Zoe Aldcroft on England goals: 'We want to be unstoppable'

In the seven months since her appointment as England captain Zoe Aldcroft has excelled. The 28-year-old has not only helped her club, Gloucester-Hartpury to a three-peat PWR trophy, but also England to a Guinness Women’s Six Nations Grand Slam.

Now she will lead her country at the 2025 Rugby World Cup on home soil and was the first name rattled off the 32-player World Cup list as the Red Roses look to take home the trophy next month.

The 2021 Women’s 15s Player of the Year has returned to the starting XV for England’s final World Cup warm-up match against France this weekend and will once again be wearing the captain’s armband.

When John Mitchell appointed Zoe Aldcroft as Red Roses captain in January he described the forward as “phenomenal” and he backed this up a few weeks ago at the England World Cup squad announcement.

“She’s a winner. She demonstrates quality actions in every performance. She’s very, very consistent,” said Mitchell.

“I think she just leads by example. Her words aren’t cheap. When she speaks, they’re very powerful. But more importantly, her actions.”

The appointment of Aldcroft was a clear example of Mitchell’s motivation.

Inherently the 61-year-old New Zealander wants to win, but he has always been willing to make the tough decisions so that his England side can be the best version of themselves.

The only question mark was the timing. Just less than two years ago Marlie Packer had been the natural heir to the indomitable Sarah Hunter as the most experienced player in the squad.

But when Mitchell called up the 35-year-old, who will compete at her fourth World Cup this summer, to explain the change in captaincy, there was only understanding from the 110 cap flanker.

“Deep down I knew it was the right thing for the squad,” Packer said in February. “If you look at my playing minutes over the last couple of seasons, I have been subbed off around the 60-70-minute mark and then Zoe has taken over as captain.

“I think Zoe has played every game for England since coming back from her knee injury. She was only meant to play 40-50 minutes on her first game back and played 80 minutes.

“You want an 80-minute captain and someone who leads by example. Zoe does that and quite openly says it is not about the way she talks but the actions.”

When Aldcroft was named captain, she said one key thing that told you everything about her mindset: “We want to be unstoppable.”

Now it is all about doing just that. Be unstoppable. Take the home tournament by the horns.

The Red Roses have taken plenty of inspiration from the Lionesses who won their first European title on home soil back in 2022. As Serina Wiegman’s side charged to a second UEFA Women’s Euros title this summer, the Red Roses social media channels and support from the players grew louder and louder.

It was only three years ago that the Lionesses captured the imagination of millions in England as Chloe Kelly’s late goal helped football come home.

Some 18 months later the government announced that the train line that goes between Euston and Watford Junction was going to be renamed the Lioness Line, with a 129,000 increase of women and girls’ participation in football.

That is exactly the sort of bump that the Red Roses are looking to provide rugby in England this year. There is hard work to be done, but the notion of thousands more girls picking up a rugby ball is a driving force and there is the resolve there to achieve it.

Aldcroft is hoping to use England’s pool schedule and the various locations they’ll be playing across England to build momentum. They start the campaign on Friday 22nd August with the USA in Sunderland, then Samoa in Northampton a week later and finally finish their group stage with Australia in Brighton.

That three week drift down the country could be powerful and provide many more to throw their weight behind the number one ranked team in the world.

Through the Lionesses’ success we know the impact winning on home soil can have.

The softly spoken leader has forged a reputation as one of the sport’s most uncompromising operators in the world’s top-ranked side, and will be doing everything she can to achieve the same goal as the Rugby World Cup comes to England in 15 days’ time.