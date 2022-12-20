Select Edition

InternationalEngland

Woodward's first day Borthwick verdict aims a final dig at Jones

By Liam Heagney
Eddie Jones and Steve Borthwick (Photo by Clive Rose/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Former England boss Clive Woodward has used his verdict on Steve Borthwick’s first day in the job to take a final few digs at the dismissed Eddie Jones. The Australian was removed as head coach on December 6 after his team recorded just five wins in a dozen matches in 2022, a decline that resulted in the RFU sacking him rather than allowing him to see his contract through to its Rugby World Cup 2023 expiry.

That decision to part ways with Jones was quickly followed by the recruitment of Borthwick on a five-year deal and the head coach will be joined in the England set-up by his Leicester assistant Kevin Sinfield, the rugby league legend who crossed codes in the summer of 2020 when Borthwick took charge at Welford Road.

It was Monday when Borthwick commenced work as the England boss and with the countdown now on towards his first match versus Scotland on February 4, Woodward has given his first impressions on Borthwick in the role – while also using his views as an opportunity to take a final swipe at Jones.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Writing in his latest Sportsmail column, ex-England boss Woodward reckoned: “There are three key things you need as an international coach. The first and most important is an outstanding team culture. Borthwick will deliver this almost immediately alongside Sinfield. Don’t forget, they inherit a highly experienced group of players. Borthwick knows them and is popular with them.

“I look forward to hearing less rhetoric from the England camp, assured that internally their coach will instil his expectations and belief in the team and what they can achieve. He will be a breath of fresh air.

“I was heartened to hear yesterday [Monday] that he still remembers fondly the culture we had when I was in charge. I also think he can show the RFU the way when it comes to a culture of openness and transparency. Borthwick runs an honest environment and the RFU should follow suit. We will now see an end to the merry-go-round of coaches under Jones. The turnover of players and staff was highly unsettling.

“The second thing Borthwick must get right is selection. It is obvious, but Jones got it badly wrong. He wasn’t good at it. I’m now genuinely excited by the Six Nations because none of us know who will be picked. I’m sure we will see new faces.

“Thirdly, Borthwick must work out how he wants England to play. This is linked to selection. Many will look at Leicester and anticipate him playing the same way with England, but he has more strings to his bow than just that. What works at club level does not necessarily work in Tests.

“The Six Nations will be a baptism of fire… but he is ready for those challenges and I am excited for him and English rugby again. I’m now really looking forward to the next year – and that hasn’t been the case for three years. He is the right man to do it. English fans need to get behind him.”

