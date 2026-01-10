WRU issue warning to Welsh clubs after letter circulated

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) has issued a ‘stark warning’ to its member clubs after a letter calling for an Extraordinary General Meeting was circulated across Wales.

Central Glamorgan sent a letter that seeks to trigger an emergency EGM that would table a vote of no confidence in the current union. It’s the latest chapter in a fraught period in Welsh rugby, with the new look WRU set to axe at least one Welsh region next season.

The move has been met with a firm response from the governing body.

In a statement released on Friday, the WRU said the proposed motions would reverse progress already made, stall investment and place the long-term stability of Welsh rugby at risk across all levels of the game.

The union outlined several areas it believes would be directly affected should an EGM proceed. It claims that a planned £28 million investment into player pathways, academies, coaching, talent identification, performance insights and Super Rygbi Cymru could be delayed or lost entirely, with consequences for both the men’s and women’s games.

The WRU also pointed to concerns around financial and commercial confidence, stating that investment, government support, sponsorship and supporter growth are dependent on stability in governance. It believes the prospect of an EGM would undermine that confidence.

Governance reforms were also highlighted as a key issue.

The WRU basically argue that reforms backed by more than 90 per cent of members in 2023 could be unravelled, dragging the game back towards old structures and internal infighting. It added that a fully costed plan is already agreed, unanimously backed by the board and now in motion after wide consultation.

The union warned that ongoing uncertainty would only stall momentum, with every week of disruption slowing reforms and investment already underway.

Terry Cobner, President, Richard Collier-Keywood, Chair and Abi Tierney, Chief Executive said to the Clubs: “This is not the moment to gamble with Welsh rugby’s future with the short-sighted and debilitating motions that have been presented. We have a plan. It was shaped by you. It is published. Let’s deliver it together.”