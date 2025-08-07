Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
19 - 15
FT
7 - 41
FT
5 - 7
FT
33 - 15
FT
WOMENS
22 - 39
FT
21 - 27
FT
29 - 10
FT
Friday
02:10
Friday
08:00
Friday
21:05
Friday
21:05
Friday
23:35
Saturday
02:10
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
10:10
Saturday
16:10
Saturday
21:05
Saturday
23:35
Women's Rugby World Cup

Zoe Aldcroft on England goals: 'We want to be unstoppable'

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 26: Zoe Aldcroft of England is seen during a team talk after England defeated France to secure a Grand Slam following the Guinness Women's Six Nations 2025 match between England and France at Allianz Stadium on April 26, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Morgan Harlow - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

In the seven months since her appointment as England captain Zoe Aldcroft has excelled. The 28-year-old has not only helped her club, Gloucester-Hartpury to a three-peat PWR trophy, but also England to a Guinness Women’s Six Nations Grand Slam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now she will lead her country at the 2025 Rugby World Cup on home soil and was the first name rattled off the 32-player World Cup list as the Red Roses look to take home the trophy next month.

The 2021 Women’s 15s Player of the Year has returned to the starting XV for England’s final World Cup warm-up match against France this weekend and will once again be wearing the captain’s armband.

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

When John Mitchell appointed Zoe Aldcroft as Red Roses captain in January he described the forward as “phenomenal” and he backed this up a few weeks ago at the England World Cup squad announcement.

“She’s a winner. She demonstrates quality actions in every performance. She’s very, very consistent,” said Mitchell.

“I think she just leads by example. Her words aren’t cheap. When she speaks, they’re very powerful. But more importantly, her actions.”

The appointment of Aldcroft was a clear example of Mitchell’s motivation.

Inherently the 61-year-old New Zealander wants to win, but he has always been willing to make the tough decisions so that his England side can be the best version of themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT

The only question mark was the timing. Just less than two years ago Marlie Packer had been the natural heir to the indomitable Sarah Hunter as the most experienced player in the squad.

Related

Red Roses name team for final World Cup warm up

England Women have made 11 changes to their starting XV to play France at Stade Guy Boniface on Saturday in their final match before the start of the Rugby World Cup.

Read Now

But when Mitchell called up the 35-year-old, who will compete at her fourth World Cup this summer, to explain the change in captaincy, there was only understanding from the 110 cap flanker.

“Deep down I knew it was the right thing for the squad,” Packer said in February. “If you look at my playing minutes over the last couple of seasons, I have been subbed off around the 60-70-minute mark and then Zoe has taken over as captain.

“I think Zoe has played every game for England since coming back from her knee injury. She was only meant to play 40-50 minutes on her first game back and played 80 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You want an 80-minute captain and someone who leads by example. Zoe does that and quite openly says it is not about the way she talks but the actions.”

When Aldcroft was named captain, she said one key thing that told you everything about her mindset: “We want to be unstoppable.”

Now it is all about doing just that. Be unstoppable. Take the home tournament by the horns.

The Red Roses have taken plenty of inspiration from the Lionesses who won their first European title on home soil back in 2022. As Serina Wiegman’s side charged to a second UEFA Women’s Euros title this summer, the Red Roses social media channels and support from the players grew louder and louder.

It was only three years ago that the Lionesses captured the imagination of millions in England as Chloe Kelly’s late goal helped football come home.

Related

Eight year wait for World Cup return is almost over for England's Meg Jones

It has been a long eight years since Meg Jones last appeared at a World Cup, but with less than a month till England 2025 kicks off, and Jones named in England’s squad, the wait will soon be over.

Read Now

Some 18 months later the government announced that the train line that goes between Euston and Watford Junction was going to be renamed the Lioness Line, with a 129,000 increase of women and girls’ participation in football.

That is exactly the sort of bump that the Red Roses are looking to provide rugby in England this year. There is hard work to be done, but the notion of thousands more girls picking up a rugby ball is a driving force and there is the resolve there to achieve it.

Aldcroft is hoping to use England’s pool schedule and the various locations they’ll be playing across England to build momentum. They start the campaign on Friday 22nd August with the USA in Sunderland, then Samoa in Northampton a week later and finally finish their group stage with Australia in Brighton.

That three week drift down the country could be powerful and provide many more to throw their weight behind the number one ranked team in the world.

Through the Lionesses’ success we know the impact winning on home soil can have.

The softly spoken leader has forged a reputation as one of the sport’s most uncompromising operators in the world’s top-ranked side, and will be doing everything she can to achieve the same goal as the Rugby World Cup comes to England in 15 days’ time.

Recommended

Laura Delgado: 'It took me a decade, but I believe others will reach 50 sooner than I did'

EXCLUSIVE

PWR fixtures for 2025/26 season confirmed

Bryan Easson reflects on Scotland's last World Cup and what's different now

INTERVIEW

Trailfinders Women sign second Black Fern for next season

BREAKING


We've ranked the best women's rugby players in the world, from 50 - 1! View the Top 50 now

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

The ten best sevens converts heading to the World Cup

2
2

England star 'inspired by the Lionesses' seeks to become rugby's Chloe Kelly

3

Rhona Lloyd finds her ‘why’ again ahead of Rugby World Cup 2025

1
4

Honourable Mentions: Who else could have made the Top 50 list?

16
5

'I'm ready': Jorja Miller embraces golden edge at first Rugby World Cup

9
6

World Rugby to launch 'next phase' of player welfare technology

5
7

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe reacts to winning RugbyPass Top 50 crown

35
8

'We've had a mixed bag of results, this weekend is crucial for our season'

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

This year's title is likely to be decided by a momentous double-header between the All Blacks and Springboks.

33
LONG READ

Can the All Blacks convert Tupou Vaa'i into a destructive back row enforcer?

The missing link in the All Blacks' armoury is an athletic, big-boned No 6 and Scott Robertson thinks he's found the answer

20
LONG READ

How the Springboks’ No 10 options will keep the All Blacks guessing

With three strong fly-half contenders, the Springboks' unpredictability makes life harder for their Rugby Championship opponents.

60

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JW 29 minutes ago
All Blacks Sevens star Etene Nanai-Seturo poised for European move

Playing the Top 14 could be a great step for Etene. For unknown reasons he hasn’t got the call up to the ABs and he is being hindered by too much of the domestics season revolving around his struggling NPC team, if he could build year on year instead of having to reset each year, he could develop exceptional accuracy in all his high skill areas, tackle evasion, positional play, kicking, etc that will basically demand an All Black selection.

Top 14 might be the best place to do that and he could be a useful Richie Mo’unga type signing for the next incoming Lions tour, if he didn’t immediately choose to represent his lineage if going offshore, that is.



...

1 Go to comments
M
MR 53 minutes ago
World Cup memories- Fiona Coghlan: 'The Black Ferns were gracious in defeat'

From memory it was the BFs only loss (as they didn't get out of their pool) at that Cup which was a bit odd and brought changes at successive tournaments when more teams were involved

3 Go to comments
J
JW 57 minutes ago
Enjoy the last real Rugby Championship as the end looms

Perhaps make the RC crown different to the individual crowns but following a golf handicap type system? Make RC crown ‘best performing biannual team’ (most improved), using a system more like crickets World Test Championship, where for Rugby Championship you simple total the ‘Test Ranking points Gained’ over a period, so that means even the likes of Fiji can win it by squiring a few wins but which give them much bigger points gains compared to say SA who would get very little points gains from all the opponents below them (if ranked 1st in world etc)?

17 Go to comments
S
SF 1 hour ago
'There's no future': Former All Blacks pick their halfback for first Argentina Test

And you still think the springboks are my countrymen? The pot calling the kettle black? Damn colonial Dutchmen!

43 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Enjoy the last real Rugby Championship as the end looms

But it needs to be 6 teams really, so that’s a 6 year period. I like the host idea, it’s kinda cool, but even with next years tours, that’s no primetime rugby tests for a month or more. I think theres got to be a better way.

17 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Enjoy the last real Rugby Championship as the end looms

There is no difference between RC rivalries and individual, they are one in the same.

Good point around WC years though, you’ve outlined the problem with RC all along, it’s format.



...

17 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Enjoy the last real Rugby Championship as the end looms

You’re making no sense using the word ‘doubt’ Ben. Grammatically it’s not describing anything correctly, you need a different word in it’s place, or another word in place of ‘future’ if doubt is the emotion you’re trying to express. You don’t doubt the future of SR, you doubt that something specific is going to happen in the future, like a restructure or it’s ending, etc. So I’m not sure if your trying to doubt something, or actually having a different emotion about it’s future.

Personally, I’m excited by the Rugby Championship from next year. You make a great point about about how the individual battles against SA and for the Bledisloe have more meaning than ‘new’ titles like the RC or Freedom Cup though, but it’s really the contested model of those titles that is exciting, whether they can be contested in a cool way, and eventually, once these are as old and history infused as the Bledisloe or 6N is now, they will all be melded into one and the mentioned of RC will have the same impact.



...

17 Go to comments
F
Flankly 1 hour ago
'Face value': The internal Wallabies chat on South Africa at Ellis Park

Yes - I expect White and O’Connor as 9 and 10. Their best chance is smart game management and in-game adjustments, vs athleticism in the half-backs. Experience will be valuable.

I don’t think that White will get away with much, despite Faf not being there to keep him in check …



...

15 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

Thanks Nick. Not just Mortlock agreeing with you about JAS but I hope his comments influence Joe to move him. Am not particularly confident against SA but let’s see. With your points around the wallabies defence troubles, and with parling leaving is there any word on Wallabies getting a defence coach? It’s must needed.

Would love to see Lonergan get a run in south Africa



...

33 Go to comments
C
Can I have a word your Honour? 1 hour ago
The 'politics' that forced Sam Burgess to end dream of captaining England

Sam Burgess just didn’t adapt to the intricacies of Rugby regardless of whatever position he was tried in. He came to Rugby as the promised next big thing to make an immediate positive impact but was instead a total flop. He took the money, didn’t deliver, he was found out, went to the NRL in Australia. Simples

5 Go to comments
D
DP 1 hour ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

Thank you oh rugby guru for your fascinating rugby insight. I can see how you gained your green badge.

33 Go to comments
P
PM 1 hour ago
England Rugby confirm 25-man enhanced elite player contract group for 2025/26

Eddie was an absolute rockstar from 2016 to 2019 but he’s an absolute alpha-male dictator and covid brought the worst out in him, which is where he also fell out with the media and once results went against him, he was toast. Then angry Eddie emerged from 2021 and it all got very difficult and unpleasant and destroyed the legacy he built.

I am certain that NZ have improved since last summer but The Rugby Championships will show if they are a match for SA, who look very strong.



...

31 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hour ago
World Cup memories- Fiona Coghlan: 'The Black Ferns were gracious in defeat'

I remember the way NZ media & fans were talking in the lead up, the game was a done deal. After all, we’d just won four RWCs in a row. Nek minit. 🤣

3 Go to comments
K
KD 1 hour ago
Top 50 Women's Rugby Players of 2025: Who made the cut? | RugbyPass

Not one South African. And just having beaten New Zealand women,!

38 Go to comments
J
Jimmy 2 hours ago
'Face value': The internal Wallabies chat on South Africa at Ellis Park

It’s going to be interesting to see if they start Nic White and try the same fox terrier and Skelton as the “enforcer” tactics.

Hopefully O’Keefe will be quick with a card if Skelton tries his hit from behind tactics again.



...

15 Go to comments
J
Jmann 2 hours ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

if you think the Bok will win at Eden park you are delusional.

33 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 2 hours ago
World Cup memories- Stacey Waaka: 'As I limped off the field, I felt deeply gutted'

Great insight. Also, the Thompson head clash on Portia wasn’t “accidental”, it was reckless, at best, careless. Hit in the head late, upright, & at pace with zero time for Portia to avoid, defend, brace, or react. A sitting duck, no less.

1 Go to comments
F
Flankly 2 hours ago
'Face value': The internal Wallabies chat on South Africa at Ellis Park

Agree. It feels like they are working towards that game in which things click. But let’s not under-estimate the Australian ability to disrupt. We are certainly going to see some of that on Saturday.

15 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 2 hours ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

Ike having connections to the paranormal would explain much tbf…

33 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'



I expect them to win both tests in Argie but one will be close. I reckon they will do the double over the Boks but I do think they will lose one to Australia.

Bold prediction SK!



...

33 Go to comments