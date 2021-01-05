Dai Young has emerged as the most popular candidate to replace John Mulvihill at Cardiff Blues after the Australian departed from the Guinness PRO14 region with immediate effect this week. Cardiff have lost 60 per cent of their games in the PRO14 this season and their 17-3 New Year’s Day loss at home to the Ospreys was the decisive result that spelt the premature end to Mulvihill’s three-year contract. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Since then, Young’s name has frequently appeared online among the list of possible successors which would see him return to Cardiff for a second spell in charge having left in 2011.

The former Cardiff, Wales and British and Irish Lions prop spent the majority of the past decade at Wasps, but he severed ties with the club last year. However, he isn’t the only candidate that is being suggested online. 

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
Goodbye 2020!

Rob Howley has also been highlighted by fans as another possibility, as have former Scarlets forwards coach Ioan Cunningham and Welsh legend Gethin Jenkins in some capacity. With that said, Young still appears to be the most popular choice. 

Former Wales scrum-half Dwayne Peel has already been recruited from Ulster ahead of next season to work as senior assistant coach responsible for the attack. The possibility of Young and Peel working in tandem as director of rugby and head coach also looks to be a popular option.

Young spent eight years with Cardiff from 2003, winning the European Challenge Cup in 2010 and the Anglo-Welsh Cup in 2009. They were also runners-up in the Celtic League in 2007 and 2008 and were within a penalty shootout of reaching the 2009 Heineken Cup final.

ADVERTISEMENT

Given his history with the region, many hope he will be given the chance to replicate the success he had in his first tenure.

Annus mirabilis Annus mirabilis He started the year a hopeful sevens player but Caleb Clarke ended 2020 as a global superstar. Tom Vinicombe Tough at the top Tough at the top The pressure and expectation that comes with the All Blacks captaincy has been too hard for some players to handle. Gregor Paul Captain’s knock Captain’s knock A broken foot, a ripped testicle, whatever the injury, an All Blacks captain will find a way to play on. Gregor Paul Best in show Best in show The best All Blacks captains are, more often than not, the All Blacks' best players. Gregor Paul Fresh start Fresh start After four years at the Chiefs, fullback Solomon Alaimalo hopes a move to the Highlanders will reignite his career. Tom Vinicombe

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now