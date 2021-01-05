1:58pm, 05 January 2021

Dai Young has emerged as the most popular candidate to replace John Mulvihill at Cardiff Blues after the Australian departed from the Guinness PRO14 region with immediate effect this week. Cardiff have lost 60 per cent of their games in the PRO14 this season and their 17-3 New Year’s Day loss at home to the Ospreys was the decisive result that spelt the premature end to Mulvihill’s three-year contract.

Since then, Young’s name has frequently appeared online among the list of possible successors which would see him return to Cardiff for a second spell in charge having left in 2011.

The former Cardiff, Wales and British and Irish Lions prop spent the majority of the past decade at Wasps, but he severed ties with the club last year. However, he isn’t the only candidate that is being suggested online.

Rob Howley has also been highlighted by fans as another possibility, as have former Scarlets forwards coach Ioan Cunningham and Welsh legend Gethin Jenkins in some capacity. With that said, Young still appears to be the most popular choice.

Former Wales scrum-half Dwayne Peel has already been recruited from Ulster ahead of next season to work as senior assistant coach responsible for the attack. The possibility of Young and Peel working in tandem as director of rugby and head coach also looks to be a popular option.

Young spent eight years with Cardiff from 2003, winning the European Challenge Cup in 2010 and the Anglo-Welsh Cup in 2009. They were also runners-up in the Celtic League in 2007 and 2008 and were within a penalty shootout of reaching the 2009 Heineken Cup final.

Given his history with the region, many hope he will be given the chance to replicate the success he had in his first tenure.

Dai would be great and with Peel coming who is obviously doing a fantastic job and a seemingly great young coach, why not? Need to find a quality energizing defence coach and makings of a good team. That might just work! — Jason Hewlett (@JasonHewlett14) January 5, 2021

The @cardiff_blues have got to look at bringing in @DaiYoungRugby. Together with @Peely9wales they would be a great combination for the region. — Ken Bowen (@kenbowen10) January 5, 2021

Dai Young and Peel? On paper it seems like a great combination. I’m not sure Young would go back tho — Martin Jenkins (@MartinJenkins33) January 5, 2021

Given our form I’d put money on either Peel bumps up to the big job and coaches carry on underneath, or Dai Young, Or Gethin, or Howley.. It is usually someone who once parked their car at CAP or knows someone who has. — Julie Owen Moylan (@JulieOwenMoylan) January 5, 2021

Dai Young as director of rugby for the region, with Peel underneath as head coach? — Brennig Hayden (@BrennigHayden) January 5, 2021

Could the prodigal son return to the arms park??? Dai Young??? — Matthew J Williams (@mjwilliamsbrand) January 5, 2021

Although hate hearing about someone losing their job but something had to give. Hopefully the region can regroup and get things in place for next season. Dare I say it… Dai Young? — Brennig Hayden (@BrennigHayden) January 5, 2021

DOR : Dai Young

Forwards : Ioan Cunningham

Backs : Dwayne Peel

Defence: Gethin Jenkins You’re welcome. — Edward Jenkins (@edjenx) January 5, 2021