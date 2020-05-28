10:07am, 28 May 2020

The Welsh Rugby Union are on a mission to determine the ‘Greatest Ever’ Wales try and they have already whittled down an initial 16-strong list that includes two scored by Shane Williams to eight thanks to the votes cast by nearly 5,000 fans.

Numerous household names are in the WRU tournament where they are using a knockout style format so fans can pick one try over another in a round by round vote.

According to a WRU update, the voting patterns in round one were mixed with some clear winners as well as a few close contests.

Still in the running are three holders of the title of Wales’ record try scorer. Current holder Williams (58 tries) saw one of his two entries beaten, but he made it through to the quarter-finals thanks to his 2008 solo effort from half-way for Wales against the world champion Springboks in Bloemfontein.

Ieuan Evans (33 tries) also saw one of his two entries reach the next round, the side-stepping masterclass against Scotland in 1988, while Gareth Edwards’ (20 tries) 1972 special from his own 22 against the Scots comfortably saw off Scott Williams’ rip-roaring effort against England at Twickenham in 2012.

Also through to the last eight are Phil Bennett (v Scotland 1977), Scott Gibbs (v England 1999), Gareth Davies (v England 2015), Josh Adams (v England 2019) and Justin Tipuric (v England 2020).

The voting means the quarter-finals will be as follows:

Scott Gibbs v Ieuan Evans

Gareth Edwards v Gareth Davies

Phil Bennett v Shane Williams

Josh Adams v Justin Tipuric

