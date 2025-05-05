Zebre Parma lock in Italy U20s star Francesco Ruffolo

Zebre Parma have confirmed the signing of second row Francesco Ruffolo ahead of the 2025/26 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 22-year-old, who came through the ranks at Rugby Colorno, has already featured for Zebre as a permit player during the 2024/25 campaign, including appearances on the club’s recent South African tour against the Sharks and Bulls.

“Francesco impressed us with his technical skills and excellent attitude,” said Zebre CEO Fabrizio Gaetaniello. “The Permit system allows us to have a growing and fruitful collaboration with local clubs, with a view to bringing talents – and Francesco Ruffolo is no exception – closer to the international level.

“In this sense, we are happy to welcome him and to be able to permanently include in our staff a player who has already shown this year to be amply up to the challenges that await us and will await us”.