, 11/14/15, and of course the tight five. Assuming Rennie gets his new combos right first time out, those will have only three of four games together before the tour of SA. If the new combos don’t work out quickly it is going to be very risky to chop and change on the tour - we all know what happened to the “74 Springboks when Doc Craven quipped he was running our of green blazer material.
My guess is Rennie will go experiment early, go conservative in the tour tests and continue experimenting in the provincial games. I predict the first test team will not be significantly different from the combos which Razor used. He then has time to get newer combos used to each other for the WC, but risking chopping and changing during the Bok tour could well be fatal.
Yes DR has three games before the first Test during which he’ll have to give most, if not all in the tour squad a game. Then the Tests begin. No real chance to experiment there, so he’ll have to hope his initial hunches are right. Thes are nothing like the old Lions and AB-Bok tours which went on forever and a day!
I do not think we’ll be seeing Tupou Vaai at 6 again. At least not for the ABs.
Interesting - it gives them a few games to see V’ai, Frizzell, Sititi & Lakai (possibly with Papa off the bench (if allowed) - that would be a good back row for the SA games, with Ardie coming in after a break.
Dave Rennie basically has the pick of a very good squad of players, as did Razor, so it will be really interesting to see what changes he makes in matchday squad and how he changes the tactics.
I’d be surprised if he makes more than 5 changes to the matchday 23, so the main change will be tactics & coaching in their patterns of play.
I think we may see him seeking a slightly diff model of athlete, esp in the tight five…
NB the only concern I have with Fainga’anuku in the hybrid role is his ability to maintain power at scrum time. He has the physical dimensions (being larger than Lakai, Sititi and Ardie at 188cm x 114 kgs) but does he have the technique to support the props at scrum time especially when playing the Boks, English or the French. You will recall that the AB scrum did not look so good when he filled in at 6 against the English. Unless he can step up here, he is very much a back up injury / yellow replacement isnt he?
Great comment and it’s why I think Rennie may use V’ai or Frizzell at 6 to help out the scrum. It also gives them the 3rd line out jumper, which also helps.
I think if the AB’s move to a 6|2 bench split, it will negate the need for Fainga’anuku to come into the back row.
Just imagine if they went 6|2, had the replacement front row, Retalick/Tuipulotu & Ardie off the bench. I think those H2/Q4 drop offs would quickly get resolved and you would have a very high energy impact coming off the bench.
I think the AB’s lost the games because of the forwards last season (especially after the benches were changed) but the backline was also pretty toothless under Razor.
The forwards need to win more ball and you need a backline that is capable of doing something with it. Fix those two issues and Rennie’s team will improve quickly.
Sounds like you’ve covered everything P😉
If you look at the AB’s last season, the backline attack was poor, they lacked balance at 10/12/13 and were pretty poor at dealing with the high ball, whilst lacking a bit of power in the carry, so you saw lots more kicking as a result.
The best centre performance was probably Tupaea/Fainga’anuku but after shining for half a game that came to an end again (was an odd selection).
Rennie will be under pressure to address that and will not have much time to find his new team & balance, so I think it will be harder for the youngsters to break through.
I also think there are 3 assumptions that shape my thinking;
1) The AB’s will move to a 6|2 bench split (so he needs more flexibility across the back line)
2) Rennie historically prefers more powerful centre pairings (that carry)
3) The lack of time and games will likely favour experience (finding the right balance)
I think ultimately, he will be looking at the following options;
Option 1)
Roigard, Mounga, Clarke, Barrett, Fainga’anuku, Jordan, Love
- bench Ratima, Ioane
Ratima can cover 9
Love can cover 10/15
Barrett/Jordan can cover 15
Ioane can cover 11/14/13
Option 2)
Roigard, Mounga, Clarke, Tupaea, Fainga’anuku, Jordan, J Barrett
Bench - Ratima, Love
Ratima covers 9
Love covers 10/15/11 & 14
Barrett can cover 12 - putting wither Jordan or Love at 15
Personally, I like the prospect of Option 2 - that’s a much more powerful backline with Clarke/Tupaea/Fainga’anuku as carrying options and the back 3 looks much stronger under the high ball, whilst there is lots of cover with Love on the bench (who adds some speed if required).
If the forwards can get some ball that back line will do some damage and add a much stronger level of attack.
Mounga not available till after SA and who knows if he'll be playing well enough for the ABs
Like both options PMcD. Hope we see Love get a chance in July if / while Richie unavailable. If so, I think DMac has to be on the bench to cover 10 and 15. Stepping back to the wider mix, as you and NB say, the ABs must surely go 6-2. If Fainga’anuku in the starting line up it provides the opportunity to go 4x4/5 (eg SB, Vaa’i, Tuipulotu and Brodie; and 4x6-8 (eg Ardie, Lakai, Sititi, Frizell) with Fainga’anuku covering 6/7 if needed. For me that second row impact power is a minimum requirement against the Boks and France. So that means Fainga’anuku gets the nod at 13 / 14 but pairing most likely with JB - I’ve been persuaded by NB that JB’s experience and game management is key if we are going to play Love at 10. In short, JB is morphing into our Conrad Smith. And Clark is playing the best rugby of his career right now, so a must at 11. If Fainga’anuku at 13 then that opens up a wing position - and if we are wanting another hybrid - then TT may provide that too, covering 12 and maybe 7 (though I have never seen him there so maybe a stretch). TT is also a viable 13 too based on his stats (45 defenders beaten, 81% tackle completion, 38 successful passes). So I think he gets the nod over Rieko (though I look forward to see whether his time at 11 with Leinster remains successful). I think however your option 2 (with Tupaea / Fainga’anuku at 12-13) works if Richie playing - with Jordie at 15 to manage the defence - and Jordan at 14 as the consumate finisher. That is a lethal combination and a nice alternate on the long tour to SA.
Except moving Jordie to 15 wastes a lot of the stuff he wd have learned at Leinster. Plus you want Ruben Love in the starting team - somewhere.
Traditionally we have seen wingers convert to centres, 9’s convert to wingers in a pinch, a 6 or 7 moving into 4 or 5 and a hooker turn into a prop, a 10 and 15 interchanging. Now we are seeing centres as flankers, flankers turn into hookers, players who can play from 10-15, we are even seeing so when are we going to see a prop on the wing?
That guy from Wales showed real pace…
Taniela often turns up there, esp when he needs a breather🤣
Crikey NB - it’s been a productive week with the articles, I’ve struggled to keep up. 🤣🤣🤣
Man is on fire
Hols next week.
Loved this.
Fainga’anuku starts every game he’s fit, for mine. Such a weapon and he makes the choice about where to play Ioane simple, although it probably should have been anyway.
There will be prettier tries with more passes and flourishes but that quick tap, wide pass from Jordan to Leicester, kick to the wing, won’t be bested in my view for try of the year. Vision, combined with absolutely perfect execution. Not possible to defend that. Breathtaking
He’s a prospect, fully armoured now after that period in France DM.
Good article and it will be interesting to see how brave Rennie is with selection.
There are quite a few options to move players around to best utilise the bench impact and hybrid players certainly help give that flexibility. Do the All Blacks want to speed up the game against tiring opposition and instead of focusing on a forward heavy 6/2 or 7/1 bench and actually buck the trend to include LF as a back row sub and go 4/4? I’d like to see something like this…
1 Da Groot
2 Taylor
3 Newell
4 Darry
5 Va’ai
6 Sititi
7 Savea
8 Lakai
9 Roigard
10 Love
11 Clarke
12 J Barrett
13 Tupaea
14 Tangitau
15 Jordan
16 Ta’aukiaho
17 Numia
18 Tosi
19 S Barrett (covers 4,5 & 6)
20 Fainga’anuku (6,8,11,12,13 & 14)
21 Carter (9,11,13,14)
22 McKenzie (10,11,14,15)
23 Tavatavanawai (11,12,13,14)
You’d have a lot of versatility, pace and power with this bench which could be a game changer? Could swap in Hotham for Carter, Carter needs game time at 9 with the Chiefs to see if it’s an option? I did also contemplate a 5/3 bench with a starting back row of Flanders, Lakai & Sititi with Savea in the 20 shirt and LF at 23 with big Jim missing out. Lots of options, what would others like to see?
Nice - one thing to consider is that both the starting and impact packs are much smaller than the Boks and French packs, especially given that your impact bench includes Fainga’anuku as the fifth forward. While a big back he is an average sized flanker (though slightly bigger than Lakai, Ardie and Sititi). His technique at scrum time also may be tested against a Bok axis comprising Louw, Eben, SFdT and Wiese. While size alone is no instant measure of success, its not coincidental that the World No 1 and the 6N champions put out the biggest packs in most games they play and win. So for me the ABs need to go 6-2 with more emphasis on scrummaging power on the impact bench. So I would have another big lock (Tuipulotu / Brodie) on the bench and a big reserve six - say Frizell - with Fainga’anuku starting at 13 while also providing injury cover for 6-8. On this theory one or two of Ardie, Lakai, Sititi plays the full 80.
Ps we dont necessarily lose speed around the paddock with SB or Vaa’i there alongside say Lakai, Ardie, Sititi or Frizell - and with Fainga’anuku and TT roaming in the backs.
I’d still have SB locking with Vaai, and Lomax at 3 if fit. Other than that, fair shout and very interesting on the bench.
One option is to go back to the old idea of a power wing on one edge and an extra full-back on the other. So you could have Tatatavanawai on one wing and Jordan on the other, then pick the best 15 available.
Does Leroy Carter play 9? Is ‘Da Groot’ related to the The Guardians of the Galaxy’ character??😁
One good game in 2 years does not make Rieko an AB again. He is not better at 11 to Clarke or Fainga’anuku or Narawa or…
No . . . . But equally, you don’t have a career like that and become a terrible player overnight, the answer is always somewhere in the middle and it’s finding out what he has to offer, how much desire he has to return to the AB’s, where he fits in Rennie’s plans (position and pecking order) and for him to prove he justifies a place.
Then you can make a balanced decision but with all that experience and flexibility, he is potentially more valuable than you may want to admit in a RWC squad.
I don’t think he is a starter, or a natural pick in the matchday 23 . . . . But if you have injuries in the RWC, he’s a very capable player to step in at late notice and that’s his value to the wider squad.
Maybe not but the green shoots of hope at least…